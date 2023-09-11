Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 6

1 / 10 | Sepak Takraw made its first appearance at the 2014 Asian Games. Unsurprisingly, which country won the men’s competition, given the sport originated there? Indonesia

Thailand

Myanmar In Thailand, there is evidence that the Thai played Sepak Takraw during the reign of King Naresuan (1590–1605) of Ayutthaya Kingdom.

2 / 10 | Who partnered Sania Mirza to win the Mixed Doubles at the 2014 Asian Games for India? Saketh Myneni

Rohan Bopanna

Leander Paes Saketh Myneni has a career-high doubles ranking of No. 74 achieved on January 16 2023.

3 / 10 | India won its first medal in Swimming at the Asian Games after 24 years, in the 2010 Guangzhou edition. Which swimmer won it? Sandeep Sejwal

Virdhawal Khade

Sebastian Xavier Virdhawal Khade won a bronze medal in the 50 meters butterfly event at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou.

4 / 10 | Which badminton player followed his 2012 Olympics Gold medal win with a Gold at the 2014 Asian Games? Lee Chong Wei

Lin Dan

Chen Long Lin Dan is a two-time Olympic champion, five-time World champion, as well as a six-time All England champion.

5 / 10 | Nitya Krishinda Maheshwari won a Gold in Women’s Doubles Badminton representing which country at the 2014 Asian Games? India

Malaysia

Indonesia Apart from the 2014 Asian Games, Nitya Krishinda Maheshwari won the women's doubles gold medals at the 2011 Southeast Asian Games.

6 / 10 | Who among the following did not win a single medal in Squash at the 2014 Asian Games? Joshna Chinnappa

Dipika Pallikal

Saurav Ghoshal Joshna Chinnappa was the first Indian to win the British Junior Squash Championship title in 2005 in the under-19 category and was also the youngest Indian women's national champion.

7 / 10 | Femi Ogunode representing which country won both the 100m and 200m Golds at the 2014 Asian Games? South Korea

Qatar

Japan Femi Ogunde's personal best of 9.91 at 100 m in 2015 made him the former holder of the Asian 100m record, which was tied by China's Su Bingtian in 2018 and surpassed in 2021 at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

8 / 10 | For the opening ceremony of the 2010 Asian Games, athletes were paraded on which river in China? Hwang Ho

Yellow River

Pearl The Pearl River is so named because of the pearl-coloured shells that lie at the bottom of the river in the section that flows through the city of Guangzhou.

9 / 10 | Which of the following sports made their debuts at the 2010 Asian Games? Cricket

Chess

Triathlon Bangladesh won the gold medal in cricket in the 2010 Asian Games after beating Afghanistan by five wickets in the final.

10 / 10 | A controversy at the 2010 Asian Games saw Taiwanese Yang Shu-chun disqualified because she had hidden sensors on her socks while competing in which event? Fencing

Pole Vault

Taekwondo At the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, Yang Shu-chun was controversially disqualified near the end of the first round when she was leading 9-0 against her Vietnamese opponent Vu Thi Hau.