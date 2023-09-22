How can the Indian football team qualify for round of 16 at Asian Games 2023? Scenarios explained, potential opponents

The Indian men’s national team secured its first win in nearly nine years when it rode on Sunil Chhetri’s winner against Bangladesh at the Asian Games in the Hangzhou Sports Centre on Thursday.
After suffering a 1-5 defeat to host China in the opening game, the Blue Tigers found its first win since November 11, 2010, when Chhetri scored from the spot, sealing three points in the Group A match.
After the match, however, India remained third until Myanmar took the field for its second game, where it lost 0-4 to China. As a result, India climbed to second spot, with the Blue Tigers ahead on goals scored, despite being level on points with Myanmar.
Group A points table:
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|China
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|2
|India
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|Myanmar
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|4
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-2
What is the criteria for teams to qualify for the round of 16 at the Asian Games?
The top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 16.
How can India qualify for the round of 16?
India’s match against Myanmar, its third and final group-stage match will be the most crucial match for Igor Stimac’s boys. Here are the scenarios for India to qualify for the round of 16 at the Asian Games 2023:
If India beats Myanmar
If India draws with Myanmar
If India loses to Myanmar
What is the criteria of ranking teams with same points in a group?
Teams in a group are ranked according to points (3 points for a win, 1 point for a draw, 0 points for a loss), and if tied on points, the following tiebreaking criteria are applied, in the order given, to determine the rankings.
- Maximum points obtained in all group matches;
- Maximum points obtained in the group matches between the teams concerned;
- Goal difference resulting from the group matches between the teams concerned;
- Higher number of goals scored from all group matches between the teams concerned;
- If two or more teams have equal ranking with the criteria so far, reapply the criteria above only for them. If this re-application gives no more ranking, apply the following criteria.
- Goal difference in all group matches;
- Highest number of goals scored in all group matches;
- Kicks from the penalty mark only if two (2) teams are involved and they are both on the field of play.
- Fewer points of yellow/red cards in all group matches (only one of these deductions shall be applied to a player in a single match):
- Drawing of lots
If India finishes third, how can it qualify to the round of 16?
Third-placed teams from the three groups are ranked according to the following criteria, after the result against the fourth-placed teams in four-team groups are excluded in order to rank them with the same numbers of matches.
- Highest number of points obtained in all group matches;
- Goal difference in all group matches;
- Highest number of goals scored in all group matches;
- Fewer points of yellow/red cards in all group matches (only one of these deductions shall be applied to a player in a single match):
- Drawing of lots
Who can India face in the round of 16?
If India finishes second in Group A: India will face the runner-up from Group B, which can be Iran, Saudi Arabia or Vietnam.
Group B points table:
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Iran
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Vietnam
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|Mongolia
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
If India finishes third in Group A: India will face the Group-winner from Group D, with Japan leading the race for the same. The last time India qualifed for the round of 16, it went down 0-5 to Japan.
Group D points table:
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Japan
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Palestine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Qatar
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
The other potential opponent for India is China, with which it will have the chance to settle scores with, after a loss in the group-stage.
