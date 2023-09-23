Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 23: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.
LIVE updates | Asian Games 2023, September 23
Here are all the events Indians will be participating on September 23 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):
SAILING
8:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Skiff - 49er: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar
8:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Mixed Dinghy - 470: Sudhanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara
8:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Adhvait Menon
8:34 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu
8:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Women’s Skiff - 49erFX: Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma
8:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Neha Thakur
11:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6: Nethra Kumanan
11:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan
11:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Eabad Ali
11:34 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite: Chitresh Tatha
11:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7: Vishnu Saravanan
11:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Women’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Ishwariya Ganesh
TABLE TENNIS
7:30 AM IST - Women’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Nepal
9:30 AM IST - Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Tajikistan
