MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 6

Warm up for the upcoming 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou with our special quiz - 6th set. Do not forget to share your score on social media!

Published : Sep 11, 2023 08:17 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 6
START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 | Sepak Takraw made its first appearance at the 2014 Asian Games. Unsurprisingly, which country won the men’s competition, given the sport originated there?

  •  Indonesia
  • Thailand
  •  Myanmar
Next

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 6
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dutch recovers to beat Ireland in European Championship qualifying, Poland is in trouble
    AP
  3. Diede de Groot wins US Open women’s wheelchair for her 12th straight Grand Slam title
    AP
  4. England recovers from woeful start to beat New Zealand by 79 runs in rain-affected 2nd ODI
    AP
  5. US Open: Medvedev salutes ‘great’ Djokovic after final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 6
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 6
    Ramesh Natarajan
  3. Ankita Bhambri confident of a good fare ahead of Asian Games
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Our goal is to leave China with no regrets: India hockey forward Abhishek
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 5
    Ramesh Natarajan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 6
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dutch recovers to beat Ireland in European Championship qualifying, Poland is in trouble
    AP
  3. Diede de Groot wins US Open women’s wheelchair for her 12th straight Grand Slam title
    AP
  4. England recovers from woeful start to beat New Zealand by 79 runs in rain-affected 2nd ODI
    AP
  5. US Open: Medvedev salutes ‘great’ Djokovic after final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment