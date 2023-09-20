India kits at Asian Games 2023: What do the patterns on the Indian jerseys signify?

JSW Inspire, an activewear company owned by the JSW Group, was handed the responsibility to design the Indian team’s kits ahead of the Asian Games.

Designed by Aaquib Wani, one of the leading names in sports apparel design, the jerseys have been well received by the sports fraternity.

ALSO READ: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified for Hangzhou 2023

JSW Sports founder and director Parth Jindal said he was pleased with how the playing kits have turned out to be. “These are uniforms that represent the greatness of our country, and it is something we are all proud about.

What’s exciting is that fans and supporters of Team India can now easily purchase the colours that their champions will wear, and be a part of this movement.”

How can fans buy the official Indian kit for the Asian Games?

One needs to log on to www.jswinspire.in/shop/category/jswinspire-asian-games to shop for the official collection that ranges from tank tops and tee to polo shirts. The kits comprise travel, athleisure, and competition wear.

What do the patterns on the jersey signify?

When asked what the kit designs signified, Wani said he had to tap into India’s rich culture and crafts to come up with the design. “Each thread, each motif, weaves a story of our shared heritage, connecting us across states, cultures, and centuries. Through the apparel, we celebrate this unbreakable thread that binds us in diversity.”

The official kits were unveiled by Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, at an event in New Delhi on September 5.

JSW Inspire is also the IOA’s sports performance and lifestyle partner.