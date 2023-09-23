India swimming squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, previous performances

The Asian Games is scheduled to be held between September 23 and October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

Swimming has been a constant event at the Asian Games since the 1951 edition in New Delhi. The event has been dominated by Japan and China over the years.

India has accumulated nine medals in swimming events at the Asian Games, including one gold, two silver and six bronze.

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) announced a 36-member Indian squad, including nine women, for the aquatics disciplines of the Asian Games 2023. The squad was picked following the conclusion of the National Swimming Championship, held in Hyderabad from July 2 to 5, which served as the trials for the swimmers.