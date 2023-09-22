MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Indian Table Tennis teams pip Singapore on opening matchday; men’s side also beats Yemen

Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai had straight games victories in their respective men’s singles matches in a 3-0 sweep of Yemen.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 19:22 IST , Hangzhou, China - 2 MINS READ

Aashin Prasad
Aashin Prasad
File Photo: Sathiyan’s (R) twin wins were instrumental in a 3-1 defeat of Singapore, while Manika Batra notched up a win against the same opponent, for the women’s team. | Photo Credit: PTI
File Photo: Sathiyan’s (R) twin wins were instrumental in a 3-1 defeat of Singapore, while Manika Batra notched up a win against the same opponent, for the women’s team. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian men’s table tennis team consolidated its position at the top of Group F with wins over Yemen and Singapore at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium on Friday.

Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai had straight games victories in their respective singles matches in a 3-0 sweep of Yemen.

Later in the day, Sathiyan’s twin wins were instrumental in a 3-1 defeat of Singapore.

In the women’s team, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Ayhika Mukherjee notched victories to beat Singapore 3-2. While Ayhika lost her opening game, she bounced back to win the decider.

On giving India a victory in the fifth and last individual match, the 26-year-old Ayhika said, “The fifth match was really tough. The third was very crucial too and when we were 2-2, I was a bit nervous but once I went to the table, I felt I could win.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2023: India looks to ‘Baig’ a medal with veteran coach stressing on enjoying the Asiad experience

“My strategy is always to keep the ball on the table. I always stay focused, and till the end, I just keep the ball on the table with my defensive game.”

“This win gives us the confidence that we can win against anybody here, we can fight and the rest will follow. Maybe some teams are better than us but we don’t fear anybody here.”

