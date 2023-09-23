MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India swimming squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, previous performances

India has accumulated nine medals in swimming events at the Asian Games, including one gold, two silver and six bronze.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 11:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sajan Prakash of Kerala sets a new National Games record in the men’s 200m medley and won gold in 400m freestyle event in the swimming competition of the 36th National Games.
FILE PHOTO: Sajan Prakash of Kerala sets a new National Games record in the men’s 200m medley and won gold in 400m freestyle event in the swimming competition of the 36th National Games. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sajan Prakash of Kerala sets a new National Games record in the men’s 200m medley and won gold in 400m freestyle event in the swimming competition of the 36th National Games. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

The Asian Games is scheduled to be held between September 23 and October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

Swimming has been a constant event at the Asian Games since the 1951 edition in New Delhi. The event has been dominated by Japan and China over the years.

India has accumulated nine medals in swimming events at the Asian Games, including one gold, two silver and six bronze.

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) announced a 36-member Indian squad, including nine women, for the aquatics disciplines of the Asian Games 2023. The squad was picked following the conclusion of the National Swimming Championship, held in Hyderabad from July 2 to 5, which served as the trials for the swimmers.

India Swimming Squad:
Men: Aneesh Gowda, Advait Page, Aryan Nehra, Anand AS, Kushagra Rawat, Likith SP, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Tanish George Mathew, Utkarsh Patil, Vishal Grewal and Virdhawal Khade.
Women: Anannya Nayak, Dinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramchandran, Lineysha AK, Maana Patel, Nina Venkatesh, Palak Joshi, Shivangi Sarma and Vritti Agarwal.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Games /

2022 Asian Games /

Swimming /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India swimming squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, previous performances
    Team Sportstar
  2. Table Tennis HIGHLIGHTS Asian Games 2023: Indian men’s team beat Tajikistan 3-0, women’s go past Nepal 3-0 to advance to next round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, swimming preview: Full squad, schedule, list of competitions
    Netra V
  4. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, September 23: India men’s, women’s teams win Preliminary matches - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Formula 1: Max Verstappen completes Japanese GP practice sweep
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. India swimming squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, previous performances
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, September 23: India men’s, women’s teams win Preliminary matches - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Table Tennis HIGHLIGHTS Asian Games 2023: Indian men’s team beat Tajikistan 3-0, women’s go past Nepal 3-0 to advance to next round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 23: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Indian Table Tennis teams pip Singapore on opening matchday; men’s side also beats Yemen
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India swimming squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, previous performances
    Team Sportstar
  2. Table Tennis HIGHLIGHTS Asian Games 2023: Indian men’s team beat Tajikistan 3-0, women’s go past Nepal 3-0 to advance to next round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, swimming preview: Full squad, schedule, list of competitions
    Netra V
  4. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, September 23: India men’s, women’s teams win Preliminary matches - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Formula 1: Max Verstappen completes Japanese GP practice sweep
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment