Asian Games 2023: Ayhika-Suthirtha beat world champion China pair to confirm medal in women’s doubles table tennis

The Indian women’s doubles team of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee beat China’s Meng Chen and Yidi Wang in the quarterfinal to secure a table tennis bronze for India at the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday.
The pair won the four-game contest 11-5, 11-5, 5-11 and 11-9 to advance to the semifinals of the competition. The China pair is the reigning world champion.
The World No. 16 pair collected four match points but needed three of those to close out the tie. The win confirmed the first medal for an Indian women’s doubles team at the Asian Games.
Sutirtha and Ayhika will now take on North Korean pair of Suyong Cha and Sugyong Pak in the last-four match.
MORE TO FOLLOW
