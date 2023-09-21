Indian Super League 2023-24 Quiz — Set 1

1 / 9 | I have scored in a FIFA World Cup Final and was part of an Indian Super League club. Who am I? Marco Materazzi

David James

Diego Forlan Next

2 / 9 | I scored an Olympic goal in the league for the team coached by the previous question’s answer. Who am I? Elano Blumer

Bruno Pelissari

Raphael Augusto Next

3 / 9 | What milestone in the league’s history was broken in a match between FC Goa and NorthEast United at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, a day after the Olympic goal was scored by the previous question’s answer? First hattrick

100th goal

First own goal Next

4 / 9 | I scored the winning penalty for my club in an ISL final. I was substituted for the person who scored the last question’s answer after he achieved the feat. Who am I? Rahul K.P

Mohammed Rafique

Jewel Raja Next

5 / 9 | Both of us were in the same team when the last question’s answer won the ISL final for us with his penalty kick. However, we are now in the team that lost that final. Who are we? Prabir Das and Pritam Kotal

Nishu Kumar & Harmanjot Singh Khabra

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill & Naorem Mahesh Singh Next

6 / 9 | We are twins and have come through the ranks to the senior side of the same ISL club as the last question’s answer. Who are we? Mohammed Aimen and Mohammed Azhar

Jeakson Singh and Bipin Singh

Sunil Chhetri and Nirmal Chhetri Next

7 / 9 | I scored the winner in extra time in a knockout match that saw the very first question’s answer missing a penalty in regular time for the opposition. Who am I? Stephen Pearson

Iain Hume

Michael Chopra Next

8 / 9 | I am from the same country as the last question’s answer and I have also won the Hero of the League award for a season of the ISL. Who am I? Hugo Boumous

Greg Stewart

Roy Krishna Next

9 / 9 | I am in the same club as the last question’s answer now and I am also the second most prolific Indian goal-scorer in the league. Who am I? Lallianzuala Chhangte

Sunil Chhetri

Jeje Lalpekhlua Next