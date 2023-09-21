Asian Games 2023: Indian hockey team - Squad, schedule, competition timings, venue, live streaming info

Hockey will be played at the Asian Games from September 24 to October 7, with the stakes going beyond medals, as the winners (both men and women) will join France, Australia, and the Netherlands in qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024.

A total of 12 men’s teams and 10 women’s teams will be competing at the Asian Games 2023. The teams will be divided and placed into two pools. There are five teams per group in the women’s competition, while six teams have been clubbed into a pool in the men’s section.

The two highest-ranking teams in each pool will proceed to the semifinals, while the other teams, based on their standings, will play in the 5th-10th (women’s) and 5th-12th (men’s) classification matches.

The teams that win gold medals at the Asian Games in 2023 will automatically seal their Paris berths. The teams classifying from 2nd to 5th in the women’s tournament and the teams classifying from 2nd to 6th in the men’s tournament, will get a second opportunity to qualify for the quadrennial at the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in January 2024.

In the men’s competition, India, Japan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan are placed in Pool A. Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand and Indonesia will compete in Pool B. The men’s matches get underway on September 24, with Malaysia taking on Thailand in the first contest. The medal matches in men’s hockey will be played on October 6.

In the women’s section, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Korea, and Singapore are placed in Pool A. Japan, China, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Thailand will compete in Pool B. The women’s matches get underway on September 25, with Korea taking on Singapore in the first contest. The medal matches in women’s hockey will be played on October 7.

SQUADS India men’s hockey team Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, Mandeep Singh India women’s hockey team Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete.

DATE TIME (IN IST) MATCH Friday, September 24 6:30am MAS vs THA (M) Friday, September 24 8:45am IND vs UZB (M) Friday, September 24 11am JPN vs BAN (M) Friday, September 24 1:15pm KOR vs INA (M) Friday, September 24 4pm CHN vs OMA (M) Friday, September 24 6:15pm PAK vs SGP (M)

Monday, September 25 7:45am KOR vs SGP (W) Monday, September 25 10:15am MAS vs HKG (W) Monday, September 25 1:30pm THA vs KAZ (W) Monday, September 25 4pm CHN vs INA (W)

DATE TIME (IN IST) MATCH Tuesday, September 26 6:30am IND vs SGP (M) Tuesday, September 26 8:45am MAS vs UMA (M) Tuesday, September 26 11am UZB vs JPN (M) Tuesday, September 26 1:15pm PAK vs BAN (M) Tuesday, September 26 4pm INA vs CHN (M) Tuesday, September 26 6:15pm KOR vs THA (M)

DATE TIME (IN IST) MATCH Wednesday, September 27 7:45am JPN vs INA (W) Wednesday, September 27 10:15am IND vs SGP (W) Wednesday, September 27 1:30pm KOR vs HKG (W) Wednesday, September 27 4pm CHN vs KAZ (W)

DATE TIME (IN IST) MATCH Thursday, September 28 6:30am UZB vs PAK (M) Thursday, September 28 8:45am BAN vs SGP (M) Thursday, September 28 11am OMA vs THA (M) Thursday, September 28 1:15pm INA vs MAS (M) Thursday, September 28 4pm CHN vs KOR (M) Thursday, September 28 6:15pm JPN vs IND (M)

DATE TIME (IN IST) MATCH Friday, September 29 7:45am KAZ vs INA (W) Friday, September 29 10:15am THA vs JPN (W) Friday, September 29 1:30pm HKG vs SGP (W) Friday, September 29 4pm MAS vs IND (W)

DATE TIME (IN IST) MATCH Saturday, September 30 6:30am SGP vs JPN (M) Saturday, September 30 8:45am OMA vs INA (M) Saturday, September 30 11am MAS vs KOR (M) Saturday, September 30 1:15pm BAN vs UZB (M) Saturday, September 30 4pm THA vs CHN (M) Saturday, September 30 6:15pm PAK vs IND (M)

DATE TIME (IN IST) MATCH Sunday, October 1 7:45am SGP vs MAS (W) Sunday, October 1 10:15am INA vs THA (W) Sunday, October 1 1:30pm KOR vs IND (W) Sunday, October 1 4pm CHN vs JPN (W)

DATE TIME (IN IST) MATCH Monday, October 2 6:30am KOR vs OMA (M) Monday, October 2 8:45am THA vs INA (M) Monday, October 2 11am SGP vs UZB (M) Monday, October 2 1:15pm IND vs BAN (M) Monday, October 2 4pm JPN vs PAK (M) Monday, October 2 6:15pm

DATE TIME (IN IST) MATCH Tuesday, October 3 7:45am IND vs HKG (W) Tuesday, October 3 10:15am MAS vs KOR (W) Tuesday, October 3 1:30pm JPN vs KAZ (W) Tuesday, October 3 4pm THA vs CHN (W)

DATE TIME (IN IST) MATCH Wednesday, October 4 7:45am Men's Classification (11th-12th) A6 vs B6 Wednesday, October 4 10:15am Men's Classification (9th-10th) A5 vs B5 Wednesday, October 4 1:30pm Men's semifinal 1 Wednesday, October 4 4pm Men's semifinal 2

DATE TIME (IN IST) MATCH Thursday, October 5 11am Women's Classification (9th-10th) A5 vs B5 Thursday, October 5 1:30pm Women's semifinal 1 Thursday, October 5 4pm Women's semifinal 2

DATE TIME (IN IST) MATCH Friday, October 6 7:45am Men's Classification (7th-8th) A4 v B4 Friday, October 6 10:15am Men's Classification (5th-6th) A3 v B3 Friday, October 6 1:30pm Men's Classification (3rd-4th) Friday, October 6 4pm Men's Final

DATE TIME (IN IST) MATCH Saturday, October 7 7:45am Women's Classification (7th-8th) A4 v B4 Saturday, October 7 10:15am Women's Classification (5th-6th) A3 v B3 Saturday, October 7 1:30pm Women's Classification (3rd-4th) Saturday, October 7 4pm Women's Final

Where to watch hockey at the Asian Games?

The Asian Games hockey events will be streaming live on SonyLIV. It will also be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.