Roger Federer to deliver Ivy League school Dartmouth’s commencement address

Federer will address graduates and receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree at the June 9 ceremony in Hanover.

Published : Mar 29, 2024 07:48 IST , CONCORD - 1 MIN READ

AP
Roger Federer at the 2024 Oscars on March 10.
Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer will deliver the commencement address at Dartmouth College in June, the Ivy League school said Thursday.

Dartmouth President Sian Leah Beilock, a Federer fan, said she was thrilled to welcome him to campus.

Dartmouth President Sian Leah Beilock, a Federer fan, said she was thrilled to welcome him to campus.

“Roger Federer is undeniably one the greatest athletes of all time, but it’s the evident joy that he always found on the court that stays with me, and that I think will resonate most with the Class of 2024,” she said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Miami Open 2024: Grigor Dimitrov ousts top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz

Federer retired in 2022 at age 41 after a superlative career that spanned nearly a quarter-century and included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role. In 2003, he created a foundation that has since invested more than $96 million in early education programs serving millions of children living in poverty in Switzerland and six African countries.

An announcement video Beilock and Federer recorded earlier this month plays up the tennis star’s preference for playing on grass. After Beilock frets about snow and mud covering the Dartmouth Green, Federer says, “I am so excited and honored to be your Commencement speaker this year, and, of course, I hope I see you on the Big Green in June.”

