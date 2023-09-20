The Indian sailing team is set to participate in 12 out of the 14 sailing events on the roster of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, as the Sports Ministry approved 16 names for the flight to China, up from a mere nine last year.
India features 10th on the overall medal tally of sailing at the Asiad, with 20 medals - one gold, seven silver, and 12 bronze. The only gold medal had come at New Delhi 1982, thanks to the ‘Fireball’ duo of Farokh Tarapore and Zarir Karanjia.
In 2018, India brought home three medals. While the women’s 49er FX team of Shweta Shervegar and Varsha Gautham won silver, the men’s 49er duo of Varun Thakkar-Ganapathy Chengappa and Harshita Tomar in Laser 4.7 won bronze.
Thakkar-Chengappa and Harshita will be back this year to better the colour of their respective medals.
Sailing schedule for Asian Games:
An 11-member backroom staff will also join the nine male and seven female Indian athletes.
The Indian sailors have already had more than two weeks of training at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre, which also happens to be the official venue of the sport, to acclimatise themselves to the persisting conditions.
Indian sailing squad for Asian Games:
When and where can I watch the Indians sailing at the Asian Games?
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: Indian sailing team - Squad, schedule, competition timings, venue, live streaming info
- UEFA Champions League: Barcelona opens UCL campaign with 5-0 rout of Antwerp
- UEFA Champions League: Manchester City begins UCL defence with win over Red Star Belgrade
- World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match to be played behind closed doors
- AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan beats Odisha FC 4-0, begins campaign in style
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE