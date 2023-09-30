North Korea’s Ri sets weightlifting world record at Asian Games

North Korean weightlifter Ri Song Gum set a world record in the women’s 49-kg division at the Asian Games, lifting a combined 216kg as the event started with a bang on Saturday.

Ri, who lifted 92kg in the snatch and 124kg in the clean and jerk, eclipsed the previous mark of 215kg set by China’s Jiang Huihua during the world championships in Saudi Arabia three weeks ago.

Jiang took silver with a combined weight of 213kg, with Thailand’s Thanyathon Sukcharoen claiming the bronze medal with 199kg.

The 25-year-old Ri’s triumph came five years after she won gold in the 48kg category at the Jakarta Asian Games. That category no longer exists.

It was North Korea’s fourth gold medal of the Games, with An Chang Ok winning two women’s gymnastics titles and the nation taking a women’s team title in shooting.