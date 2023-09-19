MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Asian Games 2023 LIVE score: India wins 3-0 vs Cambodia in men’s volleyball; Rahul KP equalises for India against China in men’s football

Asian Games 2023: Follow Sportstar’s live updates from the volleyball match between India and Cambodia at Hangzhou.

Updated : Sep 19, 2023 17:47 IST

Team Sportstar
Indian volleyball squad at the Asian Games 2023.
Indian volleyball squad at the Asian Games 2023.
lightbox-info

Indian volleyball squad at the Asian Games 2023.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live scores and updates from the Asian Games 2023 volleyball match between India and Cambodia at the China Textile City Sports Centre Gymnasium in Zhejiang, China.

  • September 19, 2023 17:43
    India wins third set and match

    India showed its dominance over Cambodia defeating the lower ranked team 25-14, 25-13, 25-19.

  • September 19, 2023 17:35
    India leads

    India takes a quick lead after a while as poinst stand at 16-14.

  • September 19, 2023 17:31
    Parity restored

    India equalises after making a comeback 10-10.

  • September 19, 2023 17:30
    Cambodia takes lead

    Cambodia takes a prominent lead for the first time in the match.

  • September 19, 2023 17:25
    THIRD SET BEGINS!

    M Appavu’s dig error, leaves India at loss.

  • September 19, 2023 17:19
    India wins second set

    India dominated the second set as well, winning 25-13 vs Cambodia

  • September 19, 2023 17:07
    Block errors

    Cambodia’s Nimul Mourn and Vinit Kumar both exchange block errors.

  • September 19, 2023 17:04
    India takes the lead yet again

    Three consecutive errors by Cambodia ensures India takes lead 6-4

  • September 19, 2023 16:59
    SECOND SET STARTS

    India makes a team error, followed by Cambodia to restore parity 1-1

  • September 19, 2023 16:56
    India wins first set

    India wins first set 25-14 vs Cambodia

  • September 19, 2023 16:55
    India on brink on winning first set

    India close to winning first set. IND 23-13 CAM

  • September 19, 2023 16:50
    India’s 10 point lead

    India leads by 10 points as Cambodia struggles to find rhythm. IND 18-8 CAM

  • September 19, 2023 16:44
    Cambodia’s errors

    The Cambodian team led by Channaro keep making errors as India leads 12-6

  • September 19, 2023 16:42
    Block points for Ashwal Rai

    Ashwal Rai’s proves his worth as he manages to get two consecutive block points.

  • September 19, 2023 16:36
    India gets two consecutive points

    India makes up for its early error in the game and are up against Cambodia 2-1

  • September 19, 2023 16:35
    AND IT STARTS!

    Cambodia strikes first blood against India and leads 1-0 in the first set.

  • September 19, 2023 16:23
    DID YOU KNOW?

    India’s best performance in men’s volleyball came during the 1962 edition when it finished as runner-up. It also managed a third-place finish during the 1958 and 1986 editions.

  • September 19, 2023 16:12
    Cambodian men’s volleyball squad-

    cambodia volleyball.png

  • September 19, 2023 16:07
    India Men’s Volleyball Squad

    Amit, Vinit Kumar, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Muthusamy Appavu, Hari Prasad Bevinakuppe Suresha, Rohit Kumar, Manoj Lakshmipuram Manjunatha, Ukkrapandian Mohan, Ashwal Rai, Santhosh Sahaya Anthoni Raj, Guru Prasanth Subramanian Venkatasubbu, Erin Varghese

  • September 19, 2023 16:01
    Men’s Volleyball Pool C at Asian Games

    INDIA

    CAMBODIA

    SOUTH KOREA

  • September 19, 2023 15:50
    INDIANS IN ACTION TODAY!
  • September 19, 2023 15:43
    Asian Games: India looking to end volleyball medal drought

    India’s journey in Asian Games volleyball has seen its share of highs and lows over the decades. The nation’s first taste of success came in 1958, when the men’s team secured a historic bronze medal. This achievement was followed by a silver in 1962, with their only loss coming at the hands of Japan, which claimed gold.

    However, the path to glory became increasingly challenging, and it took more than two decades until India could add another medal to its tally — a bronze in 1986. It has been 37 years since India last clinched a medal in volleyball at the Asian Games. The women’s team, on the other hand, has participated in only four Asian Games to date.

    - Netra V

  • September 19, 2023 15:32
    LIVE STREAMING DETAILS FOR ASIAN GAMES 2023 IND vs CAM

    India vs Cambodia men’s volleyball match will not be broadcasted in India. You catch the details on the Asian Games website and Sportstar.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022 /

Volleyball /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 LIVE score: India wins 3-0 vs Cambodia in men’s volleyball; Rahul KP equalises for India against China in men’s football
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs China Live score, Asian Games 2023 Football: CHN 1 - 1 IND; Gao Tianyi gives China the lead; Rahul KP equalises
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Gurmeet Singh, the goalkeeper who saved a penalty in India vs China in Asian Games Football?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Anshu Malik breaks down after becoming victim of fake viral video
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Carvajal to miss Madrid Champions League match against Union Berlin
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Top five moments of 2018 Asian Games: From Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin gold to Korea’s historic unified team
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023 LIVE score: India wins 3-0 vs Cambodia in men’s volleyball; Rahul KP equalises for India against China in men’s football
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs China Live score, Asian Games 2023 Football: CHN 1 - 1 IND; Gao Tianyi gives China the lead; Rahul KP equalises
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Mongolia women’s cricket team dismissed for 15 in tournament opener against Indonesia
    AFP
  5. Asian Games 2022, Rowing schedule: Dates, timings; men’s, women’s race events and categories
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 LIVE score: India wins 3-0 vs Cambodia in men’s volleyball; Rahul KP equalises for India against China in men’s football
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs China Live score, Asian Games 2023 Football: CHN 1 - 1 IND; Gao Tianyi gives China the lead; Rahul KP equalises
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Gurmeet Singh, the goalkeeper who saved a penalty in India vs China in Asian Games Football?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Anshu Malik breaks down after becoming victim of fake viral video
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Carvajal to miss Madrid Champions League match against Union Berlin
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment