Asian Games 2023, Men’s Volleyball LIVE Updates: India leads vs Korea in third set after equaliser 1-1

Asian Games 2023: Follow Sportstar’s LIVE Updates from the volleyball match between India and South Korea at Hangzhou.

Updated : Sep 20, 2023 18:05 IST

Team Sportstar
India takes on South Korea
India takes on South Korea
lightbox-info

India takes on South Korea

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates from the Asian Games 2023 volleyball match between India and South Korea at the Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium in Zhejiang, China.

THIRD SET (IND-KOR)

  • September 20, 2023 18:04
    Manoj makes a statement

    Manoj gets his rythmn right and helps India take a six point 20-14.

  • September 20, 2023 18:00
    Korea’s service error

    India gets a five point lead, the largest they have this match after Korea makes a service error 15-10.

  • September 20, 2023 17:59
    Vinit’s block

    Vinit’s block does it for India as India leads 14-9.

  • September 20, 2023 17:57
    Ashwal’s spike

    Ashwal’s consecutive quick spikes leads South Korea hapless against him.

  • September 20, 2023 17:55
    Amit Gulia’s corner spike

    Amit Gulia’s corner straight spike comes in handy as the ball is out of the Koreans’ grasp.

  • September 20, 2023 17:48
    Service error by Korea

    Na Gyeongbok makes service error as India equalises 2-2

  • September 20, 2023 17:47
    India takes first point

    Vinit’s spike ensures India strike first blood

  • September 20, 2023 17:45
    Ashwal Rai shines yet again

    Ashwal Rai guides India to second set victory against 27th ranked South Korea 29-27.

  • September 20, 2023 17:40
    Ashwal back to getting points

    Ashwal Rai deceives the opponent after he scores the previous point and Vinit gets back 27-27.

  • September 20, 2023 17:37
    Shameem’s spicy spike takes India to set point

    Shameem’s spike in an empty space leads to India getting to a set point.

  • September 20, 2023 17:35
    Koreans equalise

    Kim Kyumin blocks as Amit Gulia attempts a spike and equalises 23-23.

  • September 20, 2023 17:32
    INDIA TIME-OUT

    India takes a time-out as the Koreans try to capitalise and reduce the gap.

  • September 20, 2023 17:31
    Gulia defends it right

    Gulia defends by blocking and ensuring that India leads 22-18

  • September 20, 2023 17:29
    INDIA REVIEWS BLOCK TOUCH

    India reviews for a point for a block touch by M Appavu and its a sucessful review. India leads 21-17.

  • September 20, 2023 17:27
    Erin’s consecutive points

    Erin gets two back-to-back points as he comes back from his slump

  • September 20, 2023 17:24
    Three point advantage for India

    India’s frequent attacks and blocks gets a three point lead 17-14.

  • September 20, 2023 17:22
    Ashwal and Gulia give India two point lead

    Ashwal Rai and Amit Gulia’s constant attacks leave Korea behind.

  • September 20, 2023 17:17
    Vinit’s attack keeps India in lead

    Vinit’s attack gets India in the lead.

  • September 20, 2023 17:12
    Erin’s serve

    Erin’s serve hits Na Gyeongbok and the ball goes out of bounds.

  • September 20, 2023 17:09
    SECOND SET

    Second set starts with Korea taking the first point

  • September 20, 2023 17:05
    Ashwal misses and Korea wins first set

    Ashwal Rai misses the ball by Appavu and Korea wins first set 27-25

  • September 20, 2023 17:03
    India’s libero substituted

    Hari Prasad is substituted for Mohan Ukkrapandian, the Indian volleyball vetran.

  • September 20, 2023 17:01
    Korea’s set point

    Hari Prasad fails to receive the Korean spike as Korea reaches set point.

  • September 20, 2023 16:58
    Shameem’s super block

    Shameemudheen’s block gets India a two point lead yet again. 22-20

  • September 20, 2023 16:56
    Ashwal on fire

    Ashwal’s cross spike near the net gives India a 21-19 lead

  • September 20, 2023 16:55
    Amit leads by two points

    Amil Gulia’s attack gets India a two point lead 20-18 vs Korea.

