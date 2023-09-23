Indian hockey at the Asian Games - medal count over the years

The Indian hockey teams, both men and women, will be hoping to secure podium finishes in Hangzhou and qualify for the Olympics next year.
Field hockey has featured at the Asian Games since the 1958 Games in Tokyo, Japan. The women’s competition has been held since the 1982 Games in New Delhi, India.
India has won 15 medals in total in men’s hockey at the Asian Games (three gold, nine silver, three bronze). India’s women’s hockey teams have won six medals in the Asian Games (one gold, two silver and three bronze).
MEN
1958 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)
1962 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)
1966 - Gold medal (bt Pakistan)
1970 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)
1974 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)
1978 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)
1982 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)
1986 - Bronze medal (bt Malaysia)
1990- Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)
1994 - Silver medal (lost to South Korea)
1998 - Gold medal (bt South Korea)
2002 - Silver medal (lost to South Korea)
2006 - India finished fifth
2010 - Bronze medal (bt South Korea)
2014 - Gold medal (bt Pakistan)
2018 - Bronze medal (bt Pakistan)
WOMEN
1982 - Gold medal (bt South Korea)
1986 - Bronze medal (bt Malaysia)
1990 - 4th place (lost to Japan)
1994 - 4th place (lost to China)
1998 - Silver medal (lost to South Korea)
2002 - Fourth place (lost to Japan)
2006 - Bronze medal (lost to South Korea)
2010 - Fourth place (lost to Japan)
2014 - Bronze medal (bt Japan)
2018 - Silver medal (lost to Japan)
