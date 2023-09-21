- September 21, 2023 08:03CRICKET EXPECTED TO RESTART IN 10 MINUTES
According to the official broadcaster, the cricket game may commence in the next 10 minutes. Five overs per side are set to be lost.
- September 21, 2023 07:56STAY UPDATED - FOLLOW THE INDIA VS MALAYSIA LIVE CRICKET BLOG
While this blog keeps you updated with periodic information from all the disciplines, my colleague Abhishek Saini has been tapping away at the keyboard since the IND vs MAS cricket game began. Do not miss the live cricket blog live; click here.
- September 21, 2023 07:53THE RAIN RELENTS!
- September 21, 2023 07:35SCENES FROM THE PINGFENG CRICKET STADIUMAashin has forwarded another image from the picture-postcard venue. Looks like the covers aren’t coming off anytime soon...
- September 21, 2023 07:32GOOD NEWS COMING IN FROM MEN’S DOUBLE SCULLS REPECHAGE 1!
Meanwhile, India has got another FA beside its name on the roster. The Singhs, Satnam (bow) and Parminder, top the leaderboard with a timing of 6:48.06. Iraq (also marked an FA finish), Hong Kong China, Sri Lanka and Kuwait were the others in the field.
- September 21, 2023 07:24WHAT HAPPENS IF THE CRICKET QUARTERFINAL IS ABANDONED DUE TO RAIN?
Since India is placed way higher (4th in comparison to Malaysia’s 27th) in the T20I rankings, it would sail through to the next round.
Seems like Aashin has already started missing Chintadripet’s subway snacks in China.
- September 21, 2023 07:20FINAL STANDINGS OF LIGHTWEIGHT MEN’S DOUBLE SCULLS REPECHAGE 1
- India (FA) - 6:55.78
- Japan (FA) - 7:05.91
- Philippines (FB) - 7:10.97
- Pakistan (FB) - 7:13.99
- Saudi Arabia (FB) - 7:28.44
- September 21, 2023 07:09INTO THE FINAL A!
The men’s lightweight double sculls duo have made the Final A, topping Repechage 1. Arjun Lal Jat (Bow) and Arvind Singh (Stroke) jumped into an early lead and never let go of it until the finish.
Timing breakup (Distance - Time - Position):
- September 21, 2023 07:05RAIN STOPS PLAY
And quite in line with the forecast... the weather gods have intervened! The covers are being called for.
- September 21, 2023 07:03GONE! INDIA LOSES THE FIRST WICKET
Smriti Mandhana holes out to Ainna Hamizah Hashim at backward point. A short ball and Mandhana, looking to pull, ends up getting a big, fat edge. Mandhana c Ainna Hamizah Hashim b Mahirah Izzati Ismail 27(16)
- September 21, 2023 06:57INDIA PROGRESSES TO FINAL B
India is out of medal contention as it enters Final B alongside Thailand (third) with a fourth-place finish in the Repechage. Its final timing of 8:01.80 doesn’t hold a candle to top-placed Japan’s 7:39.43.
Japan and Hong Kong China will feature in Final A.
- September 21, 2023 06:53NO CHANGE IN POSITIONS AFTER 1500M
The teams have rowed a kilometre more since the last update, but there has been no change in standings on the leaderboard. Japan (5:43.94) continues to lead the pack, followed by Hong Kong China (5:45.87), Thailand (5:53.25) and India (6:00.88).
- September 21, 2023 06:50INDIA LAST IN THE RACE AFTER 500M
Kiran and Anshika cross the 500m mark in 1:56.32, 4.64 seconds behind leader Japan.
- September 21, 2023 06:47LIVE FROM THE FUYANG WATER SPORTS CENTRE
India’s Kiran (Bow) and Anshika Bharti (Stroke) are competing on Lane 2 at the women’s Light-weight Double Sculls Repechage 2.
- September 21, 2023 06:37THE OPENERS MARCH TO THE MIDDLE
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana will be hoping to shatter a few records as India goes up against an unheralded Malaysian outfit today.
- September 21, 2023 06:30PLAYING XI
India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Malaysia Women: Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Wan Julia (w), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela
- September 21, 2023 06:30SQUADS
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Devika Vaidya, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Bareddy Anusha, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Titas Sadhu
Malaysia Women: Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Wan Julia (w), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela, Musfirah Nur Ainaa, Ainur Amelina, Dhanusri Muhunan, Wan Nor Zulaika
- September 21, 2023 06:27WEATHER UPDATE
There are predictions of light showers throughout the day. One can only hope it doesn’t result in a curtailed game.
- September 21, 2023 06:19TOSS UPDATE FROM THE ZJUT PINGFENG CRICKET FIELDMalaysia has won the toss and opted to field
- September 21, 2023 06:16WELL... NOT VERY GOOD NEWS TO START THE DAY WITH, IS IT?
- September 21, 2023 06:11INDIANS IN ACTION TODAY - SEPTEMBER 21
Here are all the events Indians will be participating on September 21 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST)
CRICKET
6:30 AM: Women’s Quarterfinal- India vs Malaysia
ROWING
6:40 AM: Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Repechage 2 - Kiran, Anshika Bharati
6:50 AM: Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Repechage 1- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh
7:20 AM: Men’s Double Sculls Repechage 1- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh
1 PM: Men’s Quadruple Sculls Repechage 1- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh
SAILING
8:30 AM onwards
Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil - Jerome Kumar
Men’s Skiff - 49er- K C Ganapathy, Varun
Mixed Dinghy - 470- Kongara Preethi, Sudhanshu Shekhar
Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4- Adhvait Menon
8:40 AM onwards
Women’s Skiff - 49erFX- Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma
Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4- Neha Thakur
11:30 AM onwards
Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6- Nethra Kumanan
Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17- Siddeshwar, Ramya Saravanan
Men’s Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X- Eabad Ali
11:34 AM
Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite- Chitresh Tatha
11:40 AM
Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7- Vishnu Saravanan
Women’s Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X- Ishwariya Ganesh
FOOTBALL
1:30 PM: Men’s Group stage- India vs Bangladesh
5 PM: Women’s Group stage- India vs Chinese Taipei
- September 21, 2023 06:05WHERE TO WATCH THE ASIAN GAMES EVENTS LIVE?
The Asian Games events will be streaming live on SonyLIV. It will also be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.
