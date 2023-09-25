India Cycling squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, Indian performance before Hangzhou

The Indian cycling team is all set to participate at the Asian Games 2023 to be held between September 23 and October 8, in Hangzhou, China.

Cycling has been a part of Asiads since the first edition in 1951, barring 1954 Asian Games.

India won its first and only medal in cycling in the inaugural edition of the Asian Games where Dhangar, Raj Kumar Mehra, Madan Mohan, and Gurdev Singh clinched bronze men’s team Pursuit.

This edition of Asian Games was originally scheduled for September 2022 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic around the host city of Hangzhou and China’s zero-tolerance policy at the time.