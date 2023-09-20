MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian CWG medallists participating in Asian Games 2023

A total of 30 CWG medal winners will be participating in the upcoming Asian Games.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 08:11 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Bajrang Punia after winning in the final of the Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 65kg category event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG).
Bajrang Punia after winning in the final of the Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 65kg category event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG). | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Bajrang Punia after winning in the final of the Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 65kg category event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG). | Photo Credit: PTI

India contingent is all set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games 2022 to be played at Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

Indian athletes will be seen in action in 39 medal sports across the two weeks.

Indians are going into the Asiad with some solid performances on the back at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India won a total of 61 medals across 12 sports.

In the upcoming event, there will be 29 CWG medallists in Birmingham, who will be going to Hangzhou this year.

Here is the list of all the Indian players who won medals at CWG 2022 and will be participating in the Asian Games:

1) Lakshya Sen - Won gold and silver medals in men’s singles and mixed doubles badminton respectively.

2) PV Sindhu - Won gold and silver medals in women’s singles and mixed doubles badminton respectively

3) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - Won gold and silver medals in men’s doubles and mixed doubles badminton respectively.

4) Chirag Shetty - Won gold and silver medals in men’s doubles and mixed doubles badminton respectively.

5) Kidambi Srikanth - Won silver and bronze medals in mixed doubles and men’s singles badminton respectively.

6) Treesa Jolly - Won silver and bronze medals in mixed doubles and women’s doubles badminton respectively.

7) Ashwini Ponnappa - Won silver medal in mixed doubles badminton.

8) Gayatri Gopichand - Won silver and bronze medals in mixed doubles and women’s doubles badminton respectively.

9) Nikhat Zareen - Won gold medal in women’s light flyweight boxing.

10) Jaismine Lamboria - Won bronze medal in women’s lightweight boxing.

11) Women’s cricket team - Won silver medal.

12) Women’s hockey team - Won bronze medal.

13) Men’s hockey team - Won silver medal.

14) Saurav Ghosal - Won bronze medal in mixed doubles squash.

15) Dipika Pallikal - Won bronze medal in mixed doubles squash.

16) Sharath Kamal - Won three gold medals - men’s singles, men’s team, and mixed doubles category - and a silver in men’s doubles table tennis.

17) G Sathiyan - Won a gold, silver, and a bronze medal in men’s team, men’s doubles, and men’s singles table tennis categories respectively.

18) Harmeet Desai - Won gold medal in men’s team table tennis.

19) Sanil Shetty - Won gold medal in men’s team table tennis

20) Sreeja Akula - Won gold medal in mixed doubles table tennis.

21) Bindyarani Devi - Won silver medal in women’s 55 kg weightlifting category.

22) Mirabai Chanu - Won gold medal in women’s 49 kg weightlifting category.

23) Naveen - Won gold medal in men’s freestyle 73 kg wrestling.

24) Deepak Punia - Won gold medal in men’s freestyle 86 kg wrestling.

25) Bajrang Punia - Won gold medal in men’s freestyle 65 kg wrestling.

26) Pooja Gehlot - Won bronze medal in women’s freestyle 50 kg wrestling.

27) Eldhose Paul - Won gold medal in men’s triple jump event in athletics.

28) Murali Sreeshankar - Won gold medal in men’s long jump in athletics.

29) Abdulla Aboobackar - Won silver medal in men’s triple jump in athletics.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022 /

Lakshya Sen /

P. V. Sindhu /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

Kidambi Srikanth /

Treesa Jolly /

Ashwini Ponnappa /

Gayatri Gopichand /

Nikhat Zareen /

Jaismine Lamboria /

Saurav Ghosal /

Dipika Pallikal /

Sharath Kamal /

Gnanasekaran Sathiyan /

Harmeet Desai /

Sanil Shetty /

Sreeja Akula /

Bindyarani Devi /

Mirabai Chanu /

Akula Sreeja

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian CWG medallists participating in Asian Games 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League: Newcastle marks return to UCL with 0-0 draw at dominant Milan
    AP
  3. Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League: Stage set for tactical showdown of Ten Hag and Tuchel
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo held scoreless as Al Nassr opens Asian Champions League campaign with 2-0 win vs. Persepolis
    AP
  5. UEFA Champions League: Lazio goalkeeper Provedel scores late equalizer in 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Indian CWG medallists participating in Asian Games 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Indian sailing team - Squad, schedule, competition timings, venue, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, September 20: Indians in Action, schedule, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games: India beats Cambodia 3-0 to begin volleyball campaign on winning note
    PTI
  5. Ramita Jindal confident of good show in Asian Games
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian CWG medallists participating in Asian Games 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League: Newcastle marks return to UCL with 0-0 draw at dominant Milan
    AP
  3. Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League: Stage set for tactical showdown of Ten Hag and Tuchel
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo held scoreless as Al Nassr opens Asian Champions League campaign with 2-0 win vs. Persepolis
    AP
  5. UEFA Champions League: Lazio goalkeeper Provedel scores late equalizer in 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment