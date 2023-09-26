Shooting LIVE SCORE Asian Games: Divyansh, Ramita up against Korea for bronze medal match in 10m air rifle mixed team; Esha Singh on top in 25m pistol qualification- Hangzhou 2022 updates

Key Updates
- September 26, 2023 07:47Perfect start for Anant in Skeet
Anant Jeet Singh Naruka hits all 25 targets in the first round while Angad Vir Singh Bajwa Gurjoat Singh Khangura missed three each- to register 22/25.
- September 26, 2023 07:45Men’s Skeet-75 qualification
- September 26, 2023 07:3225m women’s pistol precision qualification. - Where is Manu Bhaker?
Manu Bhaker is among the next lot of 25 players who will now shoot in the 25m women’s pistol precision qualification.
These shooters will be in action tomorrow for the next rapid stage.
- September 26, 2023 07:2725m women’s pistol precision qualification. - Sangwan on eighth
Rhythm Sangwan finds herself in the 8th position with 290 points after the precision series 25m women’s pistol precision qualification.
- September 26, 2023 07:2225m women’s pistol precision qualification. - Esha finished on top
Esha Singh finished in first position with 292 points in the 25m women’s pistol precision qualification.
- September 26, 2023 07:16Total score - 10m air rifle mixed event
Divyansh Singh scores - 104.3 | 104.0 | 106.0 - 314.3
Ramita scores - 104.5 | 103.5 | 105.9 - 313.9
Total - 628.2
- September 26, 2023 07:09When is the final?
The 10m air rifle final is at 8:40 AM IST.
- September 26, 2023 07:08Ramita-Divyansh to play Korea in bronze medal match
Divyansh-Ramita will play the Korean duo of Hajun Park and Eunseo Lee which finished in third position for the second bronze medal match.
- September 26, 2023 07:03Ramita-Divyansh in finals!
The duo of Ramita and Divyansh Singh Panwar qualified for the final of the 10m air rifle mixed team event after finishing in 6th position.
- September 26, 2023 07:0110m air rifle mixed team qualification - 313.9 for Ramita
Series 1 - 104.5
Series 2 - 103.5
Series 3 - 105.9
- September 26, 2023 07:0010m air rifle mixed team qualification - 314.3 for Divyansh
Series 2 - 104.3
Series 2 - 104.0
Series 3 - 106.0
- September 26, 2023 06:57Great start for the Indians in women’s 25m qualification precision
Rhythm Sangwan shoots 97 while Esha Singh gets 96 in the women’s 25m qualification precision series 1.
- September 26, 2023 06:48India slips on 9th after first series
With a combined total of 208.8 (104.3+104.5), the Indian duo finds themselves in the ninth position. Mind you, only six teams will qualify for the finals.
- September 26, 2023 06:46104.3 for Divyansh in series 1
- September 26, 2023 06:45Ramita shoots 104.5 in series 1
- September 26, 2023 06:439.9 for Divyansh as well
Matching Ramita, Divyansh also shoots an underwhelming 9.9 in the eighth shot of series 1.
- September 26, 2023 06:40Ramita shoots 9.9
An error in concentration from Ramita as she shoots an under-par 9.9 in the seventh shot of the first series.
- September 26, 2023 06:3810m air rifle mixed team series 1 starts
The 10m air rifle mixed team qualification round is underway. India’s Divyansh starts with a 10.5 while Ramita gets a 10.4 to start off.
- September 26, 2023 06:29Skeet Women’s Qualification (75 Targets) – Stage 1
- September 26, 2023 06:27Skeet-75 Men’s Qualification (Phase 1)
- September 26, 2023 06:2225m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision
- September 26, 2023 06:1010m air rifle mixed team qualification
Top 6 teams will qualify for the finals.
- September 26, 2023 05:59Shooting full Indian squad, schedule
- September 26, 2023 05:53INDIANS IN ACTION AT THE RANGE TODAY
SHOOTING
6:30 AM: Skeet-75 Men’s Qualification (Phase 1)- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa
6:30 AM: Skeet-75 Team Men (Phase 1- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa)
6:30 AM: Skeet Women’s Qualification (75 Targets) – Stage 1- Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darsha Rathore
6:30 AM: 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision- Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh
6:30 AM: 25m Pistol Team Women Precision- Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh
6:30 AM: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification- Divyansh Singh Panwar/Ramita
(Medal rounds subject to qualification)
- September 26, 2023 05:51WHERE TO WATCH SHOOTING EVENTS FOR ASIAN GAMES 2023?
The shooting events at the Asian Games 2023 today will only be available for live broadcast on the Sony Sports Network if Indians make the final. The disciplines can alternatively be live-streamed on SonyLIV.
