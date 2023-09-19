Asian Games 2023 LIVE score: India wins 3-0 vs Cambodia in men’s volleyball; Rahul KP equalises for India against China in men’s football

September 19, 2023 15:43

Asian Games: India looking to end volleyball medal drought

India’s journey in Asian Games volleyball has seen its share of highs and lows over the decades. The nation’s first taste of success came in 1958, when the men’s team secured a historic bronze medal. This achievement was followed by a silver in 1962, with their only loss coming at the hands of Japan, which claimed gold.

However, the path to glory became increasingly challenging, and it took more than two decades until India could add another medal to its tally — a bronze in 1986. It has been 37 years since India last clinched a medal in volleyball at the Asian Games. The women’s team, on the other hand, has participated in only four Asian Games to date.

- Netra V