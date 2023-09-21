MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, September 21 scores: India vs Malaysia cricket match reduced to 15-over contest

Hangzhou 2022, Asian Games updates: Follow the live commentary from all events and sports at the 2023 Asiad in China.

Updated : Sep 21, 2023 08:16 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India's Smriti Mandhana in action.
FILE PHOTO: India's Smriti Mandhana in action. | Photo Credit: PETER CZIBORRA/Action Images via Reuters
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: India's Smriti Mandhana in action. | Photo Credit: PETER CZIBORRA/Action Images via Reuters

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Hangzhou Asian Games. This is Santadeep Dey, and our correspondent, Aashin Prasad, who is at ground zero, will be helping me bring you all the updates.

  • September 21, 2023 08:03
    CRICKET EXPECTED TO RESTART IN 10 MINUTES

    According to the official broadcaster, the cricket game may commence in the next 10 minutes. Five overs per side are set to be lost.

  • September 21, 2023 07:56
    STAY UPDATED - FOLLOW THE INDIA VS MALAYSIA LIVE CRICKET BLOG

    While this blog keeps you updated with periodic information from all the disciplines, my colleague Abhishek Saini has been tapping away at the keyboard since the IND vs MAS cricket game began. Do not miss the live cricket blog live; click here.

  • September 21, 2023 07:53
    THE RAIN RELENTS!
  • September 21, 2023 07:35
    SCENES FROM THE PINGFENG CRICKET STADIUM

    WhatsApp Image 2023-09-21 at 07.11.09.jpeg

    Aashin has forwarded another image from the picture-postcard venue. Looks like the covers aren’t coming off anytime soon...

  • September 21, 2023 07:32
    GOOD NEWS COMING IN FROM MEN’S DOUBLE SCULLS REPECHAGE 1!

    Meanwhile, India has got another FA beside its name on the roster. The Singhs, Satnam (bow) and Parminder, top the leaderboard with a timing of 6:48.06. Iraq (also marked an FA finish), Hong Kong China, Sri Lanka and Kuwait were the others in the field.

  • September 21, 2023 07:24
    WHAT HAPPENS IF THE CRICKET QUARTERFINAL IS ABANDONED DUE TO RAIN?

    Since India is placed way higher (4th in comparison to Malaysia’s 27th) in the T20I rankings, it would sail through to the next round.

    Seems like Aashin has already started missing Chintadripet’s subway snacks in China.

  • September 21, 2023 07:20
    FINAL STANDINGS OF LIGHTWEIGHT MEN’S DOUBLE SCULLS REPECHAGE 1
    • India (FA) - 6:55.78
    • Japan (FA) - 7:05.91
    • Philippines (FB) - 7:10.97
    • Pakistan (FB) - 7:13.99
    • Saudi Arabia (FB) - 7:28.44

  • September 21, 2023 07:09
    INTO THE FINAL A!

    The men’s lightweight double sculls duo have made the Final A, topping Repechage 1. Arjun Lal Jat (Bow) and Arvind Singh (Stroke) jumped into an early lead and never let go of it until the finish.

    Timing breakup (Distance - Time - Position):

  • September 21, 2023 07:05
    RAIN STOPS PLAY

    And quite in line with the forecast... the weather gods have intervened! The covers are being called for.

  • September 21, 2023 07:03
    GONE! INDIA LOSES THE FIRST WICKET

    Smriti Mandhana holes out to Ainna Hamizah Hashim at backward point. A short ball and Mandhana, looking to pull, ends up getting a big, fat edge. Mandhana c Ainna Hamizah Hashim b Mahirah Izzati Ismail 27(16)

  • September 21, 2023 06:57
    INDIA PROGRESSES TO FINAL B

    India is out of medal contention as it enters Final B alongside Thailand (third) with a fourth-place finish in the Repechage. Its final timing of 8:01.80 doesn’t hold a candle to top-placed Japan’s 7:39.43.

    Japan and Hong Kong China will feature in Final A.

  • September 21, 2023 06:53
    NO CHANGE IN POSITIONS AFTER 1500M

    The teams have rowed a kilometre more since the last update, but there has been no change in standings on the leaderboard. Japan (5:43.94) continues to lead the pack, followed by Hong Kong China (5:45.87), Thailand (5:53.25) and India (6:00.88).

  • September 21, 2023 06:50
    INDIA LAST IN THE RACE AFTER 500M

    Kiran and Anshika cross the 500m mark in 1:56.32, 4.64 seconds behind leader Japan.

  • September 21, 2023 06:47
    LIVE FROM THE FUYANG WATER SPORTS CENTRE

    India’s Kiran (Bow) and Anshika Bharti (Stroke) are competing on Lane 2 at the women’s Light-weight Double Sculls Repechage 2.

  • September 21, 2023 06:37
    THE OPENERS MARCH TO THE MIDDLE

    Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana will be hoping to shatter a few records as India goes up against an unheralded Malaysian outfit today.

  • September 21, 2023 06:30
    PLAYING XI

    India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

    Malaysia Women: Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Wan Julia (w), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela

  • September 21, 2023 06:30
    SQUADS

    India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Devika Vaidya, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Bareddy Anusha, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Titas Sadhu

    Malaysia Women: Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Wan Julia (w), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela, Musfirah Nur Ainaa, Ainur Amelina, Dhanusri Muhunan, Wan Nor Zulaika

  • September 21, 2023 06:27
    WEATHER UPDATE

    There are predictions of light showers throughout the day. One can only hope it doesn’t result in a curtailed game.

  • September 21, 2023 06:19
    TOSS UPDATE FROM THE ZJUT PINGFENG CRICKET FIELD
    Malaysia has won the toss and opted to field
  • September 21, 2023 06:16
    WELL... NOT VERY GOOD NEWS TO START THE DAY WITH, IS IT?

  • September 21, 2023 06:11
    INDIANS IN ACTION TODAY - SEPTEMBER 21

    Here are all the events Indians will be participating on September 21 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST)

    CRICKET

    6:30 AM: Women’s Quarterfinal- India vs Malaysia

    ROWING

    6:40 AM: Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Repechage 2 - Kiran, Anshika Bharati

    6:50 AM: Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Repechage 1- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh

    7:20 AM: Men’s Double Sculls Repechage 1- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh

    1 PM: Men’s Quadruple Sculls Repechage 1- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh

    SAILING

    8:30 AM onwards

    Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil - Jerome Kumar

    Men’s Skiff - 49er- K C Ganapathy, Varun

    Mixed Dinghy - 470- Kongara Preethi, Sudhanshu Shekhar

    Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4- Adhvait Menon

    8:40 AM onwards

    Women’s Skiff - 49erFX- Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma

    Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4- Neha Thakur

    11:30 AM onwards

    Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6- Nethra Kumanan

    Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17- Siddeshwar, Ramya Saravanan

    Men’s Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X- Eabad Ali

    11:34 AM

    Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite- Chitresh Tatha

    11:40 AM

    Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7- Vishnu Saravanan

    Women’s Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X- Ishwariya Ganesh

    FOOTBALL

    1:30 PM: Men’s Group stage- India vs Bangladesh

    5 PM: Women’s Group stage- India vs Chinese Taipei

  • September 21, 2023 06:05
    WHERE TO WATCH THE ASIAN GAMES EVENTS LIVE?

    The Asian Games events will be streaming live on SonyLIV. It will also be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

