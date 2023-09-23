Asian Games 2023, swimming preview: Full squad, schedule, list of competitions

India has seen limited success in swimming at the Asian Games, with just nine medals to its name, including one gold, two silver, and six bronze. The most recent medal came in 2014, when Sandeep Sejwal secured bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

Heading to Hangzhou, 32-year-old Virdhawal Khade, a bronze medallist in 50m butterfly at the 2010 Asiad, will lead a 20-member swimming contingent. The men’s team includes experienced swimmers such as Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Tanish Mathew, Advait Page, and Aryan Nehra.

On the women’s side, Maana Patel will spearhead the challenge, while young talents Palak Joshi, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramachandra, Vritti Agarwal, Nina Venkatesh, and Lineysha have made their mark at national events.

Their competition will be fierce, primarily against East Asian giants: Japan, China, and South Korea. Japanese swimmers have historically dominated, with China as their closest competitor. Notable Chinese swimmers to watch are Zhang Yufei, Ye Shiwen, Yang Junxuan, and Li Bingjie. In the men’s events, Qin Haiyang is a strong medal contender after breaking the 200m breaststroke world record at the 2023 World Championship.

In 2018, Japan topped the swimming tally with 52 medals, including 19 golds. Notable performances included those from Yasuhiro Koseki, Daiya Seto, and Rikako Ikee, who won four individual gold medals and earned the first-ever female Most Valuable Player award.

India’s swimmers face a challenging task in Hangzhou, but their determination and the emergence of young talent offer hope for a brighter future in Asian swimming.

India Swimming Squad: Men: Aneesh Gowda, Advait Page, Aryan Nehra, Anand AS, Kushagra Rawat, Likith SP, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Tanish George Mathew, Utkarsh Patil, Vishal Grewal and Virdhawal Khade. Women: Anannya Nayak, Dinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramchandran, Lineysha AK, Maana Patel, Nina Venkatesh, Palak Joshi, Shivangi Sarma and Vritti Agarwal.

2022 Asian Games Swimming Schedule 24th September 2023, Sunday 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST Women’s 200m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 4x100m freestyle relay - Heats; 1500m freestyle - slow division Men’s 200m Individual medley, 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke - Heats 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST Women’s 200m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 4x100m freestyle relay - Final; 1500m freestyle- fast division Men’s 200m Individual medley, 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke - Final 25th September 2023, Monday 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST Men’s 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay - Heats Women’s 50m backstroke, 200m freestyle, 200m individual medley - Heats 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST Men’s 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay - Final Women’s 50m backstroke, 200m freestyle, 200m individual medley - Final 26th September 2023, Tuesday 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST Women’s 100m freestyle, 200m backstroke, 400m freestyle - Heats Men’s 400m Individual medley, 4x100m freestyle relay - Heats; 1500m freestyle - slow division 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST Women’s 100m freestyle, 200m backstroke, 400m freestyle - Final Men’s 400m Individual medley, 4x100m freestyle relay - Final; 1500m freestyle - fast division 27th September 2023, Wednesday 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST Women’s 100m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 400m Individual Medley - Heats Men’s 100m butterfly, 200m freestyle - Heats Mixed 4×100m Medley Relay - Heats 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST Women’s 100m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 400m Individual Medley - Final Men’s 100m butterfly, 200m freestyle - Final Mixed 4×100m Medley Relay - Final 28th September 2023, Thursday 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST Women’s 50m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay - Heats Men’s 50m butterfly, 200m breaststroke, 4×100m Freestyle Relay - Heats; 800m freestyle - slow division 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST Women’s 50m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay - Final Men’s 50m butterfly, 200m breaststroke, 4×100m Freestyle Relay - Final; 800m freestyle - fast division 29th September 2023, Friday 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST Women’s 50m butterfly, 4×100m Medley Relay - Heats, 800m freestyle - slow division Men’s 50m breaststroke, 200m backstroke, 400m freestyle, 200m butterfly - Heats 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST Women’s 50m butterfly, 4×100m Medley Relay - Final, 800m freestyle - fast division Men’s 50m breaststroke, 200m backstroke, 400m freestyle, 200m butterfly - Final

