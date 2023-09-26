MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Shooting LIVE SCORE Asian Games: Divyansh, Ramita up against Korea for bronze medal match in 10m air rifle mixed team; Esha Singh on top in 25m pistol qualification- Hangzhou 2022 updates

Indian shooting team at Hangzhou Asian Games: Here are the live actions, scores, commentary, and highlights from the 10m air rifle missed team, 25m pistol women’s event and skeet-75 qualification event.

Updated : Sep 26, 2023 08:29 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan and Manu Bhaker of India in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
FILE PHOTO: Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan and Manu Bhaker of India in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the shooting events at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

  • September 26, 2023 07:47
    Perfect start for Anant in Skeet

    Anant Jeet Singh Naruka hits all 25 targets in the first round while Angad Vir Singh Bajwa Gurjoat Singh Khangura missed three each- to register 22/25.

  • September 26, 2023 07:45
    Men’s Skeet-75 qualification

    Screenshot 2023-09-26 074518.png

  • September 26, 2023 07:32
    25m women’s pistol precision qualification. - Where is Manu Bhaker?

    Manu Bhaker is among the next lot of 25 players who will now shoot in the 25m women’s pistol precision qualification.

    These shooters will be in action tomorrow for the next rapid stage.

  • September 26, 2023 07:27
    25m women’s pistol precision qualification. - Sangwan on eighth

    Rhythm Sangwan finds herself in the 8th position with 290 points after the precision series 25m women’s pistol precision qualification.

  • September 26, 2023 07:22
    25m women’s pistol precision qualification. - Esha finished on top

    Esha Singh finished in first position with 292 points in the 25m women’s pistol precision qualification.

    Screenshot 2023-09-26 072026.png

  • September 26, 2023 07:16
    Total score - 10m air rifle mixed event

    Divyansh Singh scores - 104.3 | 104.0 | 106.0 - 314.3

    Ramita scores - 104.5 | 103.5 | 105.9 - 313.9

    Total - 628.2

  • September 26, 2023 07:09
    When is the final?

    The 10m air rifle final is at 8:40 AM IST.

  • September 26, 2023 07:08
    Ramita-Divyansh to play Korea in bronze medal match

    Divyansh-Ramita will play the Korean duo of Hajun Park and Eunseo Lee which finished in third position for the second bronze medal match.

  • September 26, 2023 07:03
    Ramita-Divyansh in finals!

    The duo of Ramita and Divyansh Singh Panwar qualified for the final of the 10m air rifle mixed team event after finishing in 6th position.

  • September 26, 2023 07:01
    10m air rifle mixed team qualification - 313.9 for Ramita

    Series 1 - 104.5

    Series 2 - 103.5

    Series 3 - 105.9


  • September 26, 2023 07:00
    10m air rifle mixed team qualification - 314.3 for Divyansh

    Series 2 - 104.3

    Series 2 - 104.0

    Series 3 - 106.0


  • September 26, 2023 06:57
    Great start for the Indians in women’s 25m qualification precision

    Rhythm Sangwan shoots 97 while Esha Singh gets 96 in the women’s 25m qualification precision series 1.

  • September 26, 2023 06:48
    India slips on 9th after first series

    With a combined total of 208.8 (104.3+104.5), the Indian duo finds themselves in the ninth position. Mind you, only six teams will qualify for the finals.

  • September 26, 2023 06:46
    104.3 for Divyansh in series 1
  • September 26, 2023 06:45
    Ramita shoots 104.5 in series 1
  • September 26, 2023 06:43
    9.9 for Divyansh as well

    Matching Ramita, Divyansh also shoots an underwhelming 9.9 in the eighth shot of series 1.

  • September 26, 2023 06:40
    Ramita shoots 9.9

    An error in concentration from Ramita as she shoots an under-par 9.9 in the seventh shot of the first series.

  • September 26, 2023 06:38
    10m air rifle mixed team series 1 starts

    The 10m air rifle mixed team qualification round is underway. India’s Divyansh starts with a 10.5 while Ramita gets a 10.4 to start off.

  • September 26, 2023 06:29
    Skeet Women’s Qualification (75 Targets) – Stage 1

  • September 26, 2023 06:27
    Skeet-75 Men’s Qualification (Phase 1)

    Screenshot 2023-09-26 062733.png

  • September 26, 2023 06:22
    25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision

    Screenshot 2023-09-26 061453.png

  • September 26, 2023 06:10
    10m air rifle mixed team qualification

    Top 6 teams will qualify for the finals.

    Screenshot 2023-09-26 060846.png

  • September 26, 2023 05:59
    Shooting full Indian squad, schedule

    Shooting at Asian Games 2023: India squad, schedule, full list of events at Hangzhou 2022

    India’s 33-member team is set to compete in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, with the aim of challenging China’s longstanding dominance in shooting.

