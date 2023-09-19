MagazineBuy Print

Indian men’s hockey team departs for Asian Games in Hangzhou

Indian team, led by defender Harmanpreet Singh, opens its Asian Games campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 11:43 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian men’s hockey team at the Bengaluru airport before leaving for 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday.
Indian men’s hockey team at the Bengaluru airport before leaving for 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Indian men's hockey team at the Bengaluru airport before leaving for 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian Men’s hockey team on Tuesday left for Hangzhou to take part in the 19th Asian Games. It will kick off its campaign in the marquee event on September 24 against Uzbekistan.

India is placed in Pool A, alongside Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan. Pool B consists of Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The top two teams from each Pool will qualify for the semifinals. Defender Harmanpreet Singh will lead the squad with Hardik Singh serving as his deputy.

“The team has been rigorously preparing for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, and we performed well at the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, so the goal is to maintain that level of performance. We have some tough opponents in our Pool, but we are confident in our preparation and hope to finish on the podium,” said Harmanpreet before leaving for Hangzhou.

Vice-captain Hardik said, “We have had some tough practice sessions in the lead-up to the tournament and everyone in camp is focused, working towards the same goal.”

“We are in the best possible mental and physical shape to travel to Hangzhou, and we are looking forward to the tough competition in our group. “The goal is to continue performing as well as we have in recent months and return from China with a medal,” he concluded.

Schedule of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team
September 24: India Vs Uzbekistan - 08:45 AM IST
September 26: India Vs Singapore - 06:30 AM IST.
September 28: India Vs Japan - 06:15 PM IST.
September 30: India Vs Pakistan - 06:15 PM IST.
October 2: India Vs Bangladesh - 1:15 PM IST.

