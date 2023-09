Asian Games 2023, September 27 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Manu Bhaker in 25m Pistol qualification, India vs Singapore in women’s hockey, tennis, shooting results

September 27, 2023 05:42

Indians in action today (timings in IST)

EQUESTRIAN



5:30 AM: Dressage Individual Intermediate I- Sudipti, Divyakriti, Hriday, Anush



SHOOTING



6:30 AM



Skeet-50 Men’s Qualification (Phase 2)- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa



Skeet-50 Team Men (Phase 2) (Medal event)- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa



50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Qualification-Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik



50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women (Medal Event)-Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik



Skeet Women’s Qualification (50 Targets) – Stage 2-Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darsha Rathore



Skeet-50 Team Women (Phase 2) (Medal Event)-Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darsha Rathore



25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Rapid-Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh



(Medal events subject to qualification)



FENCING



6:30AM: Men’s Foil Team Table of 16-2- India vs Singapore



10:30 AM: Women’s Épée Team Table of 16-2- India vs Jordan



(Other rounds subject to qualification)



BRIDGE



6:30 AM onwards: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Team Round Robin 1-1



11 AM onwards: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Team Round Robin 1-2



1:30 PM onwards: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Team Round Robin 1-3



4 PM onwards: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Team Round Robin 1-4



SQUASH



7:30 AM: Men’s team Pool A- India vs Kuwait,



7:30 AM: Women’s team Pool A- India vs Nepal



2 PM: Women’s team Pool A- India vs Macao, China



4:30 PM: Men’s team Pool A- India vs Pakistan



SWIMMING



7:30 AM onwards: Women’s 100m Butterfly Heat 2- Nina Venkatesh



7:58 AM onwards: Women’s 100m Backstroke Heat 3- Maana Patil



8:12 AM onwards: Men’s 200m Freestyle Heat 4- Srihari Nataraj



8:34 AM onwards: Women’s 100m Breaststroke Heats- Lineysha



(Medal round subject to qualification)



CYCLING



7:30 AM: Men’s Sprint Qualifying- David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh



7:56 AM: Women’s Keirin Round 1 Heat 1- Shushikala



8:02 AM: Women’s Keirin First Round - Heat 2- Triyasha



(Other round qualification subject to performance)



SAILING



8:30 AM onwards



Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil quarterfinal, semifinal, final- Jerome Kumar



Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6 Final- Nethra Kumanan



9:30 AM onwards



Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite Semifinal- Chitresh Tatha



Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 Medal Race- Vishnu Saravanan



(medal round subject to qualification)



TENNIS



Not before 10 AM: Men’s Singles Quarterfinal- Sumit Nagal



Women’s Singles Quarterfinal- Ankita Raina



Not before 1 PM: Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal- Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan



Mixed Doubles Round 3- Yuki Bhambri/Ankita Raina



Not before 1:30 PM: Mixed Doubles Round 3- Rutuja Bhosale/ Rohan Bopanna



HOCKEY



10:15 AM: Preliminary Women’s Pool A- India vs Singapore



ESPORTS



11:30 AM: League of Legends Quarterfinal 4- India vs Vietnam



WUSHU



6:30 AM onwards: Men’s Daoshu & Gunshu All-Round Final- Rohit Jadhav



5 PM onwards: Women’s 60kg Semifinal- Roshibina Devi



3x3 BASKETBALL



12:10 PM: Men’s Round Robin Pool C- India vs Macao, China



4:55 PM: Women’s Round Robin Pool A- China vs India



CHESS



12:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 8



2:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 9 (Medal event)



BOXING



1:15 PM: Men’s 57-63.5Kg - Preliminaries - R16- Shiva Thapa



1:30 PM: Men’s 80-92Kg - Preliminaries - R16- Sanjeet



5:15 PM: Women’s 45-50Kg - Preliminaries - R16- Nikhat Zareen



TABLE TENNIS



1:30 PM: Men’s Doubles Round of 64- Manav/ Manush



3:50 PM: Mixed Doubles Round of 32- Sathiyan G/ Manika Batra



4:25 PM: Mixed Doubles Round of 32- Harmeet/ Sreeja



HANDBALL



4:30 PM: Women’s Preliminary Round - Group B- India vs Hong Kong China



BASKETBALL



5:30 PM: Women’s Preliminary Round Group A- India vs Indonesia