India vs Chinese Taipei women’s football LIVE score, Asian Games updates: Match underway; streaming info

- September 21, 2023 16:57Women’s team under coach Dennerby
Matches: 16
Won: 7
Lost: 6
Draw: 3
- September 21, 2023 16:56Time for national athems
The players have made their way into the middle and it is now time for national anthems. Chinese Taipei anthem plays first followed by India’s national song
- September 21, 2023 16:46Lineups!
India: Shreya Hooda, Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi, Sangita Basfore, Sanju, Anju Tamang, Bala Devi, Dangmei Grace, Indumathi Kathiresan, Manisha Kalyan, Dalima Chhibber
Chinese Taipei: Ming-Jung, Li-Ping, Yen-Ping, Hsiang-Huei, Hsiu-Chin, Kai Ching, Chia-Ying, Yu-Chieh, Ting Chi, Ying-Hui, Pu-Han
- September 21, 2023 16:44India form guide
India 2-2 Nepal
India 0-0 Nepal
Jordan 2-1 India
Jordan 0-0 India
Uzbekistan 3-2 India
- September 21, 2023 16:24Chettri keeps the Blue Tigers’ qualification hopes alive
India defeated Bangladesh 1-0 as captain Sunil Chhetri scored to ensure that the men’s football team stayed in contention to qualify for round of 16 at the Asian Games 2023.
India was drawn in Group A with China, Myanmar and Bangladesh and is currently in third place with three points.
Click here to to know India’s chances of qualifying for the Round-of-16
- September 21, 2023 16:02Streaming/Telecast info
Where and when is the Asian Games match between India and Chinese Taipei happening?
The match between India and Chinese Taipei begin at 5 pm IST.
Where can I watch the Asian Games match between India and Chinese Taipei?
The game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and can be live streamed on SonyLiv app/website.
- September 21, 2023 15:37PREVIEW
The Indian Women’s Team will be keen to mark the Nua Khai festival with a good result against the Chinese Taipei, who they play on Thursday, at the Wenzhou Sports Olympic Centre Stadium, in Wenzhou, China.
India is missing star goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who is recovering from a knee injury, but have an otherwise full-strength squad on their hands. It is set to be heavily reliant on its backbone, formed by centreback and capatain Ashalata Devi, playmaker-in-chief Indumathi Kathiresan, and mercurial striker Bala Devi.
While India’s record against the Chinese Taipei may not be one to write home about (India have lost six and won one), the last meeting between the two sides did produce a promising result, as the Blue Tigresses ran away 1-0 winner, courtesy a wonder strike by striker Renu from long range.
The Chinese Taipei, however, has been on hot form in recent times, having defeated the likes of Papua New Guinea (5-0), Lebanon (5-1), and Indonesia (4-0), while it has also held Paraguay to a 2-2 draw, before losing on penalties in the FIFA World Cup Qualifying Playoffs.
