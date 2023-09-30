MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Lovlina, Preeti secure Paris Olympic quota

India’s Lovlina Borgohain defeated Suyeon Seong of South Korea 5:0 in the Women’s 75kg Boxing Quarterfinal to book a Paris Olympics quota.

Published : Sep 30, 2023 12:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Lovlina Borgohain secures Paris Olympics spot. | Photo Credit: PTI
India’s Lovlina Borgohain secures Paris Olympics spot. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Lovlina Borgohain defeated Suyeon Seong of South Korea 5:0 in the Women’s 75kg Boxing Quarterfinal to book a Paris Olympics quota.

Borgohain also assured India a medal in the 75kg boxing category.

Preeti Pawar of India beat Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan 4:1 on points to seal a berth in the semifinals of the Women’s Boxing 54kg.

The 19-year-old is now assured of a medal and also a quota for Paris 2024.

This is India’s third Olympic quota in boxing as Nikhat Zareen won herself a Paris 2024 quota yesterday.

More to follow...

Lovlina Borgohain /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Asian Games 2023

