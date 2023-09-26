Asian Games 2023: Full squash schedule, dates, time, venues

Squash events at the Asian Games 2023 will start on September 26 with team events, with the singles and mixed doubles starting on October 1 and concluding on October 5.

All matches will take place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court and medals will be on offer in five events - men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s teams and mixed doubles.

India has an eight-member squash team for the 2022 Asian Games, which was chosen based on trials held earlier this year in Chennai.

The men’s team has the experienced veteran Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar, and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu.

The women’s team consists of big names such as Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik. Young prodigy Anahat Singh is also there in the squad and is joined by Tanvi Khanna in the women’s section.

The Indian squash team has bagged a total of 19 medals, including one gold and three silvers in Asian Games history and is fourth on the all-time medal tally behind Malaysia, Hong Kong and Pakistan.