  • September 20, 2023 16:54
    Appavu goes out off court to collect ball, but fails

    M Appavu goes almost outside the court to catch up with the ball and seems to have injured his foot. But it seems like a minor one as he continues to play.

  • September 20, 2023 16:50
    Ashwal gets another point

    Ashwal Rai ensures India leads for the first time vs Korea

  • September 20, 2023 16:49
    Vinit’s back court spike

    Vinit Kumar’s spike from the back end of the court equalises 15-15 for India.

  • September 20, 2023 16:46
    India restores parity

    India finally restores parity 13-13 as Korea calls for time-out

  • September 20, 2023 16:45
    Shameemudheen’s dive

    Shameemudheen’s dive keeps the ball in play as the Koreans falter.

  • September 20, 2023 16:44
    Vinit Kumar gets his first point

    Indian captain Vinit Kumar also gets his first point in the match. IND 9-12 KOR

  • September 20, 2023 16:42
    Amit Gulia’s pipe attacks reduces gap

    Amit Gulia’s pipe attack helps India close gap 8-11.

  • September 20, 2023 16:40
    Koreans’ serve errors

    Indians make use of service errors by the Koreans

  • September 20, 2023 16:38
    Koreans lead

    Kim Kyumin’s spike makes it hard for the Indians finding the opening space leading 8-5.

  • September 20, 2023 16:37
    Erin makes it up, gets point

    Erin makes up with an attack as the Koreans find it hard to reach the ball

  • September 20, 2023 16:36
    Serve error by Koreans

    Junwoo also makes a serve error. Korea leads 5-2

  • September 20, 2023 16:35
    Serve error for India

    Erin makes rookie error as the ball hits the net on service.

  • September 20, 2023 16:34
    India finally gets a point.

    Ashwal Rai gets India’s first point as he attacks the negative space.

  • September 20, 2023 16:33
    Korea strikes!

    Junwoo gets Korea its first point as Indians are clueless as to where the ball landed

  • September 20, 2023 16:31
    India starting seven

    Amit, Vinit Kumar(c), Erin Varghese, M. Appavu, Shameemudheen, Hari Prasad, Ashwal Rai

  • September 20, 2023 16:28
    The two teams warm up!

    India and Korea take the field....

  • September 20, 2023 16:17
    India’s volleyball record at Asian Games (since 2002)

    2002 Busan - 5th

    2006 Doha- 9th

    2010 Guangzdong- 6th

    2014 Incheon- 5th

    2018 Jakarta- 12th

  • September 20, 2023 16:05
    When was the last time India won volleyball medal?

    India’s best performance in men’s volleyball came during the 1962 edition when it finished as runner-up. It also managed a third-place finish during the 1958 and 1986 editions.

  • September 20, 2023 15:57
    What to expect from India’s Asian Games 2023 campaign- Listen to the Sportstar Podcast!

    India at the Asian Games: Football's mess; medal hopes and an eye on 2024 Paris Olympics

    Listen to this episode from Sportstar Podcast on Spotify. Aashin Prasad joins Santadeep Dey and Nihit Sachdeva on this episode of Sportstar Podcast to discuss what to expect from India's Asian Games campaign. #AsianGames #IndianSports #SportsPodcast

  • September 20, 2023 15:46
    PREVIEW-

    India put up a dominant performance to outclass Cambodia 3-0 in its opening match of the men’s volleyball competition at the Asian Games on Tuesday.

    India comfortably defeated lower-ranked Cambodia 25-14, 25-13, and 25-19 in a Pool C match. But a stern test awaits India on Wednesday as its is up against world No. 27 South Korea, the other team in Pool C.

    A total of 19 teams are participating in men’s volleyball at the Hangzhou Games. Japan, China, and South Korea are regarded as the three major powerhouses in the competition.

    While Japan has secured 27 podium finishes with 16 golds in men’s volleyball at the Asian Games, China follows closely behind with 11 gold medals, and Korea is on the third spot with five gold medals.

    -PTI

  • September 20, 2023 15:39
    DID YOU KNOW?

    Indian volleyball team currently ranks 73rd in the world.

  • September 20, 2023 15:28
    LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

    The men’s volleyball match wherein India will face off South Korea will be broadcasted on Live On Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and live streamed on Sony LIV.

