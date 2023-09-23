Asian Games 2023, swimming preview: Full squad, schedule, list of competitions

India has seen limited success in swimming at the Asian Games, with just nine medals to its name, including one gold, two silver, and six bronze. The most recent medal came in 2014, when Sandeep Sejwal secured bronze in the 50m breaststroke.
Heading to Hangzhou, 32-year-old Virdhawal Khade, a bronze medallist in 50m butterfly at the 2010 Asiad, will lead a 20-member swimming contingent. The men’s team includes experienced swimmers such as Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Tanish Mathew, Advait Page, and Aryan Nehra.
On the women’s side, Maana Patel will spearhead the challenge, while young talents Palak Joshi, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramachandra, Vritti Agarwal, Nina Venkatesh, and Lineysha have made their mark at national events.
Their competition will be fierce, primarily against East Asian giants: Japan, China, and South Korea. Japanese swimmers have historically dominated, with China as their closest competitor. Notable Chinese swimmers to watch are Zhang Yufei, Ye Shiwen, Yang Junxuan, and Li Bingjie. In the men’s events, Qin Haiyang is a strong medal contender after breaking the 200m breaststroke world record at the 2023 World Championship.
In 2018, Japan topped the swimming tally with 52 medals, including 19 golds. Notable performances included those from Yasuhiro Koseki, Daiya Seto, and Rikako Ikee, who won four individual gold medals and earned the first-ever female Most Valuable Player award.
India’s swimmers face a challenging task in Hangzhou, but their determination and the emergence of young talent offer hope for a brighter future in Asian swimming.
India Swimming Squad:
2022 Asian Games Swimming Schedule
24th September 2023, Sunday
25th September 2023, Monday
26th September 2023, Tuesday
27th September 2023, Wednesday
28th September 2023, Thursday
29th September 2023, Friday
