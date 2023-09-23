MagazineBuy Print

Shooting at Asian Games 2023: India squad, schedule, full list of events at Hangzhou 2022

India’s 33-member team is set to compete in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, with the aim of challenging China’s longstanding dominance in shooting.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 17:20 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mehuli Ghosh at Gagan Narang’s shooting academy ‘Gun For Glory’ in Hyderabad, Telangana.
Mehuli Ghosh at Gagan Narang’s shooting academy ‘Gun For Glory’ in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo Credit: Santadeep Dey
Mehuli Ghosh at Gagan Narang’s shooting academy ‘Gun For Glory’ in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo Credit: Santadeep Dey

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body of the Olympic sport of shooting in India, announced a 33-member team to compete at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Former 10m air rifle world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, who didn’t feature in the recently concluded World Championships in Baku, finds himself in the squad based on the selection criteria for Paris quota winners.

READ: Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified

Ashi Chouksey replaces Tilottama Sen in the women’s air rifle squad in Hangzhou. She will be shooting in both the women’s rifle events, given that none of the top three women’s air rifle shooters shoot in the 50m three positions (3P) event.

Moreover, the Asian Games allows for only five entries each in the men’s and women’s rifle events. Ashi got the nod as the highest-ranked rifle shooter in the women’s 3P squad.

The rest of the selections were made based on player rankings following the National Selection Trials 5 and 6 for Group A rifle and pistol shooters.

Find below the names of the shooters who will be flying to Hangzhou -

SQUADS
Men’s 10m air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil
Women’s 10m air rifle: Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey
Men’s 50m rifle 3-position: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran
Women’s 50m rifle 3-position: Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik
Men’s 10m air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema
Women’s 10m air pistol: Divya TS, Esha Singh, Palak
Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh
Women’s 25m sports pistol: Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh
Air rifle mixed team: Divyansh Singh Panwar/Ramita
Air pistol mixed team: Sarabjot Singh/Divya TS
Men’s trap: Prithviraj Toindaman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu
Women’s trap: Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak
Men’s skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa
Women’s skeet: Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darsha Rathore
Skeet mixed team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Ganemat Sekhon
SCHEDULE
Sunday, September 24
6am-7:15am IST: Air Rifle Individual and Team Qualification - W
9:15am-9:55am IST: Air Rifle Individual Final - W
6:30am-9:30am IST: Rapid Fire Pistol Individual and Team Qualification (Stage 1) - M
Monday, September 25
6:30am-12:30pm IST: 10m Running Target Individual and Team Qualification - M
6:30am-7:45am IST: Air Rifle Individual and Team Qualification - M
9am-9:45am IST: Air Rifle Individual Final - M
6:30am-9:30am IST: Rapid Fire Pistol Individual and Team Qualification (Stage 2) - M
11:30am-12:30pm IST: Rapid Fire Pistol Individual Final - M
Tuesday, September 26
6:30am-12:30pm IST: 10m Running Target Mixed Individual and Team Qualification - M
6:30am-9:30am IST: Air Rifle Mixed Team (Qualification, Bronze Medal Matches and Gold Medal Match) - M/W
6:30am-9:30am IST: 25m Pistol Individual and Team Qualification (Precision Stage) - W
6:30am-12pm IST: Skeet-75 Individual and Team Qualification (Stage 1) - M/W
Wednesday, September 27
6:30am-8am IST: Rifle 3 Positions Individual and Team Qualification - W
9:30am-10:30am IST: Rifle 3 Positions Individual FInal - W
6:30am-9:30am IST: 25m Pistol Individual and Team Qualification Rapid Fire - W
12pm-1pm IST: 25m Pistol Individual Final - W
6:30am-10:30am IST: Skeet-50 Individual and Team Qualification (Stage 2) - M/W
10:30am IST: Women Skeet Eventual Shoot-Off
11am IST: Men Skeet Eventual Shoot-Off
12pm IST: Women Skeet Final
1pm IST: Men Skeet Final
Thursday, September 28
6:30am-12:30pm IST: 10m Running Target Individual and Team Qualification - W
6:30am-7:45am IST: Air Pistol Individual and Team Qualification - M
9am-10am IST: Air Pistol Individual Final - M
6:30am-9:30am IST: Skeet75 Mixed Team Qualification - M/W
9:30am IST: Eventual Shoot-Off - M/W
12:30pm-1:30pm IST: Skeet mixed team (Bronze and Gold Medal Matches) - M/W
Friday, September 29
6:30am-7:45am IST: Air Pistol Individual and Team Qualification - W
9am-10am IST: Air Pistol Individual FInal - W
6:30am-8am IST: Rifle 3 Positions Individual and Team Qualification - M
11:30am-12:30pm IST: Rifle 3 Positions Individual Final - M
Saturday, September 30
6:30am-9:30am IST: Air Pistol Mixed Team (Qualification, Bronze Medal Matches and Gold Medal Match) - M/W
6:30am-1pm IST: Trap-75 Individual and Team Qualification (Stage 1)
Sunday, October 1
6:30am-10:30am IST: Trap-50 Individual and Team Qualification (Stage 2)
11am IST: Women Trap Eventual Shoot-Off
11:30am IST: Men Trap Eventual Shoot-Off
12:30am IST: Women Trap Gold Medal Match
1:30am IST: Men Trap Gold Medal Match
Note: The competition schedule is subject to change in accordance with the competition procedures and broadcasting circumstances.

