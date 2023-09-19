Asian Games 2023 LIVE score: India wins 3-0 vs Cambodia in men’s volleyball; Rahul KP equalises for India against China in men’s football

- September 19, 2023 17:43India wins third set and match
India showed its dominance over Cambodia defeating the lower ranked team 25-14, 25-13, 25-19.
- September 19, 2023 17:35India leads
India takes a quick lead after a while as poinst stand at 16-14.
- September 19, 2023 17:31Parity restored
India equalises after making a comeback 10-10.
- September 19, 2023 17:30Cambodia takes lead
Cambodia takes a prominent lead for the first time in the match.
- September 19, 2023 17:25THIRD SET BEGINS!
M Appavu’s dig error, leaves India at loss.
- September 19, 2023 17:19India wins second set
India dominated the second set as well, winning 25-13 vs Cambodia
- September 19, 2023 17:07Block errors
Cambodia’s Nimul Mourn and Vinit Kumar both exchange block errors.
- September 19, 2023 17:04India takes the lead yet again
Three consecutive errors by Cambodia ensures India takes lead 6-4
- September 19, 2023 16:59SECOND SET STARTS
India makes a team error, followed by Cambodia to restore parity 1-1
- September 19, 2023 16:56India wins first set
India wins first set 25-14 vs Cambodia
- September 19, 2023 16:55India on brink on winning first set
India close to winning first set. IND 23-13 CAM
- September 19, 2023 16:50India’s 10 point lead
India leads by 10 points as Cambodia struggles to find rhythm. IND 18-8 CAM
- September 19, 2023 16:44Cambodia’s errors
The Cambodian team led by Channaro keep making errors as India leads 12-6
- September 19, 2023 16:42Block points for Ashwal Rai
Ashwal Rai’s proves his worth as he manages to get two consecutive block points.
- September 19, 2023 16:36India gets two consecutive points
India makes up for its early error in the game and are up against Cambodia 2-1
- September 19, 2023 16:35AND IT STARTS!
Cambodia strikes first blood against India and leads 1-0 in the first set.
- September 19, 2023 16:23DID YOU KNOW?
India’s best performance in men’s volleyball came during the 1962 edition when it finished as runner-up. It also managed a third-place finish during the 1958 and 1986 editions.
- September 19, 2023 16:12Cambodian men’s volleyball squad-
- September 19, 2023 16:07India Men’s Volleyball Squad
Amit, Vinit Kumar, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Muthusamy Appavu, Hari Prasad Bevinakuppe Suresha, Rohit Kumar, Manoj Lakshmipuram Manjunatha, Ukkrapandian Mohan, Ashwal Rai, Santhosh Sahaya Anthoni Raj, Guru Prasanth Subramanian Venkatasubbu, Erin Varghese
- September 19, 2023 16:01Men’s Volleyball Pool C at Asian Games
INDIA
CAMBODIA
SOUTH KOREA
- September 19, 2023 15:50INDIANS IN ACTION TODAY!
- September 19, 2023 15:43Asian Games: India looking to end volleyball medal drought
India’s journey in Asian Games volleyball has seen its share of highs and lows over the decades. The nation’s first taste of success came in 1958, when the men’s team secured a historic bronze medal. This achievement was followed by a silver in 1962, with their only loss coming at the hands of Japan, which claimed gold.
However, the path to glory became increasingly challenging, and it took more than two decades until India could add another medal to its tally — a bronze in 1986. It has been 37 years since India last clinched a medal in volleyball at the Asian Games. The women’s team, on the other hand, has participated in only four Asian Games to date.
- Netra V
- September 19, 2023 15:32LIVE STREAMING DETAILS FOR ASIAN GAMES 2023 IND vs CAM
India vs Cambodia men’s volleyball match will not be broadcasted in India. You catch the details on the Asian Games website and Sportstar.
