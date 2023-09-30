Asian Games 2023: Lovlina, Preeti secure Paris Olympic quota

India’s Lovlina Borgohain defeated Suyeon Seong of South Korea 5:0 in the Women’s 75kg Boxing Quarterfinal to book a Paris Olympics quota.
Borgohain also assured India a medal in the 75kg boxing category.
Preeti Pawar of India beat Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan 4:1 on points to seal a berth in the semifinals of the Women’s Boxing 54kg.
The 19-year-old is now assured of a medal and also a quota for Paris 2024.
This is India’s third Olympic quota in boxing as Nikhat Zareen won herself a Paris 2024 quota yesterday.
More to follow...
