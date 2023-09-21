How can the Indian football team qualify for round of 16 in Asian Games 2023?

India defeated Bangladesh 1-0 as captain Sunil Chhetri scored to ensure that the men’s football team stayed in contention to qualify for round of 16 at the Asian Games 2023.

India was drawn in Group A with China, Myanmar and Bangladesh and is currently in third place with three points.

How can India qualify for round of 16?

Three teams China, Myanmar and India have three points each with India being the only country to have played two games.

The top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 16.

With Bangladesh having lost two of its matches, it is almost out of contention, giving India a slight advantage. India must win against Myanmar to secure its place in the top two in Group A.

POINTS TABLE: