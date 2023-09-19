MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023, September 20: Indians in Action, schedule, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST

Asian Games 2023, September 20: Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes so that you can stay up to speed!

Published : Sep 19, 2023 21:46 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian volleyball squad at the Asian Games 2023.
Indian volleyball squad at the Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: Instagram | Mohan Ukkrapandian
infoIcon

Indian volleyball squad at the Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: Instagram | Mohan Ukkrapandian

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.  

Some sporting events are to start from September 19 onwards.

Here are all the events Indians will be participating on September 20 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST)

ROWING

6:40 AM: Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Heats - Kiran, Anshika Bharati, Kiran

6:50 AM: Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Heats- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh

7:30 AM: Men’s Double Sculls Heats- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh

8 AM: Women’s Four Preliminary race - Aswathi, Mrunmayee Nilesh, Priya Devi, Rukmani

8:10 AM: Men’s Pair Preliminary race - Babu Lal, Lekh Ram

1 PM: Men’s Single Sculls Heats- Balraj Panwar

1:40 PM: Men’s Four Heats- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish

2:20 PM: Men’s Quadruple Sculls Heats- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh

MODERN PENTATHLON

12 PM: Fencing Ranking Round Ranking- Mayank Chaphekar

VOLLEYBALL

4:30PM: Men’s team- India vs South Korea

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS FOR ASIAN GAMES 2023
The men’s volleyball match wherein India will face off South Korea will be broadcasted on Live On Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and live streamed on Sony LIV.
However, other Indian events will not be broadcasted in India. You catch the details on the Asian Games website and Sportstar.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022 /

Football /

Volleyball

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023, September 20: Indians in Action, schedule, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, September 19
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Lot of talent in Indian football, but get big coaches, focus on youth programmes, says JFC striker Chima
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. European football could see more disruption from Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict over disputed region
    AP
  5. AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant starts continental campaign with a 4-0 rout over Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023, September 20: Indians in Action, schedule, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games: India beats Cambodia 3-0 to begin volleyball campaign on winning note
    PTI
  3. Ramita Jindal confident of good show in Asian Games
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. CHN vs IND, Asian Games: Indian football opens Hangzhou 2023 campaign with a 1-5 loss to China
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top five moments of 2018 Asian Games: From Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin gold to Korea’s historic unified team
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023, September 20: Indians in Action, schedule, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, September 19
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Lot of talent in Indian football, but get big coaches, focus on youth programmes, says JFC striker Chima
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. European football could see more disruption from Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict over disputed region
    AP
  5. AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant starts continental campaign with a 4-0 rout over Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment