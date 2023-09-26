MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: India misses bronze medal in 10m air rifle mixed team by barest of margins

India raced off to an early lead in the second bronze medal match, getting the higher scores in the first four series.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 09:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita compete in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the 19th Asian Games.
Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita compete in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
infoIcon

Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita compete in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

The Indian 10m air rifle mixed team, comprising Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita, lost out on the chance to climb the podium by the barest of margins, crashing out with an 18-20 scoreline from the bronze medal contest.

During the competition, India raced off to an early lead, registering higher scores in the first four series. With the score at 8-0, Korea opened its account as Park Hajun registered a 10.9.

The sides drew the following series, and from when the scoreline read 9-3 in India’s favour, Korea seemed to have received a new life as it pulled level.

India extended its lead until it was a solitary point away from victory at 15-11 (Korea: 20.7, India: 21.2). However, the game was far from over.

Korea claimed the next two series before levelling the scores at 16-16 with shots worth 21.0 apiece.

With the games moving into the deciders, it finally took three more series and a coaches’ timeout to arrive at a result.

Related Topics

Divyansh Singh Panwar /

Ramita /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

