Asian Games 2023: Indian sailing team - Squad, schedule, competition timings, venue, live streaming info

Indian Sailing: The Indian sailing team is set to participate in 12 out of the 14 sailing events on the roster of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 07:25 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Tokyo Olympian Nethra Kumanan is also a part of the Asian Games 2023 sailing squad.
Tokyo Olympian Nethra Kumanan is also a part of the Asian Games 2023 sailing squad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Tokyo Olympian Nethra Kumanan is also a part of the Asian Games 2023 sailing squad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian sailing team is set to participate in 12 out of the 14 sailing events on the roster of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, as the Sports Ministry approved 16 names for the flight to China, up from a mere nine last year.

India features 10th on the overall medal tally of sailing at the Asiad, with 20 medals - one gold, seven silver, and 12 bronze. The only gold medal had come at New Delhi 1982, thanks to the ‘Fireball’ duo of Farokh Tarapore and Zarir Karanjia.

In 2018, India brought home three medals. While the women’s 49er FX team of Shweta Shervegar and Varsha Gautham won silver, the men’s 49er duo of Varun Thakkar-Ganapathy Chengappa and Harshita Tomar in Laser 4.7 won bronze.

Thakkar-Chengappa and Harshita will be back this year to better the colour of their respective medals.

Sailing schedule for Asian Games:
September 21-27: Competition days
*The schedule is subject to change in accordance with the competition procedures and broadcasting circumstances.
On September 20, the warning signal will not come before 9:30am IST. From September 19–27, there will be a daily team leaders/coaches meeting at 7:30am IST, the location of which will be defined in the ‘Sailing Instructions’.
No warning signal will be made after 2:30pm IST on each competition day, except on September 27 when no warning signal will be made after 12pm IST.

An 11-member backroom staff will also join the nine male and seven female Indian athletes.

The Indian sailors have already had more than two weeks of training at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre, which also happens to be the official venue of the sport, to acclimatise themselves to the persisting conditions.

Indian sailing squad for Asian Games:
Men: Vishnu Saravanan (ILCA 7), Chitresh Tatha (Kiteboarding), Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu (iQFoil), Eabad Ali (RS:X), Adhvait Menon (ILCA 4), Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa and Varun Ashok Thakkar (49er team), Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode (Nacra 17 Mixed), Sudhanshu Shekhar (470Mixed)
Women: Nethra Kumanan (ILCA 6), Ishwariya Ganesh (RS:X), Neha Thakur (ILCA 4), Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma (49er team), Ramya Saravanan (Nacra 17 Mixed), Preeti Kongara (470Mixed)
When and where can I watch the Indians sailing at the Asian Games?
Sailing fixtures will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network and can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

