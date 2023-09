Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 21: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.

Some sporting events are to start from September 19 onwards.

Here are all the events Indians will be participating on September 21 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST)

CRICKET

6:30 AM: Women’s Quarterfinal- India vs Malaysia

ROWING

6:40 AM: Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Repechage 2 - Kiran, Anshika Bharati

6:50 AM: Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Repechage 1- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh

7:20 AM: Men’s Double Sculls Repechage 1- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh

1 PM: Men’s Quadruple Sculls Repechage 1- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh

SAILING

8:30 AM onwards

Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil - Jerome Kumar

Men’s Skiff - 49er- K C Ganapathy, Varun

Mixed Dinghy - 470- Kongara Preethi, Sudhanshu Shekhar

Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4- Adhvait Menon

8:40 AM onwards

Women’s Skiff - 49erFX- Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma

Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4- Neha Thakur

11:30 AM onwards

Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6- Nethra Kumanan

Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17- Siddeshwar, Ramya Saravanan

Men’s Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X- Eabad Ali

11:34 AM

Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite- Chitresh Tatha

11:40 AM

Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7- Vishnu Saravanan

Women’s Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X- Ishwariya Ganesh

FOOTBALL

1:30 PM: Men’s Group stage- India vs Bangladesh

5 PM: Women’s Group stage- India vs Chinese Taipei