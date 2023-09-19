Asian Games 2023, September 20: Indians in Action, schedule, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.

Some sporting events are to start from September 19 onwards.

Here are all the events Indians will be participating on September 20 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST)

ROWING

6:40 AM: Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Heats - Kiran, Anshika Bharati, Kiran

6:50 AM: Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Heats- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh

7:30 AM: Men’s Double Sculls Heats- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh

8 AM: Women’s Four Preliminary race - Aswathi, Mrunmayee Nilesh, Priya Devi, Rukmani

8:10 AM: Men’s Pair Preliminary race - Babu Lal, Lekh Ram

1 PM: Men’s Single Sculls Heats- Balraj Panwar

1:40 PM: Men’s Four Heats- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish

2:20 PM: Men’s Quadruple Sculls Heats- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh

MODERN PENTATHLON

12 PM: Fencing Ranking Round Ranking- Mayank Chaphekar

VOLLEYBALL

4:30PM: Men’s team- India vs South Korea