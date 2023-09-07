Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 4
Phuwanai Wannasaen, in red jersey, is caught by the India team, in blue jersey, during the men’s team kabaddi preliminary match at the 17th Asian Games in Incheon. START THE QUIZ
1 / 9 |
How many gold medals did India win at the 1990 Beijing Asian Games?
India’s only gold medal in Beijing came in Kabaddi. Next
2 / 9 |
Which country has won the most gold medals in Men’s Field Hockey in the history of the Asian Games?
- Pakistan
- India
- South Korea
Pakistan has won eight gold medals in the event, while India has only three. South Korea is second with four. Next
3 / 9 |
In which of the following sports has India not won a Gold medal at the Asian Games?
- Football
- Table Tennis
- Water Polo
India has won only two bronze medals in table tennis in Asian Games. Next
4 / 9 |
Which two countries competed in the bronze medal match in Men’s Kabaddi at the 2018 Asian Games?
- South Korea, Iran
- India, Pakistan
- Pakistan, Iran
2018 was the first time India failed to win the gold in men’s kabaddi at the Asian Games. Next
5 / 9 |
Which cricketer who played a crucial role in a famous match versus Pakistan in the 1990s will be the coach of the Men’s team at the 2022 Asian Games?
- Ajay Jadeja
- VVS Laxman
- Hrishikesh Kanitkar
Hrishikesh Kanitkar scored the winning runs against Pakistan in the Siver Jubilee Independence Cup final in 1998. Next
6 / 9 |
Under what flag will the Indian wrestling team be allowed to compete at the 2022 Asian Games?
- Neutral
- International Olympic Committee
- Asian Games Confederation
The Indian wrestling team will compete under a neutral flag after the Wrestling Federation of India was suspended. Next
7 / 9 |
Rugby Sevens, one of the events contested at the Asian Games, involves 7 players on each side playing halves that are of what length?
- 40 minutes
- 7 minutes
- 15 minutes
Rugby Sevens has been played at the Asian Games since the 1998 Bangkok games. Next
8 / 9 |
Which Indian president declared the Asian Games open the second time it was held in India in 1982?
- Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy
- R Venkataraman
- Giani Zail Singh
Giani Zail Singh is the first Sikh President of India. He held the office from 1982 to 1987. Next
9 / 9 |
Praveen Kumar Sobti, an Asian Games medalist in Discus Throw, also played which famous role in Indian Television?
Praveen Kumar, who has four Asian Games medals, including two gold, played the role of Bheema in the iconic Mahabharata television series. Next
