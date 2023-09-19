MagazineBuy Print

IND vs CHN, Asian Games: Who is Rahul KP, the Kerala Blasters forward to score in India vs China

Indian forward Rahul KP became the first goalscorer for the country at the Asian Games in about 13 years, when he made a solo run and struck the equaliser against China.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 17:52 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo of Rahul KP
File Photo of Rahul KP | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo of Rahul KP | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian forward Rahul KP became the first goalscorer for the country at the Asian Games in about 13 years, when he made a solo run and struck the equaliser against China in the Asian Games opener in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

The Kerala Blasters forward make a solo run along the right flank, beat his marker and then shot with his right foot past the Chinese goalkeeper to equalise for the Blue Tigers in the first half injury time.

It was India’s first goal in the Asian Games in 13 years since Manish Maithani scored in the 75th minute against Singapore in their last group-stage match in the Asiad in 2010.

Earlier, host China took the lead early on in the game, when Tianyi Gao scored from a set-piece, denting India’s enthusiasm. However, a penalty save by Gurmeet Singh helped the Blue Tigers to stay in the game and saw the boy from Kerala, Rahul, pull off an exquisite finish into the left-bottom corner.

More to follow.

Related Topics

Rahul Kannoly Praveen /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
