IND vs CHN, Asian Games: Who is Rahul KP, the Kerala Blasters forward to score in India vs China

Indian forward Rahul KP became the first goalscorer for the country at the Asian Games in about 13 years, when he made a solo run and struck the equaliser against China in the Asian Games opener in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

The Kerala Blasters forward make a solo run along the right flank, beat his marker and then shot with his right foot past the Chinese goalkeeper to equalise for the Blue Tigers in the first half injury time.

It was India’s first goal in the Asian Games in 13 years since Manish Maithani scored in the 75th minute against Singapore in their last group-stage match in the Asiad in 2010.

Earlier, host China took the lead early on in the game, when Tianyi Gao scored from a set-piece, denting India’s enthusiasm. However, a penalty save by Gurmeet Singh helped the Blue Tigers to stay in the game and saw the boy from Kerala, Rahul, pull off an exquisite finish into the left-bottom corner.

More to follow.