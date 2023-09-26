Asian Games 2023: India misses bronze medal in 10m air rifle mixed team by barest of margins

The Indian 10m air rifle mixed team, comprising Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita, lost out on the chance to climb the podium by the barest of margins, crashing out with an 18-20 scoreline from the bronze medal contest.

During the competition, India raced off to an early lead, registering higher scores in the first four series. With the score at 8-0, Korea opened its account as Park Hajun registered a 10.9.

HIGHLIGHTS

The sides drew the following series, and from when the scoreline read 9-3 in India’s favour, Korea seemed to have received a new life as it pulled level.

India extended its lead until it was a solitary point away from victory at 15-11 (Korea: 20.7, India: 21.2). However, the game was far from over.

Korea claimed the next two series before levelling the scores at 16-16 with shots worth 21.0 apiece.

With the games moving into the deciders, it finally took three more series and a coaches’ timeout to arrive at a result.