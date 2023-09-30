MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

North Korea’s Ri sets weightlifting world record at Asian Games

Ri, who lifted 92kg in the snatch and 124kg in the clean and jerk, eclipsed the previous mark of 215kg set by China’s Jiang Huihua during the world championships in Saudi Arabia three weeks ago.

Published : Sep 30, 2023 18:06 IST , HANGZHOU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
North Korea’s Ri Song Gum celebrates with the gold medal during the medals ceremony for the women’s 49kg Group A in the weightlifting event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on September 30, 2023.
North Korea’s Ri Song Gum celebrates with the gold medal during the medals ceremony for the women’s 49kg Group A in the weightlifting event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on September 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

North Korea’s Ri Song Gum celebrates with the gold medal during the medals ceremony for the women’s 49kg Group A in the weightlifting event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on September 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

North Korean weightlifter Ri Song Gum set a world record in the women’s 49-kg division at the Asian Games, lifting a combined 216kg as the event started with a bang on Saturday.

Ri, who lifted 92kg in the snatch and 124kg in the clean and jerk, eclipsed the previous mark of 215kg set by China’s Jiang Huihua during the world championships in Saudi Arabia three weeks ago.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2023: Ayhika-Suthirtha beat world champion China pair to confirm medal in women’s doubles table tennis

Jiang took silver with a combined weight of 213kg, with Thailand’s Thanyathon Sukcharoen claiming the bronze medal with 199kg.

The 25-year-old Ri’s triumph came five years after she won gold in the 48kg category at the Jakarta Asian Games. That category no longer exists.

It was North Korea’s fourth gold medal of the Games, with An Chang Ok winning two women’s gymnastics titles and the nation taking a women’s team title in shooting.

Related Topics

Ri Song Gum /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. North Korea’s Ri sets weightlifting world record at Asian Games
    Reuters
  2. Australia dials ‘Ashwin duplicate’ Mahesh Pithiya, but Baroda off-spinner turns down offer
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Asian Games 2023: Ayhika-Suthirtha beat world champion China pair to confirm medal in women’s doubles table tennis
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who will win ICC World Cup 2023? Answer lies in what wins World Cups
    Mayank,Lalith Kalidas
  5. Premier league: Chelsea announces shirt sponsorship deal with Infinite Athlete
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. North Korea’s Ri sets weightlifting world record at Asian Games
    Reuters
  2. Asian Games 2023: Ayhika-Suthirtha beat world champion China pair to confirm medal in women’s doubles table tennis
    Team Sportstar
  3. India’s Archery squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad info, team news, previous performance
    Team Sportstar
  4. Archery at Asian Games 2023: Full schedule; dates; timings; men’s, women’s, individual and mixed team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian archers at the Asian Games - list of medal winners over the years
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. North Korea’s Ri sets weightlifting world record at Asian Games
    Reuters
  2. Australia dials ‘Ashwin duplicate’ Mahesh Pithiya, but Baroda off-spinner turns down offer
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Asian Games 2023: Ayhika-Suthirtha beat world champion China pair to confirm medal in women’s doubles table tennis
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who will win ICC World Cup 2023? Answer lies in what wins World Cups
    Mayank,Lalith Kalidas
  5. Premier league: Chelsea announces shirt sponsorship deal with Infinite Athlete
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment