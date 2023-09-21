MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Chinese Taipei downs India 2-1 in women’s football

India’s campaign in women’s football started on a disappointing note after an impressive first half as higher-ranked Chinese Taipei rallied to win 2-1 in the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Published : Sep 21, 2023 20:00 IST , Wenzhou - 1 MIN READ

PTI
The Thomas Dennerby-coached side dominated the first half.
The Thomas Dennerby-coached side dominated the first half. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
The Thomas Dennerby-coached side dominated the first half. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India’s campaign in women’s football started on a disappointing note after an impressive first half as higher-ranked Chinese Taipei rallied to win 2-1 in the Asian Games here on Thursday.

The Thomas Dennerby-coached side dominated the first half. The opening goal came right after the break when Anju Tamang scored in the 47th minute.

TPE 1-2 IND HIGHLIGHTS

Her initial strike at the goal was stopped by Ming Jung but Anju was there to hit back on the rebound.

Asian Games 2023: Chhetri penalty earns India 1-0 win against Bangladesh; keeps qualification hopes alive

In the absence of their star goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who is recovering from a knee injury, Shreya Hooda did a neat job in the first half when she thwarted a flurry of attacks from Chinese Taipei.

But Chinese Taipei hit back in the 68th minute when Li-Chin Lai, known to be a left-footer, unleashed a powerful strike with her right foot that rattled the cross bar before getting into the goal.

In the 84th minute, substitute Hsuan Su scored the winning goal after a goalkeeping mistake by Shreya, who misjudged the trajectory of a long ball that came inside the box.

Su collected it with ease and slotted it into the bottom right corner.

