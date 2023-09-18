Asian Games 2023: Indian football schedule, men’s and women’s team match timings, venue, live streaming info

The Indian football men’s team returns to the Asian Games after nine years and will start its campaign, set to be played from September 23-October 8, 2023, in Hangzhou against host China.

After a series of discussions between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, regarding the release of players outside the FIFA window, a second-string side was finalised for the Games.

Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan are the two notable seniors in the team, with Igor Stimac travelling as the head coach.

Sandesh Jhingan and captain Sunil Chhetri will be the two senior-most players in the Asian Games squad. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar / The Hindu

“It’s time to focus on what can be done within our power to open the tournament with a good fight. We cannot expect more. More importantly, I will need to approach this very carefully and discuss with the players about their physical conditions,” Stimac told reporters before flying to China.

Indian men’s football team schedule for Asian Games: September 19: China vs India - (17:00 IST, Hangzhou) September 21: India vs Bangladesh (13:30 IST, Xiaoshan) September 24: Myanmar vs India (17:00 IST, Xiaoshan) September 27 or 28: Men’s Round of 16 (If India qualifies) October 1: Men’s Quarterfinal (If India qualifies) October 4: Men’s Semifinal (If India qualifies) October 7: Men’s Gold/Bronze medal match (If India qualifies)

The Indian men’s side is ranked 18th in Asia, while the women’s side is 11th, both of which are out of the threshold ranking for Asian Games qualification (top 8). But the Sports Ministry, through a special exemption, cleared them for the competition.

There are six groups in the men’s competition. The top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams will advance to the round of 16.

India won gold at the Asian Games twice in men’s football, in 1951 and 1962, and the bronze medal once, in 1970.

Indian men’s team for Asian Games: Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Vishal Yadav Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga. Midfielders: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto. Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav Head coach: Igor Stimac.

Indian Women’s football schedule

On September 21, the women’s team will play Chinese Taipei to open its Asian Games campaign. The winning team from each group as well as the three best runner-up teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

The Indian women’s team has looked in good form in the Olympic qualifiers and will hope to continue that in the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After defeating Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in the opening round of the Olympic Qualifiers in June 2023, the Blue Tigresses will play competitive football and will be looking to build on that success in China.

Indian women’s football team schedule for Asian Games: September 21: Chinese Taipei vs India - Women’s Group B (17:00 IST, Wenzhou) September 24: India vs Thailand - Women’s Group B (13:30 IST, Wenzhou) September 30: Women’s Quarterfinal (If India qualifies) October 3: Women’s Semifinal (If India qualifies) October 6: Women’s Gold/Bronze medal match (If India qualifies)

They were placed ninth out of 11 teams in their previous campaign in the Asian Games – a statistic they intend to erase with a better performance this time.

Dennerby coaching the Indian women’s football team. He has been in charge of the team for the last four years. | Photo Credit: Sportstar

Thomas Dennerby, the Swede who steered Nigeria to the FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16, four years ago, will hope to steer India to glory in China.

Indian Women’s Football Squad for Asian Games: Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Panthoi Chanu. Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Dalima Chhibber, Astam Oraon, Sanju, Ranjana Chanu. Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Priyangka Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan, Anju Tamang, Soumya Guguloth, Dangmei Grace. Forwards: Pyari Xaxa, Jyoti, Renu, Bala Devi, Manisha, Sandhiya Ranganathan. Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby.