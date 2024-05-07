MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MLS must attract best players to grow: FIFA president Infantino

Infantino said Inter Miami’s signing of Lionel Messi, and the club’s acquisition of other big-name players, such as Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, had proven the demand for top talent amongst US fans.

Published : May 07, 2024 08:12 IST , LOS ANGELES - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE - Infantino, speaking at a conference in Los Angeles, said he told MLS officials recently that bringing in the world’s best players would take football to the next level.
FILE - Infantino, speaking at a conference in Los Angeles, said he told MLS officials recently that bringing in the world’s best players would take football to the next level. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Infantino, speaking at a conference in Los Angeles, said he told MLS officials recently that bringing in the world’s best players would take football to the next level. | Photo Credit: AP

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Monday that Major League Soccer needs to sign more top players to boost the profile of the sport in the United States.

Infantino, speaking at a conference in Los Angeles, said he told MLS officials recently that bringing in the world’s best players would take football to the next level.

“I told them you have to be a bit more bold, a bit more in the game,” Infantino said at the Milken Institute Global Conference. “Bring in the best players.”

Infantino said Inter Miami’s signing of Lionel Messi, and the club’s acquisition of other big-name players, such as Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, had proven the demand for top talent amongst US fans.

The FIFA chief alluded to the record 65,612 crowd who flocked to the New England Revolution’s recent home game against Miami at Gillette Stadium, home of the NFL’s New England Patriots.

“The ‘Messi effect‘ if we want to call it that way, you see Messi and Inter Miami filling stadiums, and not MLS stadiums but NFL stadiums,” Infantino said.

MLS salary and roster restrictions mean that teams are unable to spend freely when it comes to signing top players.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2023-24 - Man Utd’s Ten Hag ready to fight on after Palace thumping

However, the league has faced growing calls -- not least from broadcast partner Apple TV -- to relax those rules to enable clubs to target more top talent.

Infantino said bringing in top talent would ultimately reap dividends at the grassroots level in North America, encouraging young players to believe they could forge a career in soccer. 

“We want to see the best, so we need to bring them the best players, but also the best game, and the best spectacle,” Infantino said.

“For this, we need to invest in the players because we want to show to the kids who play soccer when they are at school or when they are very young, that there is a path in soccer to glory to become one of these world stars.

“This is what maybe they don’t see yet. They see it in basketball, American football, baseball and ice hockey. But in soccer, it’s still kind of far away. You have to go to Europe. And is there really a great American soccer player?”

Related stories

Related Topics

Major League Soccer /

Lionel Messi /

Gianni Infantino

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MLS must attract best players to grow: FIFA president Infantino
    AFP
  2. NBA: Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama voted unanimous Rookie of the Year
    Reuters
  3. PSG vs Dortmund LIVE streaming info, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: When, where to watch UCL semifinal; Head-to-head, Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Makeshift Manchester United thumped 4-0 by Crystal Palace
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Man Utd’s Ten Hag ready to fight on after Palace thumping
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. MLS must attract best players to grow: FIFA president Infantino
    AFP
  2. Malaysian footballer injured in acid attack: official
    AFP
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Milan held to thrilling 3-3 draw by Genoa
    Reuters
  4. Serie A 2023-24: Juventus misses chance to close gap to second after draw with Roma
    Reuters
  5. Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach Menotti dies aged 85
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MLS must attract best players to grow: FIFA president Infantino
    AFP
  2. NBA: Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama voted unanimous Rookie of the Year
    Reuters
  3. PSG vs Dortmund LIVE streaming info, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: When, where to watch UCL semifinal; Head-to-head, Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Makeshift Manchester United thumped 4-0 by Crystal Palace
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Man Utd’s Ten Hag ready to fight on after Palace thumping
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment