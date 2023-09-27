Asian Games 2023: Sift Kaur wins gold in women’s 50m rifle 3P with World Record, Ashi Chouksey bags bronze

Sift Kaur Samra and Ashi Chouksey secured gold and bronze respectively in the women’s 50m rifle 3-position individual event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.

Zhang Qiongyue of China won the silver medal ahead of Chouksey after the Indian shot a 8.9 in her final shot to drop down below the Chinese shooter.

Samra won gold with a world record score of 469.6 ahead of Zhang who scored 462.3. Chouksey finished third with a score of 451.9.

Earlier in the day, Samra and Chouksey along with Manini Kaushik won silver medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 Positions team event.

India had a total score of 1764, nine behind China who took the gold. Republic of Korea clinched bronze with 1756.

Samra set a new National Record of 594 and finished second to progress to the individual final. China’s Xia Siyu, who had the same score as the Indian, topped the qualification round due to more inner 10s.

Chouksey too made it to the individual final in sixth spot with a total of 590. Kaushik finished 18th with 580.

India now has 18 medals at the ongoing Asiad.