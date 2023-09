Asian Games 2023 schedule today, October 1: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, IST timings

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.

Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on October 1 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):

ARCHERY

6:30 AM: Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swamy, Parneet Kaur, Avneet Kaur - Compound Women Qualification

6:30 AM: Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Prabhakar Shelke – Recurve Men Qualification

11:50 AM: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur, Prachi Singh – Recurve Women Qualification

11:50 AM: Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Prathmesh Samadhan Jawkar, Ojar Pravin Deotale – Compound Men Qualification

ATHLETICS

6:30 AM: Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump

7:10 AM: Jyothi Yarraji – Women’s 200m Round 1

7:35 AM: Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw

8:06 AM: Amlan Borgohain – Men’s 200m – Round 1 Heat 4

4:30 PM: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sahib Singh – Men’s Shot Put Final

4:40 PM: Sreeshanker/Jeswin – Men’s Long Jump Final

4:45 PM: Avinash Sable – Men’s 3000m Steeple Chase

5:25 PM: Amlan Borgohain – Men’s 200m – Semifinal (if qualified)

5:35 PM: Seema Punia – Women’s Discuss Throw Final

5:50 PM: KM Deeksha, Harmilan Bains – W 1500m Final

6:00 PM: Jinson Johson/ Ajay Kumar Saroj – Men’s 1500 Final

6:15 PM: Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon 800m

6:45 PM: Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj – Women’s 100m Hurdles

BASKETBALL

5:30 PM: Women’s Team Vs China – Women’s Basketball Group Phase -3rd round

BADMINTON

2:30 PM: Men’s Team Vs China – Men’s Team Finals

BOXING

11:45 AM: Parveen Vs Turdibekova (UZB) – Women’s 57kg Quarterfinal

12:30 PM: Jaismine Vs Won U (North Korea) – Women’s 60 Kg Quarterfinal

4:30 PM: Nikhat Zareen Vs Raksat C (THA) – W 50kg – Semifinal

BRIDGE

6:30 AM: Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare - Men Team Round Robin – Qualification 2nd Round robin, 5-8 rounds

6:30 AM: Kiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar, Sandeep Karmarkar – Mixed Team – Qualification 2nd Round robin, 5-8 rounds

11:00 AM: Asha Sharma, Puja Batra, Bharti Dey, Alka Kshirsagar, Kalpana Gurjar, Vidya Patel - Women Team – Qualification 2nd Round robin, 4-5 rounds

KAYAKING & CANOEING

7:00 AM: Megha Pradeep – Women’s Canoe Singles 200m Heat 1

7:26 AM: Soniya Devi – Women’s Kayak Singles 500m Heat 2

12:30 PM: Megha Pradeep – Women’s Canoe Singles 200m Semifinal (if qualified)

12:40 PM: Soniya Devi – Women’s Kayak Singles 500m Semifinals (if qualified)

CHESS

12:30 PM: Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa – Men’s Team Round 3

12:30 PM: Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – Women’s Team Round 3

EQUESTRIAN

5:30 AM onwards: Ashish Limaye, Major Apurva Dabhade, Vikas Kumar – Cross Country (Team & Individual)

GOLF

4:00 AM onwards: P Sharath Urs, A Prashanth, Aditi Ashok – Women’s Individual & Team – Final Round

5:00 AM onwards: Anirban Lahiri, S.S.P Chawrasia, KH Joshi, S Sharma – Men’s Individual & Team – Final Round

HOCKEY

1:30 PM: Women’s Team Vs Korea – Preliminary Wen’s Pool A

KURASH

6:26 AM onwards: Aditya Dhopakar vs Rasooli S Hassan Baiqara (AFG) - M 81 Kg - Preliminary & Elimination

ROLLER SKATING

6:40 AM: Jagadeeswaran Karthika & Bathula Sanjana - Women’s Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Heat 2

6:50 AM: Ghuman Aryanpal Singh - Men’s Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Heat 1 & 2

8:10 AM: Jagadeeswaran Karthika & Bathula Sanjana - Women’s Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Final (If Qualified)

8:20 AM: Ghuman Aryanpal Singh - Men’s Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Final (If Qualified)

SEPAKTAKRAW

7:30 AM: Team India Vs Laos – Women’s Quadrant Group Stage

11:30 AM: Team India Vs Japan – Men’s Quadrant Group Stage

12:30 PM: Team India Vs China – Women’s Quadrant Group Stage

SHOOTING

06:30 AM: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu - Trap-50 shots (Individual & Team) - Qualification (Stage 2)

06:30 AM: Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari - Trap-50 shots (Individual & Team) Qualification (Stage 2)

1:30 PM: Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari - Trap (Individual) Final (If Qualified)

1:30 PM: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu - Trap (Individual) - Final (If qualified)

SQUASH

8:30 AM: Harinder & Dipika Vs Eum & Yoo (KOR) – Mixed Doubled 1st Round, Team Pool Match

10:00 AM: Abhay & Anahat Vs Dalida & Pelino (PHI) - Mixed Doubled 1st Round, Team Pool Match

1:30 PM: Harinder & Dipika Vs Ali & Zaman N. (PAK) – Mixed Doubled 2nd Round, Team Pool Match

1:30 PM: Mahesh Mangaonkar Vs Jonathan (PHI) – Men’s Team Men’s Singles Round of 32

3:00 PM: Abhay & Anahat Vs Gul & Zaman F. (PAK) - Mixed Doubled 2nd Round, Team Pool Match

VOLLEYBALL

4:30 PM: Women’s Team Vs China - Preliminary Round (Pool A)