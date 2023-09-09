Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 5

1 / 10 | Which of the following are not true with respect to Thailand’s hosting of the Asian Games? They have always closed on Dec 20

They have always been opened by Bhumibol Adulyadej

They were the first country to host the event three times in a row Thailand hosted it twice in a row, in 1966,1970.

2 / 10 | There has been only one edition where the Asian Games were held in a year that ended with an odd number. Which city hosted this edition? Beijing

New Delhi

Tokyo The only odd number edition was the first edition in 1951 in New Delhi.

3 / 10 | Who opened the 1954 edition of the Asian Games, held in Manila in the Philippines? Ramon Magsaysay

Ferdinand Marcos

Jose Rizal Magsaysay was President of the Philippines when it hosted the event in 1953.

4 / 10 | Baseball has been held at the Asian Games since 1994. Which country has won the most gold medals in its history? South Korea

Japan

China South Korea has won gold 5 times in the event.

5 / 10 | In what sport did 9-year old Indonesian Alliqqa Novvery compete at the 2018 Asian Games? Chess

Skateboarding

Diving Skateboarding made its Asian Games debut in the 2018 edition.

6 / 10 | In what sport did 81-year old Lee Hung Fong compete at the 2018 Asian Games? Bridge

Go

Chess The Malaysian was 81 years old when she participated in the Bridge event.

7 / 10 | Which martial art with Soviet origins first made its appearance at the 2018 Asian Games? Jiujitsu

Sambo

Krav Maga Kazakhstan won two golds in the Sambo event, in the men's 52kg and the women's 68kg.

8 / 10 | Lakshman Singh from India was the first ever winner of which sport at the Asian Games? Shooting

Table Tennis

Golf Lakshman Singh won the gold at the 1982 Asian Games.

9 / 10 | A predecessor to the Asian Games was the 1934 Western Asiatic Games held in New Delhi. Four countries participated including British India, Ceylon, and Afghanistan. Which was the fourth one? Palestine

China

United Arab Emirates Palestine was the fourth participant in the event held in Delhi between 27 February and 3 March 1934 at the Irwin Amphitheatre.

10 / 10 | The 2022 Asian Games could have featured competitors from which of these countries? While initially there was possibility of its participation to help its athletes qualify for the Olympics, it’s now not been approved by the IOC. Israel

Belarus

Australia Belarus was close to participation before the IOC decision to put it off.