  • September 26, 2023 05:53
    INDIANS IN ACTION AT THE RANGE TODAY

    SHOOTING

    6:30 AM: Skeet-75 Men’s Qualification (Phase 1)- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

    6:30 AM: Skeet-75 Team Men (Phase 1- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa)

    6:30 AM: Skeet Women’s Qualification (75 Targets) – Stage 1- Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darsha Rathore

    6:30 AM: 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision- Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh

    6:30 AM: 25m Pistol Team Women Precision- Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh

    6:30 AM: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification- Divyansh Singh Panwar/Ramita

    (Medal rounds subject to qualification)

  • September 26, 2023 05:51
    WHERE TO WATCH SHOOTING EVENTS FOR ASIAN GAMES 2023?

    The shooting events at the Asian Games 2023 today will only be available for live broadcast on the Sony Sports Network if Indians make the final. The disciplines can alternatively be live-streamed on SonyLIV.

  • September 26, 2023 05:46
    Other Indians in action on September 26

    Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on September 26 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):

    EQUESTRIAN

    5:30 AM: Dressage Prix St-Georges Team and Individual (Medal event)

    HOCKEY

    6:30 AM: Preliminary Men’s Pool A- India vs Singapore

    FENCING

    6:30 AM onwards: Women’s Sabre Individual Round of Pool 4- Bhavani Devi

    (Other round qualification subject to performance)

    ESPORTS

    7:20 AM onwards: Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Round of 32- Mayank Prajapati, Ayan Biswas

    (Other round qualification subject to performance)

    SQUASH

    7:30 AM onwards

    Men’s Team Pool A - India vs Singapore

    Women’s Team Pool B- India vs Pakistan

    4:30 PM onwards

    Men’s Team Pool A - India vs Qatar

    CYCLING TRACK

    7:30 AM onwards: Women’s team sprint qualifying

    7:51 AM onwards: Men’s team sprint qualifying

    9:06 AM onwards: Men’s team pursuit qualifying

    (Other rounds subject to qualification)

    SWIMMING

    7:30 AM onwards:Women’s 100m Freestyle Heat 4- Shivangi

    8:07 AM onwards: Women’s 200m Backstroke- Palak Joshi

    9:05 AM onwards: Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heat 1

    (Medal rounds subject to qualification)

    JUDO

    7:30 AM onwards

    Women -78Kg Elimination Round of 16- Indubala Devi Maibam

    Women +78Kg Elimination Round of 16-Tulika Maan

    Men -100Kg Elimination Round of 16- Avtar Singh

    (Other round qualification subject to performance)

    TENNIS

    7:30 AM onwards: Women’s Singles Round 3- Ankita Raina vs Adithya Karunaratne (Hong Kong, China)

    Not before 9 AM: Women’s Singles Round 3- Rutuja Bhosale vs Alex Eala (Philippines)

    Men’s Singles Round 3- Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Yosuke Watanuki (Japan)

    9:30 AM onwards: Men’s Singles Round 3- Sumit Nagal vs Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan)

    10 PM onwards: Women’s Doubles Round 2- Prarthana Thombare/Ankita Raina vs Punnin Kovapitukted/Anchisa Chanta (Thailand)

    10:30 PM onwards: Women’s Doubles Round 2- Rutuja Bhosale/Karman Kaur Thandi vs Wong Hong Yi/Chong Eudice Wong (Hong Kong, China)

    1 PM onwards: Mixed Doubles Round 2 - Ankita Raina/Yuki Bhambri vs Aqeel Khan/Sarah Ibrahim Khan (Pakistan)

    SAILING

    8:30 AM onwards:

    Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 15, 16,17, 18, 19- Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu

    Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17 Race 13,14 (medal event)- Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan

    Mixed Dinghy - 470 Race 11, 12 (medal event)- Sudhanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara

    Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 11 (medal event)- Neha Thakur

    8:40 AM onwards: Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 11-Adhvait Menon

    11:30 AM onwards

    Women’s Single Dinghy Race 10, 11 - ILCA6- Nethra Kumanan

    Women’s Skiff - 49erFX Race 13, 14 (medal event)- Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma

    Women’s Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 13, 14 (medal event)- Ishwariya Ganesh

    11:40 AM onwards

    Men’s Dinghy- ILCA7 Race 10,11 - Vishnu Sarvanan

    Men’s Skiff - 49er- KC Race 13, 14(medal event)- Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar

    Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X Race 13, 14 (medal event): Eabad Ali

    BOXING

    12:30 PM: Men’s 51-57Kg - Preliminaries - R32- Sachin vs Asri Udin (Indonesia)

    6:15 PM: Men’s +92Kg - Preliminaries - R16- Narender vs Elchoro Uulu Oomatbek (Kyrgyzstan)

    CHESS

    12:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 5

    2:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 6

    4:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 7

    VOLLEYBALL

    4 PM: Men’s 5-6 Classification round: India vs Pakistan

    WUSHU

    5 PM onwards

    Men’s 60kg Quarterfinal- Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh

    Men’s 70kg Quarterfinal- Suraj Yadav

  • September 26, 2023 05:37
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the first event of September 25 - shooting events at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Indian mixed team in 10m rifle, women individual and team in 25m pistol and skeet-75 teams across gender will be in action today. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds.

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

