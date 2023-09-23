Rugby Sevens at Asian Games 2023: India squad, full schedule at Hangzhou 2022

Rugby sevens will be contested at the Asian Games 2023 from September 24 to 26 at the Hangzhou Normal University Cangqian Athletics Field.
As the name suggests, rugby sevens features seven players in each team. The match is divided into two halves, each half lasting for 7 minutes, and the intermission does not exceed 2 minutes.
The action moves in rugby include scrum where opposing players push against each other for possession, and the lineout where players from opposing teams line up parallel to each other arranged perpendicular to the sideline in an attempt to catch the ball.
Rugby was first incorporated into the Asian Games in 1998. India will compete at the women’s event in rugby sevens.
SCHEDULE
SEPTEMBER 24
SEPTEMBER 25
SEPTEMBER 26
(All times are in Chinese Standard Time)
INDIA SQUAD
Women’s Team
