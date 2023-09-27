Sift Kaur Samra and Ashi Chouksey secured gold and bronze respectively in the women’s 50m rifle 3-position individual event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.
Zhang Qiongyue of China won the silver medal ahead of Chouksey after the Indian shot a 8.9 in her final shot to drop down below the Chinese shooter.
ASIAN GAMES SEPTEMBER 27 LIVE UPDATES
Samra won gold with a world record score of 469.6 ahead of Zhang who scored 462.3. Chouksey finished third with a score of 451.9.
Earlier in the day, Samra and Chouksey along with Manini Kaushik won silver medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 Positions team event.
India had a total score of 1764, nine behind China who took the gold. Republic of Korea clinched bronze with 1756.
Samra set a new National Record of 594 and finished second to progress to the individual final. China’s Xia Siyu, who had the same score as the Indian, topped the qualification round due to more inner 10s.
Chouksey too made it to the individual final in sixth spot with a total of 590. Kaushik finished 18th with 580.
India now has 18 medals at the ongoing Asiad.
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: Vishnu Saravanan wins bronze in men’s ILCA 7 event
- Asian Games 2023: Sift Kaur wins gold in women’s 50m rifle 3P with World Record, Ashi Chouksey bags bronze
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 27 - LIVE - Sift Kaur wins gold with WR in shooting; India wins gold, silver in shooting team event; Stands on 6th with 5 golds, 20 medal in total
- Asian Games 2023, September 27 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Sift Kaur Samra wins 50m rifle 3p gold with new world record; Manu, Esha and Rhythm win 25m pistol team gold, India 8-0 Singapore in women’s hockey
- England won’t play Russian youth teams despite UEFA reinstatement, says FA
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE