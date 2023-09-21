MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rowing at Asian Games 2023: Types of races, rounds, qualifying - explained

Hangzhou 2022: All you need to know about rowing at the 19th Asian Games 2023.

Published : Sep 21, 2023 14:21 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India in the men’s eight repechages rowing event at the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang.
FILE PHOTO: India in the men’s eight repechages rowing event at the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India in the men’s eight repechages rowing event at the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ever since its introduction at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, rowing has been a part of the Asiad programme over 10 editions, and it will be competed at the 19th edition in Hangzhou as well.

Rowing is a dynamic sport, offering different styles of racing across mutiple individual and team events.

While its jargon can seem confusing to a layman, the races take place in a simple sequence. Here is all you need to know about the rowing events taking place at the 2023 Asian Games.

TYPES OF RACES

Sculls: A sculls race includes a higher number of oars. Each member on the boat controls and works two oars - one in each hand. These types of races have individual, pairs, and quadruples races.

In sculls, the pairs events also have a lightweight category.

An example of sculls race where both members use two oars each.
An example of sculls race where both members use two oars each. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

An example of sculls race where both members use two oars each. | Photo Credit: AFP

Coxed/Coxless: The second type of rowing allows each member to use just one oar. As a result, team members within the overall team form a unit to operate oars on one side of the boat. For example, in an eights race, four members of the team will control oars on the left side of the boat, and the other four will control the oars on the right side.

Naturally, this type of racing does not allow for individuals to compete. It is contested in pairs, fours and eights.

The second sub-division in this category is coxed and coxless. A coxswain is essentially a navigator. Not allowed to use an oar, they simply steer the boat. Hence, every coxed race has an additional member on the boat.

An example of a rowing race where each member of the team controls just one oar.
An example of a rowing race where each member of the team controls just one oar. | Photo Credit: MOHAMMED YOUSUF/The Hindu
lightbox-info

An example of a rowing race where each member of the team controls just one oar. | Photo Credit: MOHAMMED YOUSUF/The Hindu

In the Asian Games, the pairs and fours races are coxless events while the eights is coxed.

QUALIFICATION ROUNDS

The rounds of qualification in rowing depend upon the number of teams participating in a particular category.

Heats: The first round across all competitions is the heats. The winner of each heat advances to the final or the semifinals depending upon the number of teams.

Repechage: Rowing offers a second chance to teams to qualify for the finals. The winners of the repechage rounds qualify for the Final A while the remaining teams go to Final B, C and so on.

Finals: The final round in a rowing category has mutiple finals. Only one of these - Final A - has medals up for grabs. It is essentially what determines the top six teams. The next final - Final B - is to determine the 7-12th places. If an event has Final C, it is used to determine the 13-18th places.

At times, events also have a semifinal round before the final. This is usually the case when more teams are taking part in the event.

DISTANCE COVERED

The distance covered across all rowing races remains the same. Every race in rowing is 2 kilometeres, or 2000 meters, long.

NUMBER OF TEAMS IN ONE RACE

Across all events, only six teams take part in every race. The number of heats and repechage rounds are hence decided by the number of teams participating. ‘

Example: An event with 30 enteries will have five heats.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, score from September 21: IND 0-0 BAN at half-time in football, sailing events in progress
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh football LIVE score, Asian Games updates: IND 0-0; match stays goalless at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rowing at Asian Games 2023: Types of races, rounds, qualifying - explained
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Rankings: Argentina remains on top, followed by France
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming info: When and where to watch Indian football in Asian Games 2023?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Rowing at Asian Games 2023: Types of races, rounds, qualifying - explained
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Indian hockey team - Squad, schedule, competition timings, venue, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: A moment of immense pride for me, says Harmanpreet Singh after selected as India’s opening ceremony flag bearer
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2022, Table Tennis schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games hockey preview: One eye on gold, other on Paris 2024
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, score from September 21: IND 0-0 BAN at half-time in football, sailing events in progress
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh football LIVE score, Asian Games updates: IND 0-0; match stays goalless at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rowing at Asian Games 2023: Types of races, rounds, qualifying - explained
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Rankings: Argentina remains on top, followed by France
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming info: When and where to watch Indian football in Asian Games 2023?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment