Indian hockey at the Asian Games - medal count over the years

The Indian hockey teams, both men and women, will be hoping to secure podium finishes in Hangzhou and qualify for the Olympics next year.

Field hockey has featured at the Asian Games since the 1958 Games in Tokyo, Japan. The women’s competition has been held since the 1982 Games in New Delhi, India.

India has won 15 medals in total in men’s hockey at the Asian Games (three gold, nine silver, three bronze). India’s women’s hockey teams have won six medals in the Asian Games (one gold, two silver and three bronze).

MEN

1958 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)

1962 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)

FILE PHOTO: The Indian hockey team which won the gold medal at the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

1966 - Gold medal (bt Pakistan)

1970 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)

1974 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)

1978 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)

1982 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)

1986 - Bronze medal (bt Malaysia)

1990- Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)

1994 - Silver medal (lost to South Korea)

FILE PHOTO: Indian men’s hockey team members, who won the gold medal, dancing their way to the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Asian Games 1998. | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

1998 - Gold medal (bt South Korea)

2002 - Silver medal (lost to South Korea)

2006 - India finished fifth

2010 - Bronze medal (bt South Korea)

FILE PHOTO: India players celebrate after defeating Pakistan during the men’s gold medal match of the 2014 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

2014 - Gold medal (bt Pakistan)

2018 - Bronze medal (bt Pakistan)

WOMEN

1982 - Gold medal (bt South Korea)

FILE PHOTO: Players in action during the finals of the women’s Hockey match between India and Singapore in the ninth Asian Games (IX Asian Games) at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi where India won the Gold Medal. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

1986 - Bronze medal (bt Malaysia)

1990 - 4th place (lost to Japan)

1994 - 4th place (lost to China)

1998 - Silver medal (lost to South Korea)

FILE PHOTO: India’s team win silver medal on awards ceremony women’s hockey final at Senayan in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

2002 - Fourth place (lost to Japan)

2006 - Bronze medal (lost to South Korea)

2010 - Fourth place (lost to Japan)

2014 - Bronze medal (bt Japan)

2018 - Silver medal (lost to Japan)