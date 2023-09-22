MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: India looks to ‘Baig’ a medal with veteran coach stressing on enjoying the Asiad experience

Ismail Baig, the coach of the Indian national rowing contingent since 1998, has had a hand in every little success the country has enjoyed in the sport.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 18:13 IST , Hangzhou, China - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Coach Ismail Baig (centre), who guided India to an Asian Games bronze medal at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, will also look for more success in Hangzhou this time.
Coach Ismail Baig (centre), who guided India to an Asian Games bronze medal at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, will also look for more success in Hangzhou this time. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/V.V. Subrahmanyam
infoIcon

Coach Ismail Baig (centre), who guided India to an Asian Games bronze medal at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, will also look for more success in Hangzhou this time. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/V.V. Subrahmanyam

The best Asian Games ever for Indian rowing was way back in 2010 when the country won five medals including the first-ever gold. With finalists confirmed in nine of the 14 events here, long-term coach Ismail Baig is cautiously optimistic of doing better this time around.

On Friday, Balraj Panwar became the ninth rower and the only one in an individual event to reach the Final A by finishing 3rd in the single sculls semifinals. It is the same event in which Bajrang Lal Takhar won gold in 2010 and Baig, national coach since 1998, has had a hand in every little success India has enjoyed in the sport.

“We won a gold and bronze each and three silvers in 2010. We won three medals in the next two editions but this time we are trying to do better than that. I am hopeful we can get those medals,” the soft-spoken Baig said.

But with a young and inexperienced group, reaching the finals in so many events itself has been an achievement for the Indians, specially with three events in the women’s category – a bronze in the coxless pairs bronze in 2010 remains the lone medal by Indian women rowers.

ALSO READ: Sports Minister cancels Asian Games 2023 trip after China bars three Indian Wushu athletes from Arunachal

“Only one rower here – Sukhmeet Singh – has a medal and has been part of the Asian Games before (he won gold in the men’s quadruple sculls in 2018). Arjun (Lal Jat) and Arvind (Singh) have been to the Olympics and World Cups but not the Asian Games, they were on stand-by last time around.

“They have the international experience but they are also in the toughest event while for the others, there definitely will be a lot of pressure. So it is positive news for us to have medal contenders in so many events.

“At the same time, we need to remember that there are six participants in the final and only three get a medal. In some events we have a very strong chance but there will be very competition in others. The actual contest for these rowers will be on the 24th and 25th, that’s when the job needs to be done,” he stressed, playing down any talk of expectations.

“They are all very young with not much exposure and this is a big moment for them. The pressure of the moment will of course be on them even though they have the raw potential. Even the kid who qualified today (Balraj) started only in 2020! So while a medal will be definitely welcome, the experience they get here will be a lot more important in three years’ time if they continue to learn and grow,” Baig hoped.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ismail Baig /

Rowing /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vizag Open Golf: Sunhit Bishnoi overtakes Akshay Sharma to lead after third round
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Asian Games 2023: India looks to ‘Baig’ a medal with veteran coach stressing on enjoying the Asiad experience
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. World Cup 2023 winner to get more than Rs 33 crore, ICC announces prize money
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC rescheduled after Jhingan, Chinglensana leave for Asian Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS Live Score 1st ODI: Gill, Gaikwad off to strong start in 277 chase against Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: India looks to ‘Baig’ a medal with veteran coach stressing on enjoying the Asiad experience
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Challenges mount as Hangzhou battles rain, communication barriers during Asian Games
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Sports Minister cancels Asian Games 2023 trip after China bars three Indian Wushu athletes from Arunachal
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Asian Games 2023: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh into cricket semis as rain plays a hand
    AFP
  5. Asian Games 2023: Tennis full schedule: Dates; Timings; men’s, women’s, singles and doubles
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vizag Open Golf: Sunhit Bishnoi overtakes Akshay Sharma to lead after third round
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Asian Games 2023: India looks to ‘Baig’ a medal with veteran coach stressing on enjoying the Asiad experience
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. World Cup 2023 winner to get more than Rs 33 crore, ICC announces prize money
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC rescheduled after Jhingan, Chinglensana leave for Asian Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS Live Score 1st ODI: Gill, Gaikwad off to strong start in 277 chase against Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment