MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 4

Warm up for the upcoming 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou with our special quiz - 4th set. Do not forget to share your score on social media!

Published : Sep 07, 2023 07:13 IST - 3 MINS READ

Ramesh Natarajan
Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 4
Phuwanai Wannasaen, in red jersey, is caught by the India team, in blue jersey, during the men’s team kabaddi preliminary match at the 17th Asian Games in Incheon.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 9 | How many gold medals did India win at the 1990 Beijing Asian Games?

  • 21
  • 1
  • 11
Next

Related Topics

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 4
    Ramesh Natarajan
  2. Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, teams, final date, venues, game timings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rugby World Cup 2023: All you need to know, dates, teams, past winners, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch the semifinal; Schedule and Squad info
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup and EURO 2024 qualifiers: Fixtures in international break as Messi, Ronaldo return for Argentina, Portugal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 4
    Ramesh Natarajan
  2. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 3
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. AIFF urges ISL clubs to release Asian Games-bound footballers
    PTI
  4. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 3
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. IOA replaces all four deputy chefs de mission nominated by previous regime
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 4
    Ramesh Natarajan
  2. Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, teams, final date, venues, game timings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rugby World Cup 2023: All you need to know, dates, teams, past winners, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch the semifinal; Schedule and Squad info
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup and EURO 2024 qualifiers: Fixtures in international break as Messi, Ronaldo return for Argentina, Portugal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment