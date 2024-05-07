MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Man Utd’s Ten Hag ready to fight on after Palace thumping

United currently have a club-record number of losses (13) in a Premier League season and have already faced their most shots (618) in a single campaign.

Published : May 07, 2024 07:51 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, walks towards the tunnel after the team’s defeat in the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park on May 06, 2024, in London, England.
Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, walks towards the tunnel after the team’s defeat in the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park on May 06, 2024, in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, walks towards the tunnel after the team’s defeat in the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park on May 06, 2024, in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United’s woes this season were laid bare again in its 4-0 Premier League hammering by Crystal Palace on Monday, but manager Erik Ten Hag believes he is the right man to fix a team that is limping to the end of the campaign.

United had several injury issues ahead of the game and were forced to play midfielder Casemiro at centre-back, where he was exposed on several occasions as Palace’s mobile front three pulled their visitor apart.

It leaves United in eighth with three league games remaining and facing several unwanted records.

They currently have a club-record number of losses (13) in a Premier League season and have already faced their most shots (618) in a single campaign.

RELATED: Premier League 2023-24: Makeshift Manchester United thumped 4-0 by Crystal Palace

If they let in three more goals this term they will set a new mark for their most conceded in a campaign.

“I will keep fighting, I have prepared the team in the best way I can,“ Ten Hag told  SkySports. “It (the performance) was not good enough and I have to take responsibility for that.

“But I will find the energy and prepare them for the next game. We have nine points to play for and we have to fight for those.”

The manager refused to lay the blame on Casemiro alone for the poor defensive display.

“You can’t put it on one player, it is a team performance. We did not adapt to the different situations,“ Ten Hag said. “It’s clear, we didn’t act how we want to, it’s not good enough.

“There are always reasons, everyone could see our backline today, where we had huge problems. But at the end of the day, we have to deal with these issues and we should have done better.”

Manchester United’s next game is at home to league leader Arsenal on Sunday.

