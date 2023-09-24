India vs Myanmar Asian Games 2023: Who will the Indian football team face in round of 16 at Hangzhou 2022?

The Indian men’s football team drew with Myanmar 1-1 in its final group stage match in the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou and qualified for the round of 16 in the tournament after 13 years.

Group A points table:

Position Team Points Matches Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD 1 China 7 3 2 1 0 9 1 8 2 India 4 3 1 1 1 3 5 -3 3 Myanmar 4 3 1 1 1 2 5 -3 4 Bangladesh 1 3 0 1 2 0 2 -2

Who will India play in the round of 16 at the Asian Games 2023?

India will face Saudi Arabia from Group B in the round of 16, which beat Vietnam 3-1 in a match played simultaneously.

Group B points table: