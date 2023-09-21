MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Indian rowers make three more finals

The Indian team of Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, and Sukhmeet Singh qualified for the men’s quadruple sculls final with a timing of 6:09.94 seconds.

Published : Sep 21, 2023 21:29 IST , Hangzhou - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh of India in action.
FILE PHOTO: Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh of India in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh of India in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian rowers continued to make a splash at the Asian Games, sailing into three more finals to make it a total of eight, here on Thursday.

The Indian team of Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, and Sukhmeet Singh qualified for the men’s quadruple sculls final with a timing of 6:09.94 seconds.

In the men’s lightweight double sculls category, the Indian pair Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh reached the finals with a timing of 6:55.78 seconds.

India made their third final in the day in the men’s double sculls, where Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh won the repechage with a timing of 6:48.06 seconds.

The only event where the Indian contingent failed to qualify for the final was the Women’s lightweight double sculls where the Kiran and Anshika Bharti finished fourth with a timing of 8:01.80 and will compete for the 6–12th position in their next match.

India on Wednesday made the finals of coxed eight, coxless pair, coxless four in men’s section, and coxless four, coxed eight in women’s.

India also remained in the hunt in the men’s single scull where Balraj Panwar made the semifinal and will fight for a place in the final on Friday.

