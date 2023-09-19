Indian men’s hockey team departs for Asian Games in Hangzhou

Indian Men’s hockey team on Tuesday left for Hangzhou to take part in the 19th Asian Games. It will kick off its campaign in the marquee event on September 24 against Uzbekistan.

India is placed in Pool A, alongside Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan. Pool B consists of Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The top two teams from each Pool will qualify for the semifinals. Defender Harmanpreet Singh will lead the squad with Hardik Singh serving as his deputy.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team flew from Bengaluru to Hangzhou on Tuesday to compete in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. The Indian team will begin their campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24th 2023.



📅 24th Sept - 8th Oct 2023.

📍Hangzhou, China.#HockeyIndia… pic.twitter.com/jKPytBh8SE — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 18, 2023

“The team has been rigorously preparing for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, and we performed well at the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, so the goal is to maintain that level of performance. We have some tough opponents in our Pool, but we are confident in our preparation and hope to finish on the podium,” said Harmanpreet before leaving for Hangzhou.

Vice-captain Hardik said, “We have had some tough practice sessions in the lead-up to the tournament and everyone in camp is focused, working towards the same goal.”

“We are in the best possible mental and physical shape to travel to Hangzhou, and we are looking forward to the tough competition in our group. “The goal is to continue performing as well as we have in recent months and return from China with a medal,” he concluded.