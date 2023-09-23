MagazineBuy Print

Rugby Sevens at Asian Games 2023: India squad, full schedule at Hangzhou 2022

Ever since its introduction to the Asian Games programme in 1998, India has not won a medal in the competition.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 18:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: India will compete only in the women’s competition at the Asian Games.
Representative Image: India will compete only in the women’s competition at the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: India will compete only in the women’s competition at the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rugby sevens will be contested at the Asian Games 2023 from September 24 to 26 at the Hangzhou Normal University Cangqian Athletics Field.

As the name suggests, rugby sevens features seven players in each team. The match is divided into two halves, each half lasting for 7 minutes, and the intermission does not exceed 2 minutes.

The action moves in rugby include scrum where opposing players push against each other for possession, and the lineout where players from opposing teams line up parallel to each other arranged perpendicular to the sideline in an attempt to catch the ball.

Rugby was first incorporated into the Asian Games in 1998. India will compete at the women’s event in rugby sevens.

SCHEDULE

SEPTEMBER 24

SEPTEMBER 25

SEPTEMBER 26

(All times are in Chinese Standard Time)

INDIA SQUAD
Women’s Team
Priya Bansal, Dumuni Marndi, Mama Naik, Tarulata Naik, Lachmi Oraon, Kalyani Krishnat Patil, Vaishnavi Dattatray Patil, Sandhya Rai, Nirmalya Rout, Sweta Shahi, Sheetal Sharma, Shikha Yadav

