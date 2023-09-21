Asian Games 2023: Indian hockey team - Squad, schedule, competition timings, venue, live streaming info

Hockey will be played at the Asian Games from September 24 to October 7, with the stakes going beyond medals, as the winners (both men and women) will join France, Australia, and the Netherlands in qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024.
A total of 12 men’s teams and 10 women’s teams will be competing at the Asian Games 2023. The teams will be divided and placed into two pools. There are five teams per group in the women’s competition, while six teams have been clubbed into a pool in the men’s section.
The two highest-ranking teams in each pool will proceed to the semifinals, while the other teams, based on their standings, will play in the 5th-10th (women’s) and 5th-12th (men’s) classification matches.
The teams that win gold medals at the Asian Games in 2023 will automatically seal their Paris berths. The teams classifying from 2nd to 5th in the women’s tournament and the teams classifying from 2nd to 6th in the men’s tournament, will get a second opportunity to qualify for the quadrennial at the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in January 2024.
In the men’s competition, India, Japan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan are placed in Pool A. Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand and Indonesia will compete in Pool B. The men’s matches get underway on September 24, with Malaysia taking on Thailand in the first contest. The medal matches in men’s hockey will be played on October 6.
In the women’s section, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Korea, and Singapore are placed in Pool A. Japan, China, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Thailand will compete in Pool B. The women’s matches get underway on September 25, with Korea taking on Singapore in the first contest. The medal matches in women’s hockey will be played on October 7.
SQUADS
India men’s hockey team
Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, Mandeep Singh
India women’s hockey team
Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete.
| DATE
| TIME (IN IST)
| MATCH
| Friday, September 24
| 6:30am
| MAS vs THA (M)
| Friday, September 24
| 8:45am
| IND vs UZB (M)
| Friday, September 24
| 11am
| JPN vs BAN (M)
| Friday, September 24
| 1:15pm
| KOR vs INA (M)
| Friday, September 24
| 4pm
| CHN vs OMA (M)
| Friday, September 24
| 6:15pm
| PAK vs SGP (M)
| Monday, September 25
| 7:45am
| KOR vs SGP (W)
| Monday, September 25
| 10:15am
| MAS vs HKG (W)
| Monday, September 25
| 1:30pm
| THA vs KAZ (W)
| Monday, September 25
| 4pm
| CHN vs INA (W)
| DATE
| TIME (IN IST)
| MATCH
| Tuesday, September 26
| 6:30am
| IND vs SGP (M)
| Tuesday, September 26
| 8:45am
| MAS vs UMA (M)
| Tuesday, September 26
| 11am
| UZB vs JPN (M)
| Tuesday, September 26
| 1:15pm
| PAK vs BAN (M)
| Tuesday, September 26
| 4pm
| INA vs CHN (M)
| Tuesday, September 26
| 6:15pm
| KOR vs THA (M)
| DATE
| TIME (IN IST)
| MATCH
| Wednesday, September 27
| 7:45am
| JPN vs INA (W)
| Wednesday, September 27
| 10:15am
| IND vs SGP (W)
| Wednesday, September 27
| 1:30pm
| KOR vs HKG (W)
| Wednesday, September 27
| 4pm
| CHN vs KAZ (W)
| DATE
| TIME (IN IST)
| MATCH
| Thursday, September 28
| 6:30am
| UZB vs PAK (M)
| Thursday, September 28
| 8:45am
| BAN vs SGP (M)
| Thursday, September 28
| 11am
| OMA vs THA (M)
| Thursday, September 28
| 1:15pm
| INA vs MAS (M)
| Thursday, September 28
| 4pm
| CHN vs KOR (M)
| Thursday, September 28
| 6:15pm
| JPN vs IND (M)
| DATE
| TIME (IN IST)
| MATCH
| Friday, September 29
| 7:45am
| KAZ vs INA (W)
| Friday, September 29
| 10:15am
| THA vs JPN (W)
| Friday, September 29
| 1:30pm
| HKG vs SGP (W)
| Friday, September 29
| 4pm
| MAS vs IND (W)
| DATE
| TIME (IN IST)
| MATCH
| Saturday, September 30
| 6:30am
| SGP vs JPN (M)
| Saturday, September 30
| 8:45am
| OMA vs INA (M)
| Saturday, September 30
| 11am
| MAS vs KOR (M)
| Saturday, September 30
| 1:15pm
| BAN vs UZB (M)
| Saturday, September 30
| 4pm
| THA vs CHN (M)
| Saturday, September 30
| 6:15pm
| PAK vs IND (M)
| DATE
| TIME (IN IST)
| MATCH
| Sunday, October 1
| 7:45am
| SGP vs MAS (W)
| Sunday, October 1
| 10:15am
| INA vs THA (W)
| Sunday, October 1
| 1:30pm
| KOR vs IND (W)
| Sunday, October 1
| 4pm
| CHN vs JPN (W)
| DATE
| TIME (IN IST)
| MATCH
| Monday, October 2
| 6:30am
| KOR vs OMA (M)
| Monday, October 2
| 8:45am
| THA vs INA (M)
| Monday, October 2
| 11am
| SGP vs UZB (M)
| Monday, October 2
| 1:15pm
| IND vs BAN (M)
| Monday, October 2
| 4pm
| JPN vs PAK (M)
| Monday, October 2
| 6:15pm
| DATE
| TIME (IN IST)
| MATCH
| Tuesday, October 3
| 7:45am
| IND vs HKG (W)
| Tuesday, October 3
| 10:15am
| MAS vs KOR (W)
| Tuesday, October 3
| 1:30pm
| JPN vs KAZ (W)
| Tuesday, October 3
| 4pm
| THA vs CHN (W)
| DATE
| TIME (IN IST)
| MATCH
| Wednesday, October 4
| 7:45am
| Men's Classification (11th-12th) A6 vs B6
| Wednesday, October 4
| 10:15am
| Men's Classification (9th-10th) A5 vs B5
| Wednesday, October 4
| 1:30pm
| Men's semifinal 1
| Wednesday, October 4
| 4pm
| Men's semifinal 2
| DATE
| TIME (IN IST)
| MATCH
| Thursday, October 5
| 11am
| Women's Classification (9th-10th) A5 vs B5
| Thursday, October 5
| 1:30pm
| Women's semifinal 1
| Thursday, October 5
| 4pm
| Women's semifinal 2
| DATE
| TIME (IN IST)
| MATCH
| Friday, October 6
| 7:45am
| Men's Classification (7th-8th) A4 v B4
| Friday, October 6
| 10:15am
| Men's Classification (5th-6th) A3 v B3
| Friday, October 6
| 1:30pm
| Men's Classification (3rd-4th)
| Friday, October 6
| 4pm
| Men's Final
| DATE
| TIME (IN IST)
| MATCH
| Saturday, October 7
| 7:45am
| Women's Classification (7th-8th) A4 v B4
| Saturday, October 7
| 10:15am
| Women's Classification (5th-6th) A3 v B3
| Saturday, October 7
| 1:30pm
| Women's Classification (3rd-4th)
| Saturday, October 7
| 4pm
| Women's Final
Where to watch hockey at the Asian Games?
The Asian Games hockey events will be streaming live on SonyLIV. It will also be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.
