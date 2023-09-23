MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023, swimming preview: Full squad, schedule, list of competitions

India’s swimmers face a challenging task in Hangzhou, but the emergence of young talent offers hope for a brighter future in Asian swimming. 

Published : Sep 23, 2023 11:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Netra V
Veteran: Virdhawal Khade won a bronze medal in the 50m butterfly event at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.
Veteran: Virdhawal Khade won a bronze medal in the 50m butterfly event at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN
infoIcon

Veteran: Virdhawal Khade won a bronze medal in the 50m butterfly event at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

India has seen limited success in swimming at the Asian Games, with just nine medals to its name, including one gold, two silver, and six bronze. The most recent medal came in 2014, when Sandeep Sejwal secured bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

Heading to Hangzhou, 32-year-old Virdhawal Khade, a bronze medallist in 50m butterfly at the 2010 Asiad, will lead a 20-member swimming contingent. The men’s team includes experienced swimmers such as Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Tanish Mathew, Advait Page, and Aryan Nehra.

On the women’s side, Maana Patel will spearhead the challenge, while young talents Palak Joshi, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramachandra, Vritti Agarwal, Nina Venkatesh, and Lineysha have made their mark at national events.

READ: Asian Games 2023: Indian Table Tennis teams pip Singapore on opening matchday; men’s side also beats Yemen

Their competition will be fierce, primarily against East Asian giants: Japan, China, and South Korea. Japanese swimmers have historically dominated, with China as their closest competitor. Notable Chinese swimmers to watch are Zhang Yufei, Ye Shiwen, Yang Junxuan, and Li Bingjie. In the men’s events, Qin Haiyang is a strong medal contender after breaking the 200m breaststroke world record at the 2023 World Championship.

In 2018, Japan topped the swimming tally with 52 medals, including 19 golds. Notable performances included those from Yasuhiro Koseki, Daiya Seto, and Rikako Ikee, who won four individual gold medals and earned the first-ever female Most Valuable Player award.

India’s swimmers face a challenging task in Hangzhou, but their determination and the emergence of young talent offer hope for a brighter future in Asian swimming.

India Swimming Squad:
Men: Aneesh Gowda, Advait Page, Aryan Nehra, Anand AS, Kushagra Rawat, Likith SP, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Tanish George Mathew, Utkarsh Patil, Vishal Grewal and Virdhawal Khade.
Women: Anannya Nayak, Dinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramchandran, Lineysha AK, Maana Patel, Nina Venkatesh, Palak Joshi, Shivangi Sarma and Vritti Agarwal.
2022 Asian Games Swimming Schedule
24th September 2023, Sunday
7:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST
Women’s 200m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 4x100m freestyle relay - Heats; 1500m freestyle - slow division
Men’s 200m Individual medley, 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke - Heats
5:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST
Women’s 200m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 4x100m freestyle relay - Final; 1500m freestyle- fast division
Men’s 200m Individual medley, 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke - Final
25th September 2023, Monday
7:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST
Men’s 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay - Heats
Women’s 50m backstroke, 200m freestyle, 200m individual medley - Heats
5:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST
Men’s 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay - Final
Women’s 50m backstroke, 200m freestyle, 200m individual medley - Final
26th September 2023, Tuesday
7:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST
Women’s 100m freestyle, 200m backstroke, 400m freestyle - Heats
Men’s 400m Individual medley, 4x100m freestyle relay - Heats; 1500m freestyle - slow division
5:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST
Women’s 100m freestyle, 200m backstroke, 400m freestyle - Final
Men’s 400m Individual medley, 4x100m freestyle relay - Final; 1500m freestyle - fast division
27th September 2023, Wednesday
7:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST
Women’s 100m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 400m Individual Medley - Heats
Men’s 100m butterfly, 200m freestyle - Heats
Mixed 4×100m Medley Relay - Heats
5:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST
Women’s 100m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 400m Individual Medley - Final
Men’s 100m butterfly, 200m freestyle - Final
Mixed 4×100m Medley Relay - Final
28th September 2023, Thursday
7:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST
Women’s 50m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay - Heats
Men’s 50m butterfly, 200m breaststroke, 4×100m Freestyle Relay - Heats; 800m freestyle - slow division
5:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST
Women’s 50m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay - Final
Men’s 50m butterfly, 200m breaststroke, 4×100m Freestyle Relay - Final; 800m freestyle - fast division
29th September 2023, Friday
7:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST
Women’s 50m butterfly, 4×100m Medley Relay - Heats, 800m freestyle - slow division
Men’s 50m breaststroke, 200m backstroke, 400m freestyle, 200m butterfly - Heats
5:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST
Women’s 50m butterfly, 4×100m Medley Relay - Final, 800m freestyle - fast division
Men’s 50m breaststroke, 200m backstroke, 400m freestyle, 200m butterfly - Final

More stories from this issue

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023, swimming preview: Full squad, schedule, list of competitions
    Netra V
  2. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, September 23: India men’s, women’s teams win Preliminary matches - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Formula 1: Max Verstappen completes Japanese GP practice sweep
    Reuters
  4. Table Tennis LIVE Score Asian Games 2023: Indian men’s team beat Tajikistan 3-0, women’s go past Nepal 3-0 to advance to next round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Asian Games 2023, swimming preview: Full squad, schedule, list of competitions
    Netra V
  2. Olympic champion Titmus has surgery to remove benign tumours
    Reuters
  3. China’s Sun Yang hints at return to swimming after doping ban
    AFP
  4. Adam Peaty in training bust-up with Olympic team mate Greenbank
    Reuters
  5. Russians, Belarusians allowed back into swimming events
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023, swimming preview: Full squad, schedule, list of competitions
    Netra V
  2. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, September 23: India men’s, women’s teams win Preliminary matches - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Formula 1: Max Verstappen completes Japanese GP practice sweep
    Reuters
  4. Table Tennis LIVE Score Asian Games 2023: Indian men’s team beat Tajikistan 3-0, women’s go past Nepal 3-0 to advance to next round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment