Asian Games: India beats Cambodia 3-0 to begin volleyball campaign on winning note

India put up a dominant performance to outclass Cambodia 3-0 in its opening match of the men’s volleyball competition at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

India comfortably defeated lower-ranked Cambodia 25-14, 25-13, and 25-19 in a Pool C match. But a stern test awaits India on Wednesday as its is up against world No. 27 South Korea, the other team in Pool C.

A total of 19 teams are participating in men’s volleyball at the Hangzhou Games. Japan, China, and South Korea are regarded as the three major powerhouses in the competition.

While Japan has secured 27 podium finishes with 16 golds in men’s volleyball at the Asian Games, China follows closely behind with 11 gold medals, and Korea is on the third spot with five gold medals.

Asian Games 2023, September 19 HIGHLIGHTS: India wins 3-0 vs Cambodia in volleyball

Men’s volleyball was first introduced at the Tokyo Asian Games in 1958, where India secured a third position.

The Indian men’s volleyball team has won a total of three volleyball medals so far. India’s best performance came in 1962 when it was runners-up. India’s other two medals were bronze, won in 1958 and 1986, the last of which came 37 years ago.