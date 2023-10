Asian Games 2023 schedule today, October 2: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, IST timings

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.

Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on October 2 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):

ARCHERY

7:30 AM: Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swamy, Parneet Kaur - Compound Women 1/8 Elimination

8:40 AM: Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tushar Prabhakar Shelke – Recurve Men Team1/8 Elimination

8:40 AM: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur – Recurve Women Team 1/8 Elimination

7:30 AM: Abhishek Verma, Prathmesh Samadhan Jawkar, Ojar Pravin Deotale – Compound Men Team 1/8 Elimination

6:30 AM: Atanu Das, Ankita Bhakat - Recurve Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination

11:05 AM: Jyoti Surekha, Aditi Gopichand Swami – Compound Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination

11:05 AM: Abhishek Verma, Ojas Pravin Deotale Compound Men’s Individual – 1/16 Elimination

11:35 AM: Abhishek Verma, Ojas Pravin Deotale Compound Men’s Individual – 1/8 Elimination (If qualified)

6:30 AM: Ojas Pravin Deotale, Jyothi Surekha - Compound mixed team 1/8 Elimination

2:15 PM: Atanu Das, Bommadevara Dhiraj – Recurve Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination

1:45 PM: Bhajan Kaur - Recurve Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination

2:15 PM: Ankita Bhakat - Recurve Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination

2:45 PM: Bhajan, Ankita (If Qualified) - Recurve Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination

ATHLETICS

6:30 AM: Tejaswin Shankar – Men’s Decathlon 100m

6:40 AM: Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh - Men’s High Jump Qualifying A & B

7:00 AM: Tejaswin Shankar – Men’s Decathlon Long Jump

7:17 AM: Krishan Kumar, Muhammed Afsal - Men’s 800m Round 1

7:45 AM: Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha - Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

8:05 AM: Tejaswin Shankar – Men’s Decathlon Shot Put

8:10 AM: Vithya Ramaraj, Sinchal Kaveramma - Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

4:30 PM: Pavithra Vengatesh - Women’s Pole Vault Final

4:35 PM: Tejaswin Shankar – Men’s Decathlon High Jump

4:40 PM: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan - Women’s Long Jump Final

4:50 PM: Parul Chaudhary, Priti Lamba – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

5:25 PM: Amlan Borgohain – Men’s 200m Final

6:10 PM: Muhammed Anas, Jisna Mathew, Aishwarya Mishra, Soniya Baishya, Muhammed Ajmal – 4X400 Mixed Relay Finals

6:40 PM: Tejaswin Shankar – Men’s Decathlon 400 m

BADMINTON

7:30 AM: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth - Men’s Singles Round of 64

7:30 AM: PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha - Women’s Singles Round of 64

7:30 AM: Satwik/Chirag, Dhruv/Arjun - Men’s Doubles Round of 32

7:30 AM: Rohan/Sikki, Sai Pratheek/Tanisha - Mixed Doubles Round of 32

BASKETBALL

1:30 PM: Women’s Team vs DPR Korea - Quarterfinal

BRIDGE

6:30 AM: Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare- Men Team Round Robin 2-9

11:00 AM: Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare- Men Team Round Robin 2-10

1:30 PM: Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare- Men Team Round Robin 2-11

6:30 AM: Kiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar, Sandeep Karmarkar – Mixed Team Round Robin 2-9

11:00 PM: Kiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar, Sandeep Karmarkar – Mixed Team Round Robin 2-10

1:30 PM: Kiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar, Sandeep Karmarkar – Mixed Team Round Robin 2-11

11:00 AM: Asha Sharma, Puja Batra, Bharti Dey, Alka Kshirsagar, Kalpana Gurjar, Vidya Patel - Women Team – Women Team Round Robin 2-6

1:30 PM: Asha Sharma, Puja Batra, Bharti Dey, Alka Kshirsagar, Kalpana Gurjar, Vidya Patel - Women Team – Women Team Round Robin 2-7

CHESS

12:30 PM: Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa– Men’s Team Round 4

12:30 PM: Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – Women’s Team Round 4

DIVING

4:30 PM: London Singh – Men’s 1m Springboard – Final

EQUESTRIAN

7:00 AM onwards: Major Apurva Dabhade, Vikas Kumar - Eventing Jumping (Individual Final)

HOCKEY

1:15 PM: Men’s team Vs Bangladesh – Preliminary Men’s Pool A

KABADDI

1:30 PM: Women’s Team Vs Chinese Taipei – Preliminary Round

KAYAKING & CANOEING

7:40 AM: Niraj Verma – M - C1 1000m Final

8:20 AM: Shivani Verma, Megha Pradeep – W - C2 500m Final

9:15 AM: Ribason Singh Ningthoujam, Gyanmeshwor Singh Philem - M-C2 500m Finals

KURASH

7:00 AM: Jyoti Tokas Vs Iran – Women’s - 87 kg – Quarterfinal

7:05 AM: Yash Kumar Chauhan Vs Iran – Men’s 90 Kg – Quarterfinal

ROLLER SKATING

6:45 AM: Aryan Pal, Anand Kumar, Siddhant, Vikram – M Speed Skating 3000m relay race – Preliminary

7:00 AM: Sanjana, Karthika, Heeral, Aarathi - W Speed Skating 3000m relay race – Final

7:25 AM: Aryan Pal, Anand Kumar, Siddhant, Vikram – M Speed Skating 3000m relay race – Final (If Qualified)

SEPAKTAKRAW

7:30 AM: Team India Vs Singapore – Men’s Quadrant Group Stage

12:30 PM: Team India Vs Philippines – Men’s Quadrant Group Stage

12:30 PM: Team India Vs Philippines – Women’s Quadrant Group Stage

SQUASH

10:00 AM: Abhay Singh & Anahat Singh Vs Thailand – Mixed Doubled 1st Round, Team Pool Match

12:30 PM: Tanvi Khanna vs C.Arichaya (THA) – Women’s Singles Round of 16

1:30 PM: Joshana Chinappa vs M. Heo (KOR) - Women’s Singles Round of 16

3:30 PM: Mahesh M vs R. Tsukue (JPN) – Men’s Singles Round of 16

3:30 PM: Saurav Ghosal vs A. Altamimi (KUW) - Men’s Singles Round of 16

TABLE TENNIS

10:15 AM: Ayhika M & Sutirtha M Vs PR Korea - Women’s Doubles Semifinals

(finals at 4:00 PM if qualified)