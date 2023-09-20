Asian Games 2023, Men’s Volleyball LIVE Updates: India leads vs Korea in third set after equaliser 1-1

- September 20, 2023 18:04Manoj makes a statement
Manoj gets his rythmn right and helps India take a six point 20-14.
- September 20, 2023 18:00Korea’s service error
India gets a five point lead, the largest they have this match after Korea makes a service error 15-10.
- September 20, 2023 17:59Vinit’s block
Vinit’s block does it for India as India leads 14-9.
- September 20, 2023 17:57Ashwal’s spike
Ashwal’s consecutive quick spikes leads South Korea hapless against him.
- September 20, 2023 17:55Amit Gulia’s corner spike
Amit Gulia’s corner straight spike comes in handy as the ball is out of the Koreans’ grasp.
- September 20, 2023 17:48Service error by Korea
Na Gyeongbok makes service error as India equalises 2-2
- September 20, 2023 17:47India takes first point
Vinit’s spike ensures India strike first blood
- September 20, 2023 17:45Ashwal Rai shines yet again
Ashwal Rai guides India to second set victory against 27th ranked South Korea 29-27.
- September 20, 2023 17:40Ashwal back to getting points
Ashwal Rai deceives the opponent after he scores the previous point and Vinit gets back 27-27.
- September 20, 2023 17:37Shameem’s spicy spike takes India to set point
Shameem’s spike in an empty space leads to India getting to a set point.
- September 20, 2023 17:35Koreans equalise
Kim Kyumin blocks as Amit Gulia attempts a spike and equalises 23-23.
- September 20, 2023 17:32INDIA TIME-OUT
India takes a time-out as the Koreans try to capitalise and reduce the gap.
- September 20, 2023 17:31Gulia defends it right
Gulia defends by blocking and ensuring that India leads 22-18
- September 20, 2023 17:29INDIA REVIEWS BLOCK TOUCH
India reviews for a point for a block touch by M Appavu and its a sucessful review. India leads 21-17.
- September 20, 2023 17:27Erin’s consecutive points
Erin gets two back-to-back points as he comes back from his slump
- September 20, 2023 17:24Three point advantage for India
India’s frequent attacks and blocks gets a three point lead 17-14.
- September 20, 2023 17:22Ashwal and Gulia give India two point lead
Ashwal Rai and Amit Gulia’s constant attacks leave Korea behind.
- September 20, 2023 17:17Vinit’s attack keeps India in lead
Vinit’s attack gets India in the lead.
- September 20, 2023 17:12Erin’s serve
Erin’s serve hits Na Gyeongbok and the ball goes out of bounds.
- September 20, 2023 17:09SECOND SET
Second set starts with Korea taking the first point
- September 20, 2023 17:05Ashwal misses and Korea wins first set
Ashwal Rai misses the ball by Appavu and Korea wins first set 27-25
- September 20, 2023 17:03India’s libero substituted
Hari Prasad is substituted for Mohan Ukkrapandian, the Indian volleyball vetran.
- September 20, 2023 17:01Korea’s set point
Hari Prasad fails to receive the Korean spike as Korea reaches set point.
- September 20, 2023 16:58Shameem’s super block
Shameemudheen’s block gets India a two point lead yet again. 22-20
- September 20, 2023 16:56Ashwal on fire
Ashwal’s cross spike near the net gives India a 21-19 lead
- September 20, 2023 16:55Amit leads by two points
Amil Gulia’s attack gets India a two point lead 20-18 vs Korea.
- September 20, 2023 16:54Appavu goes out off court to collect ball, but fails
M Appavu goes almost outside the court to catch up with the ball and seems to have injured his foot. But it seems like a minor one as he continues to play.
- September 20, 2023 16:50Ashwal gets another point
Ashwal Rai ensures India leads for the first time vs Korea
- September 20, 2023 16:49Vinit’s back court spike
Vinit Kumar’s spike from the back end of the court equalises 15-15 for India.
- September 20, 2023 16:46India restores parity
India finally restores parity 13-13 as Korea calls for time-out
- September 20, 2023 16:45Shameemudheen’s dive
Shameemudheen’s dive keeps the ball in play as the Koreans falter.
- September 20, 2023 16:44Vinit Kumar gets his first point
Indian captain Vinit Kumar also gets his first point in the match. IND 9-12 KOR
- September 20, 2023 16:42Amit Gulia’s pipe attacks reduces gap
Amit Gulia’s pipe attack helps India close gap 8-11.
- September 20, 2023 16:40Koreans’ serve errors
Indians make use of service errors by the Koreans
- September 20, 2023 16:38Koreans lead
Kim Kyumin’s spike makes it hard for the Indians finding the opening space leading 8-5.
- September 20, 2023 16:37Erin makes it up, gets point
Erin makes up with an attack as the Koreans find it hard to reach the ball
- September 20, 2023 16:36Serve error by Koreans
Junwoo also makes a serve error. Korea leads 5-2
- September 20, 2023 16:35Serve error for India
Erin makes rookie error as the ball hits the net on service.
- September 20, 2023 16:34India finally gets a point.
Ashwal Rai gets India’s first point as he attacks the negative space.
- September 20, 2023 16:33Korea strikes!
Junwoo gets Korea its first point as Indians are clueless as to where the ball landed
- September 20, 2023 16:31India starting seven
Amit, Vinit Kumar(c), Erin Varghese, M. Appavu, Shameemudheen, Hari Prasad, Ashwal Rai
- September 20, 2023 16:28The two teams warm up!
India and Korea take the field....
- September 20, 2023 16:17India’s volleyball record at Asian Games (since 2002)
2002 Busan - 5th
2006 Doha- 9th
2010 Guangzdong- 6th
2014 Incheon- 5th
2018 Jakarta- 12th
- September 20, 2023 16:05When was the last time India won volleyball medal?
India’s best performance in men’s volleyball came during the 1962 edition when it finished as runner-up. It also managed a third-place finish during the 1958 and 1986 editions.
- September 20, 2023 15:57What to expect from India’s Asian Games 2023 campaign- Listen to the Sportstar Podcast!
India at the Asian Games: Football's mess; medal hopes and an eye on 2024 Paris Olympics
Listen to this episode from Sportstar Podcast on Spotify. Aashin Prasad joins Santadeep Dey and Nihit Sachdeva on this episode of Sportstar Podcast to discuss what to expect from India's Asian Games campaign. #AsianGames #IndianSports #SportsPodcast
- September 20, 2023 15:46PREVIEW-
India put up a dominant performance to outclass Cambodia 3-0 in its opening match of the men’s volleyball competition at the Asian Games on Tuesday.
India comfortably defeated lower-ranked Cambodia 25-14, 25-13, and 25-19 in a Pool C match. But a stern test awaits India on Wednesday as its is up against world No. 27 South Korea, the other team in Pool C.
A total of 19 teams are participating in men’s volleyball at the Hangzhou Games. Japan, China, and South Korea are regarded as the three major powerhouses in the competition.
While Japan has secured 27 podium finishes with 16 golds in men’s volleyball at the Asian Games, China follows closely behind with 11 gold medals, and Korea is on the third spot with five gold medals.
-PTI
- September 20, 2023 15:39DID YOU KNOW?
Indian volleyball team currently ranks 73rd in the world.
