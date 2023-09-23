Shooting at Asian Games 2023: India squad, schedule, full list of events at Hangzhou 2022

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body of the Olympic sport of shooting in India, announced a 33-member team to compete at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Former 10m air rifle world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, who didn’t feature in the recently concluded World Championships in Baku, finds himself in the squad based on the selection criteria for Paris quota winners.

Ashi Chouksey replaces Tilottama Sen in the women’s air rifle squad in Hangzhou. She will be shooting in both the women’s rifle events, given that none of the top three women’s air rifle shooters shoot in the 50m three positions (3P) event.

Moreover, the Asian Games allows for only five entries each in the men’s and women’s rifle events. Ashi got the nod as the highest-ranked rifle shooter in the women’s 3P squad.

The rest of the selections were made based on player rankings following the National Selection Trials 5 and 6 for Group A rifle and pistol shooters.

Find below the names of the shooters who will be flying to Hangzhou -

SQUADS Men’s 10m air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil Women’s 10m air rifle: Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey Men’s 50m rifle 3-position: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran Women’s 50m rifle 3-position: Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik Men’s 10m air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema Women’s 10m air pistol: Divya TS, Esha Singh, Palak Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh Women’s 25m sports pistol: Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh Air rifle mixed team: Divyansh Singh Panwar/Ramita Air pistol mixed team: Sarabjot Singh/Divya TS Men’s trap: Prithviraj Toindaman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu Women’s trap: Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak Men’s skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa Women’s skeet: Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darsha Rathore Skeet mixed team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Ganemat Sekhon