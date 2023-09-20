Indian CWG medallists participating in Asian Games 2023

India contingent is all set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games 2022 to be played at Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

Indian athletes will be seen in action in 39 medal sports across the two weeks.

Indians are going into the Asiad with some solid performances on the back at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India won a total of 61 medals across 12 sports.

In the upcoming event, there will be 29 CWG medallists in Birmingham, who will be going to Hangzhou this year.

Here is the list of all the Indian players who won medals at CWG 2022 and will be participating in the Asian Games:

1) Lakshya Sen - Won gold and silver medals in men’s singles and mixed doubles badminton respectively.

2) PV Sindhu - Won gold and silver medals in women’s singles and mixed doubles badminton respectively

3) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - Won gold and silver medals in men’s doubles and mixed doubles badminton respectively.

4) Chirag Shetty - Won gold and silver medals in men’s doubles and mixed doubles badminton respectively.

5) Kidambi Srikanth - Won silver and bronze medals in mixed doubles and men’s singles badminton respectively.

6) Treesa Jolly - Won silver and bronze medals in mixed doubles and women’s doubles badminton respectively.

7) Ashwini Ponnappa - Won silver medal in mixed doubles badminton.

8) Gayatri Gopichand - Won silver and bronze medals in mixed doubles and women’s doubles badminton respectively.

9) Nikhat Zareen - Won gold medal in women’s light flyweight boxing.

10) Jaismine Lamboria - Won bronze medal in women’s lightweight boxing.

11) Women’s cricket team - Won silver medal.

12) Women’s hockey team - Won bronze medal.

13) Men’s hockey team - Won silver medal.

14) Saurav Ghosal - Won bronze medal in mixed doubles squash.

15) Dipika Pallikal - Won bronze medal in mixed doubles squash.

16) Sharath Kamal - Won three gold medals - men’s singles, men’s team, and mixed doubles category - and a silver in men’s doubles table tennis.

17) G Sathiyan - Won a gold, silver, and a bronze medal in men’s team, men’s doubles, and men’s singles table tennis categories respectively.

18) Harmeet Desai - Won gold medal in men’s team table tennis.

19) Sanil Shetty - Won gold medal in men’s team table tennis

20) Sreeja Akula - Won gold medal in mixed doubles table tennis.

21) Bindyarani Devi - Won silver medal in women’s 55 kg weightlifting category.

22) Mirabai Chanu - Won gold medal in women’s 49 kg weightlifting category.

23) Naveen - Won gold medal in men’s freestyle 73 kg wrestling.

24) Deepak Punia - Won gold medal in men’s freestyle 86 kg wrestling.

25) Bajrang Punia - Won gold medal in men’s freestyle 65 kg wrestling.

26) Pooja Gehlot - Won bronze medal in women’s freestyle 50 kg wrestling.

27) Eldhose Paul - Won gold medal in men’s triple jump event in athletics.

28) Murali Sreeshankar - Won gold medal in men’s long jump in athletics.

29) Abdulla Aboobackar - Won silver medal in men’s triple jump in athletics.