India vs Myanmar Asian Games 2023: Who will the Indian football team face in round of 16 at Hangzhou 2022?

The Indian men’s football team drew with Myanmar in its final group stage match in the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou and qualified for the round of 16 in the tournament after 13 years.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 18:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Sunil Chhetri (11), with two goals, has been the team’s most important threat at the Asian Games.
India’s captain Sunil Chhetri (11), with two goals, has been the team’s most important threat at the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/Murali Kumar K
infoIcon

India’s captain Sunil Chhetri (11), with two goals, has been the team’s most important threat at the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/Murali Kumar K

The Indian men’s football team drew with Myanmar 1-1 in its final group stage match in the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou and qualified for the round of 16 in the tournament after 13 years.

Group A points table:

Position Team Points Matches Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
1 China 7 3 2 1 0 9 1 8
2 India 4 3 1 1 1 3 5 -3
3 Myanmar 4 3 1 1 1 2 5 -3
4 Bangladesh 1 3 0 1 2 0 2 -2

Who will India play in the round of 16 at the Asian Games 2023?

India will face Saudi Arabia from Group B in the round of 16, which beat Vietnam 3-1 in a match played simultaneously.

Group B points table:

Position Team Points Matches Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
1 Iran 7 3 2 1 0 7 0 7
2 Saudi Arabia 7 3 2 1 0 6 0 6
3 Vietnam 3 3 1 0 2 4 9 -5
4 Mongolia 0 3 0 0 3 2 10 -8

