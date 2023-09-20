MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: Indian debutants to watch out for at Hangzhou

Charanjot Singh, Anahat Singh, Jyothi Yarraji, Nikhat Zareen and the Indian cricket teams will make their Asian Games debut in Hangzhou, China.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 11:04 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Boxer Nikhat Zareen (red) will make her Asian Games debut in Hangzhou, China.
FILE PHOTO: Boxer Nikhat Zareen (red) will make her Asian Games debut in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Boxer Nikhat Zareen (red) will make her Asian Games debut in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI/The Hindu

The 19th edition of the Asian Games is set to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8 this year.

Here are the five Indian players/teams to watch out as they make their Asian Games debut:

Charanjot Singh - FIFA Online 4

FILE PHOTO: Charanjot Singh.
FILE PHOTO: Charanjot Singh. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Charanjot Singh. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After being a demonstration discipline five years ago, Esports is set to make its Asian Games debut this time as a proper medal event. India’s Charanjot Singh is the top-seeded athlete in FIFAe, one of the seven official Esports events at this edition.

The Chandigarh-born athlete earned the right to be the top seed after he registered commanding victories over Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in August.

Charanjot also represented India in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023.

Jyothi Yarraji - Women’s 100m Hurdles, 200m

FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Yarraji.
FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Yarraji. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Yarraji. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

Jyothi Yarraji, the national record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, will make her Asian Games debut in Hangzhou. She is the first Indian woman to run sub-13 seconds in the event.

This season, the 24-year-old from Visakhapatnam won gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. She also clinched silver at the same tournament in the 200m event and will be in action in both categories in China too.

READ - Jyothi Yarraji: No hurdle too big for Indian athletics’ new sensation

Jyothi, who has been training at the Reliance Foundation under coach James Hillier for the last few years, recorded her personal best in 100m hurdles - 12.78s - at the World University Games in Chengdu last month.

While on her World Championships debut in Budapest, she could only clock 13.05s and failed to make it past the heats, she will be one of the favourites for the gold medal in the 100m hurdles at the Asiad.

Anahat Singh - Squash

FILE PHOTO: Anahat Singh.
FILE PHOTO: Anahat Singh. | Photo Credit: V V KRISHNAN/The Hindu
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Anahat Singh. | Photo Credit: V V KRISHNAN/The Hindu

A year after being the youngest member of the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, 15-year-old Anahat Singh is all set to make her Asian Games debut.

The Delhi girl shot to prominence in 2019 when she won the U-11 title during the British Junior Open Squash and the U-13 title in the Dutch Junior Open Squash. In 2021, she reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Open held at Noida, thus becoming a part of the 2021-22 PSA World Tour.

ALSO READ - Anahat Singh: A teenager’s squash-buckling journey to greatness

Earlier this year, Anahat emerged winner in the U-15 category of the British Junior Open Squash, beating Sohaila Hazem of Egypt in the final. Last month, she clinched the gold medal in the U-17 category of the Asian Junior Squash Individual Championships in China.

Nikhat Zareen - Boxing

India’s Nikhat Zareen after winning gold medal in 50kg category at the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships in New Delhi.
India’s Nikhat Zareen after winning gold medal in 50kg category at the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma / The Hindu
lightbox-info

India’s Nikhat Zareen after winning gold medal in 50kg category at the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma / The Hindu

Boxer Nikhat Zareen is the reigning world and Commonwealth champion in women’s 50kg category. While she has never competed in the Asian Games before, the 27-year-old from Nizamabad is expected to be the favourite for the gold medal.

Ringing in a revolution: The inspiring story of World boxing gold medallist Nikhat Zareen

Win at the Asian Games will also take Nikhat closer to her ultimate dream of an Olympic medal as the Asiad is also a qualifier for Paris Olympics 2024.

Indian men’s and women’s cricket teams

Both Indian men’s and women’s cricket teams will make their Asian Games debut in Hangzhou and will start the event as heavy favourites for the gold medal.

FILE PHOTO: Ruturaj Gaikwad.
FILE PHOTO: Ruturaj Gaikwad. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK / The Hindu
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Ruturaj Gaikwad. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK / The Hindu

The 15-member men’s team will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

FILE PHOTO: Smriti Mandhana.
FILE PHOTO: Smriti Mandhana. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Smriti Mandhana. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU

The women’s team will be captained by Smriti Mandhana. Harmanpreet Kaur was initially supposed to lead the team. However, she will miss two matches after being suspended by the International Cricket Council for her outburst in an ODI against Bangladesh. Harmanpreet cannot come back into the team unless it reaches the final.

Both Indian men’s and women’s teams will begin their campaign directly from the quarterfinal stage.

Related stories

Related Topics

Anahat Singh /

Nikhat Zareen /

Charanjot Singh /

Jyothi Yarraji /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Indian debutants to watch out for at Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League: Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to make ‘beautiful memories’ on return
    AFP
  3. Bayern Munich vs Man United LIVE streaming info, UCL 2023-24: How to watch Champions League match; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester City ‘in trouble’ after Silva adds to injury list, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2023: Last five meetings between Bayern and United
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: Indian debutants to watch out for at Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian CWG medallists participating in Asian Games 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Indian sailing team - Squad, schedule, competition timings, venue, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023, September 20: Indians in Action, schedule, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Indian debutants to watch out for at Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League: Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to make ‘beautiful memories’ on return
    AFP
  3. Bayern Munich vs Man United LIVE streaming info, UCL 2023-24: How to watch Champions League match; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester City ‘in trouble’ after Silva adds to injury list, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2023: Last five meetings between Bayern and United
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment