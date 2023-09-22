MagazineBuy Print

India chess squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, India’s performance before Hangzhou

Chess, which is returning to Asian Games after 13 years, will be offering four gold medals -- women’s team and individual and men’s team and individual.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 08:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arjun Erigaisi (left) and R Praggnanandhaa, will be part of men’s chess squad for the Asian Games.
Arjun Erigaisi (left) and R Praggnanandhaa, will be part of men's chess squad for the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Arjun Erigaisi (left) and R Praggnanandhaa, will be part of men’s chess squad for the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following its eye-catching performance at the FIDE World Cup, the Indian chess contingent will look to continue its strong run, at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Chess, which is returning to the Asian Games after 13 years, will be offering four gold medals -- women’s team and individual and men’s team and individual.

Koneru Humpy, a two-time Asian Games gold medallist, will lead the line for the Indian women’s, while R Praggnanandhaa, who recently made it to the FIDE World Cup semifinal and earned himself a spot in the Candidate’s tournament will be the star attraction in the men’s team.

Indian GM Dommaraju Gukesh interacts with the media at the end of the Rapid event at the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz tournament 2023.
Indian GM Dommaraju Gukesh interacts with the media at the end of the Rapid event at the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz tournament 2023. | Photo Credit: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI
Indian GM Dommaraju Gukesh interacts with the media at the end of the Rapid event at the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz tournament 2023. | Photo Credit: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI

Also in action will be D Gukesh, who recently became the highest-ranked Indian chess player.

In the individual events, Humpy and Harika Dronavalli will be in action in the women’s categories while Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi will represent India in the men’s event.

India has won four medals in chess at the Asian Games. In addition to Humpy’s two golds, which were won in the individual and mixed events in 2006, India has two bronze medals, with Harika winning one in 2010 and the men’s team winning one the same year.

Chess Squad
Men: D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, P Harikrishna and R Praggnanandhaa.
Women: Koneru Humpy, D. Harika, R Vaishali, Vantika Aggarwal and Savitha Shri.