- September 26, 2023 05:46Other Indians in action on September 26
Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on September 26 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):
EQUESTRIAN
5:30 AM: Dressage Prix St-Georges Team and Individual (Medal event)
HOCKEY
6:30 AM: Preliminary Men’s Pool A- India vs Singapore
FENCING
6:30 AM onwards: Women’s Sabre Individual Round of Pool 4- Bhavani Devi
(Other round qualification subject to performance)
ESPORTS
7:20 AM onwards: Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Round of 32- Mayank Prajapati, Ayan Biswas
(Other round qualification subject to performance)
SQUASH
7:30 AM onwards
Men’s Team Pool A - India vs Singapore
Women’s Team Pool B- India vs Pakistan
4:30 PM onwards
Men’s Team Pool A - India vs Qatar
CYCLING TRACK
7:30 AM onwards: Women’s team sprint qualifying
7:51 AM onwards: Men’s team sprint qualifying
9:06 AM onwards: Men’s team pursuit qualifying
(Other rounds subject to qualification)
SWIMMING
7:30 AM onwards:Women’s 100m Freestyle Heat 4- Shivangi
8:07 AM onwards: Women’s 200m Backstroke- Palak Joshi
9:05 AM onwards: Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heat 1
(Medal rounds subject to qualification)
JUDO
7:30 AM onwards
Women -78Kg Elimination Round of 16- Indubala Devi Maibam
Women +78Kg Elimination Round of 16-Tulika Maan
Men -100Kg Elimination Round of 16- Avtar Singh
(Other round qualification subject to performance)
TENNIS
7:30 AM onwards: Women’s Singles Round 3- Ankita Raina vs Adithya Karunaratne (Hong Kong, China)
Not before 9 AM: Women’s Singles Round 3- Rutuja Bhosale vs Alex Eala (Philippines)
Men’s Singles Round 3- Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Yosuke Watanuki (Japan)
9:30 AM onwards: Men’s Singles Round 3- Sumit Nagal vs Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan)
10 PM onwards: Women’s Doubles Round 2- Prarthana Thombare/Ankita Raina vs Punnin Kovapitukted/Anchisa Chanta (Thailand)
10:30 PM onwards: Women’s Doubles Round 2- Rutuja Bhosale/Karman Kaur Thandi vs Wong Hong Yi/Chong Eudice Wong (Hong Kong, China)
1 PM onwards: Mixed Doubles Round 2 - Ankita Raina/Yuki Bhambri vs Aqeel Khan/Sarah Ibrahim Khan (Pakistan)
SAILING
8:30 AM onwards:
Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 15, 16,17, 18, 19- Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu
Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17 Race 13,14 (medal event)- Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan
Mixed Dinghy - 470 Race 11, 12 (medal event)- Sudhanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara
Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 11 (medal event)- Neha Thakur
8:40 AM onwards: Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 11-Adhvait Menon
11:30 AM onwards
Women’s Single Dinghy Race 10, 11 - ILCA6- Nethra Kumanan
Women’s Skiff - 49erFX Race 13, 14 (medal event)- Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma
Women’s Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 13, 14 (medal event)- Ishwariya Ganesh
11:40 AM onwards
Men’s Dinghy- ILCA7 Race 10,11 - Vishnu Sarvanan
Men’s Skiff - 49er- KC Race 13, 14(medal event)- Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar
Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X Race 13, 14 (medal event): Eabad Ali
BOXING
12:30 PM: Men’s 51-57Kg - Preliminaries - R32- Sachin vs Asri Udin (Indonesia)
6:15 PM: Men’s +92Kg - Preliminaries - R16- Narender vs Elchoro Uulu Oomatbek (Kyrgyzstan)
CHESS
12:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 5
2:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 6
4:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 7
VOLLEYBALL
4 PM: Men’s 5-6 Classification round: India vs Pakistan
WUSHU
5 PM onwards
Men’s 60kg Quarterfinal- Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh
Men’s 70kg Quarterfinal- Suraj Yadav
- September 26, 2023 05:37Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the first event of September 25 - shooting events at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Indian mixed team in 10m rifle, women individual and team in 25m pistol and skeet-75 teams across gender will be in action today. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds.
Latest on Sportstar
- Shooting LIVE SCORE Asian Games: Divyansh, Ramita up against Korea for bronze medal match in 10m air rifle mixed team; Esha Singh on top in 25m pistol qualification- Hangzhou 2022 updates
- India vs Singapore hockey HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023 updates: Mandeep, Harmanpreet get hat-tricks as IND demolishes SGP
- Asian Games 2023, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India beats Singapore 16-1 in hockey, Bhavani Devi reaches quarterfinals, Divyansh-Ramita qualifies for 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team bronze medal match
- Paris Olympics 2024: Canada looks to deliver Jamaica knockout punch and book ticket
- Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is unconcerned about entering the final year of his contract
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE