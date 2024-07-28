Paris 2024: Durant inspires USA in rout of Serbia to launch Olympic defence

Kevin Durant returned from injury to produce a shooting masterclass as the United States launched the defence of its Olympic basketball crown with a 110-84 win over Serbia on Sunday.

Durant, who missed the entirety of the USA’s Olympic build-up with a calf injury, shot a near-perfect 8-of-9 from the field to finish with 23 points in a convincing win for the reigning champion, which is eyeing a fifth straight Olympic crown.

The 35-year-old Phoenix Suns ace, the all-time leader for the USA in points, points-per-game and field goals, entered the game in the first quarter with the star-studded American line-up trailing 19-14.

The 14-time NBA All-Star, a member of the USA’s gold medal-winning Olympic teams in 2012, 2016 and in Tokyo three years ago, then proceeded to take over, raining in a succession of buckets to get the Americans back on track.

LeBron James provided scoring support with 21 points, with Jrue Holiday adding 15 points and Devin Booker finishing with 12.

Denver star Nikola Jokic led the Serbia scoring with 20 points.

The USA is the overwhelming favourite for the Olympic crown and has arrived in France with a squad featuring a galaxy of NBA stars led by the likes of James, Durant and Stephen Curry.

It faces South Sudan in its second group game on Wednesday before wrapping up the first round in Lille against Puerto Rico next Saturday.

On Sunday’s evidence, Golden State coach Steve Kerr’s squad will take some stopping when the 12-team tournament moves to Paris for the knockout rounds on August 6.

Serbia, led by three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic, made a fast start in Sunday’s clash at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, sprinting into an early 10-2 lead.

But the arrival of Durant from the bench galvanised the US line-up, and once the Americans found their shooting touch the result was never in doubt.

Durant was welcomed into the game with a blatant body check by Vasilije Micic which sent the 6ft 11in (2.11m) 35-year-old sprawling to the hardwood.

Durant however took the Serbian physicality in his stride and tormented the Europeans with an exhibition of flawless shooting to help the USA pull clear 25-20 at the end of the first quarter.

Durant put the seal on the second quarter with a superb jump shot to leave the Americans up 58-49 at the break, and the champions never looked like relinquishing their grip on the game thereafter as they motored to victory.