India vs Myanmar Asian Games 2023: Who will the Indian football team face in round of 16 at Hangzhou 2022?

The Indian men’s football team drew with Myanmar 1-1 in its final group stage match in the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou and qualified for the round of 16 in the tournament after 13 years.
Group A points table:
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|China
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|1
|8
|2
|India
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-3
|3
|Myanmar
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|Bangladesh
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-2
Who will India play in the round of 16 at the Asian Games 2023?
India will face Saudi Arabia from Group B in the round of 16, which beat Vietnam 3-1 in a match played simultaneously.
Group B points table:
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Iran
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|Vietnam
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|4
|Mongolia
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10
|-8
