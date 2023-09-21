MagazineBuy Print

Indian Super League 2023-24 Quiz — Set 1

Warm up for the 2023-24 ISL season with our special quiz - 1st set. Do not forget to share your score on social media!

Published : Sep 21, 2023 09:29 IST

Team Sportstar
Indian Super League 2023-24 Quiz — Set 1
START THE QUIZ
1 / 9 | I have scored in a FIFA World Cup Final and was part of an Indian Super League club. Who am I?

  • Marco Materazzi 
  • David James
  • Diego Forlan
Next

