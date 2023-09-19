Who is Gurmeet Singh, the goalkeeper who saved a penalty in India vs China in Asian Games Football?

Gurmeet Singh, India’s goalkeeper in the men’s national football team, helped India limit China’s lead, with a penalty save in the 25th minute against China in their Asian Games opener in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

After the Hyderabad FC goalkeeper conceded the penalty off a late challenge, he made amends with a fabulous save. Zhu Chenjie of China took the spot-kick, which was saved by the 23-year-old.

The goalkeeper from Haryana was called up by Igor Stimac in the national camp for the first time before the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar in June. While Mumbai City FC’s goalkeeper, Phurba Lachenpa, had to be released from the National camp after suffering an adductor strain, it opened the doors for Gurmeet to become the Blue Tigers’ latest goalkeeper on the block.

Gurmeet struggled to find game time early on in the Indian Super League but became the go-to name between the sticks when he filled in for veteran Laxmikant Kattimani mid-season. In 14 games he played in the 2022-23 season, he had seven clean sheets, made 41 saves and conceded nine goals.

